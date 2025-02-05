Mannofield house with beautiful decor goes on the market

Holly and Matthew Aitken haven’t always agreed on décor decisions, which surprisingly, has worked out beautifully to their advantage.

Their home at 61 Thorngrove Avenue in the Mannofield area of Aberdeen boasts a bold yet balanced aesthetic that bursts with personality.

They moved into number 61 in spring 2019 and share it with their long-haired dachshund, Joey.

“We loved the area,” said Holly. “So many of our favourite places are within walking distance and we liked that it was a slightly newer home than others we looked at so we could move in almost right away.”

How this Mannofield house became a home

“Not much necessarily needed done but it was our first home together and we really wanted to put our own stamp on it.

“Every room has been painted or wallpapered, the wood floors sanded and re-stained, most of the other flooring replaced, both bathrooms redone, decking added to the back garden and astroturf in the front.

“The only things that have stayed are the hallway carpet and the kitchen.

Clever paint choices at this house in Mannofield

“The navy we use throughout the house is my all-time favourite Farrow and Ball, Hague Blue.

“The dining room ceiling is Farrow and Ball, Stiffkey Blue, and the entire master bedroom is painted in Lick, Blue 04.”

Holly, the interior designer of the household, describes her décor style as “a mix of contemporary, eclectic and mid-century modern” but says she doesn’t like to tie herself to a particular style.

“As long as it’s warm, inviting and feels personalised to us,” she says.

“I get a lot of my inspiration from Pinterest or design shows on the TV.

“My favourites are Scotland’s Home of the Year and Interior Design Masters.

“I also like to copy bits from hotels we have stayed in whilst travelling. Hotels also seem to be way ahead of interior trends so it’s a good place to take ideas from.

Pops of colour balanced out by neutrals

“We’ve just ticked things off slowly, one by one over the past five years. During lockdown we were able to get a lot done including DIY, painting the master bedroom etc.”

What were the challenges? Holly said: “Probably agreeing on design choices, Matthew prefers more neutrals whilst I like pops of colours and slightly funky pieces but I actually think it’s helped us get a really good balance within the house.”

She added: “It’s so rewarding to have a nice, relaxing and comfortable space to come home to in the evenings after a long day at work.

“I love the garden. It’s manageable and easily maintained but still has loads of space for entertaining.

“It’s a great little sun trap during the summer, getting sun for most of the day and I love the way the double doors open up into the open plan ground floor.

“It has been great for hosting barbecues and get-togethers over the years.”

What about the location?

“The house is nestled between Great Western Road and Seafield Road and although it feels like a quiet, sleepy street, it is right in amongst everything you need,” says Holly.

“There is a lovely little park at the end of the street we take the dog to and if you’re walking a bit further, Johnston Gardens and Hazlehead Park are favourites of ours.

“You have endless options for coffee shops like Hammerton Store or Figment and Moossh, Nargile and The Palm Court are all within five minutes for dinner and drinks.

“Union Street and Union Square are walkable or just a short bus ride away so you really do have it all.”

Holly says she enjoys both the location and the community.

“You are always bumping into friendly faces at the shops or seeing the same dogs out walking each evening,” she says.

“The house is spacious but still has a really homely feel. It’s cosy in the winter but has great outdoor space in the summer.”

Who could live in a house like this?

“I think the house could suit anyone. A young family, an older person or a young couple like us buying their first place.

“It’s move-in ready so there won’t be much work to do other than personal choices.

“The house was great for us as we were really able to grow into it and being so close to town is a huge bonus for any young couple.”

This semi-detached three-bedroom property with integral single garage is for sale at price over £265,000 with Aberdein Considine and is on the aspc website.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.