Mannofield house with beautiful decor goes on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Mannofield house with beautiful decor goes on the market

Semi-detached, three-bedroom house with gardens and garage at 61 Thorngrove Avenue in Aberdeen has been well maintained and upgraded to move-in condition.

Number 61 Thorngrove Avenue in Mannofield, Aberdeen is on the market with Aberdein Considine.
Number 61 Thorngrove Avenue in Mannofield, Aberdeen, is on the market with Aberdein Considine.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Holly and Matthew Aitken haven’t always agreed on décor decisions, which surprisingly, has worked out beautifully to their advantage.

Their home at 61 Thorngrove Avenue in the Mannofield area of Aberdeen boasts a bold yet balanced aesthetic that bursts with personality.

They moved into number 61 in spring 2019 and share it with their long-haired dachshund, Joey.

“We loved the area,” said Holly. “So many of our favourite places are within walking distance and we liked that it was a slightly newer home than others we looked at so we could move in almost right away.”

The lounge at 61 Thorngrove Avenue in Mannofield has walls painted a darker colour up to dado rail height and lighter above create an elegant look.
The lounge with walls painted a darker colour up to dado rail height and lighter above create an elegant look.

How this Mannofield house became a home

“Not much necessarily needed done but it was our first home together and we really wanted to put our own stamp on it.

“Every room has been painted or wallpapered, the wood floors sanded and re-stained, most of the other flooring replaced, both bathrooms redone, decking added to the back garden and astroturf in the front.

“The only things that have stayed are the hallway carpet and the kitchen.

Holly and her little dog sitting on the sofa at 61 Thorngrove Avenue in Mannofield
Holly Aitken with Joey the dachshund relaxing in their beautiful home.

Clever paint choices at this house in Mannofield

“The navy we use throughout the house is my all-time favourite Farrow and Ball, Hague Blue.

“The dining room ceiling is Farrow and Ball, Stiffkey Blue, and the entire master bedroom is painted in Lick, Blue 04.”

In the dining room the blue goes up to the ceiling, broken up by fresh light woodwork and deep coving.
The blue goes up to the ceiling in the dining room, broken up by fresh light woodwork and deep coving.

Holly, the interior designer of the household, describes her décor style as “a mix of contemporary, eclectic and mid-century modern” but says she doesn’t like to tie herself to a particular style.

“As long as it’s warm, inviting and feels personalised to us,” she says.

“I get a lot of my inspiration from Pinterest or design shows on the TV.

“My favourites are Scotland’s Home of the Year and Interior Design Masters.

“I also like to copy bits from hotels we have stayed in whilst travelling. Hotels also seem to be way ahead of interior trends so it’s a good place to take ideas from.

Walls, ceiling and skirtings showcase a blue colour-drench technique in a bedroom.
Walls, ceiling and skirtings showcase an eye-catching colour-drench technique in a bedroom.

Pops of colour balanced out by neutrals

“We’ve just ticked things off slowly, one by one over the past five years. During lockdown we were able to get a lot done including DIY, painting the master bedroom etc.”

What were the challenges?  Holly said: “Probably agreeing on design choices, Matthew prefers more neutrals whilst I like pops of colours and slightly funky pieces but I actually think it’s helped us get a really good balance within the house.”

The kitchen is fitted with cream gloss units, black granite work surfaces and mosaic-effect flooring.
The kitchen is fitted with cream gloss units, black granite work surfaces and mosaic-effect flooring.

She added: “It’s so rewarding to have a nice, relaxing and comfortable space to come home to in the evenings after a long day at work.

“I love the garden. It’s manageable and easily maintained but still has loads of space for entertaining.

“It’s a great little sun trap during the summer, getting sun for most of the day and I love the way the double doors open up into the open plan ground floor.

“It has been great for hosting barbecues and get-togethers over the years.”

The rear garden is fully enclosed making it both child and pet friendly.
The rear garden is fully enclosed making it both child and pet friendly.
The garden with decked area and space to dine, entertain or relax.
The garden with decked area and space to dine, entertain or relax.

What about the location?

“The house is nestled between Great Western Road and Seafield Road and although it feels like a quiet, sleepy street, it is right in amongst everything you need,” says Holly.

“There is a lovely little park at the end of the street we take the dog to and if you’re walking a bit further, Johnston Gardens and Hazlehead Park are favourites of ours.

“You have endless options for coffee shops like Hammerton Store or Figment and Moossh, Nargile and The Palm Court are all within five minutes for dinner and drinks.

“Union Street and Union Square are walkable or just a short bus ride away so you really do have it all.”

A bedroom with attractive wall panelling can alternatively be used as a home office.
A bedroom with attractive wall panelling can alternatively be used as a home office.
Bedroom three. with feature wallpaper and light furnishings, is currently used as a dressing room.
Bedroom three with feature wallpaper and light furnishings, is currently used as a dressing room.

Holly says she enjoys both the location and the community.

“You are always bumping into friendly faces at the shops or seeing the same dogs out walking each evening,” she says.

“The house is spacious but still has a really homely feel. It’s cosy in the winter but has great outdoor space in the summer.”

The property has a bathroom and an en-suite off the master bedroom.
The property has a bathroom and an en-suite off the master bedroom.

Who could live in a house like this?

“I think the house could suit anyone. A young family, an older person or a young couple like us buying their first place.

“It’s move-in ready so there won’t be much work to do other than personal choices.

“The house was great for us as we were really able to grow into it and being so close to town is a huge bonus for any young couple.”

This semi-detached three-bedroom property with integral single garage is for sale at price over £265,000 with Aberdein Considine and is on the aspc website.

Number 61 Thorngrove Avenue has gardens to the front and rear and a single garage.
Number 61 Thorngrove Avenue has gardens to the front and rear and a single garage.
Harmonising decor with blues, creams and natural textures at 61 Thorngrove Avenue.
Harmonising decor with blues, creams and natural textures at 61 Thorngrove Avenue.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

 

Conversation