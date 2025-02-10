Aberdeen west end apartment ‘has the luxury feel of a boutique hotel’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Aberdeen west end apartment ‘has the luxury feel of a boutique hotel’

One-bedroom property in Aberdeen's west end renovated and decorated to create a luxurious haven while retaining traditional features.

Number 13 Hammersmith Road in Aberdeen is a chic and sophisticated home.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Who: Andrew Cowx, 47, a North Sea search and rescue paramedic winchman for Offshore Helicopter Services, based in Aberdeen.

What: A beautifully presented, self-contained, one-bedroom apartment.

Where: Aberdeen’s west end.

Framed picture of words 13 Hammersmith Road
Number 13 Hammersmith Road in Aberdeen simply oozes style.

Here’s what Andy had to say about 13 Hammersmith Road’s renovation journey…

“I had been renting in the west end of the city and was really enjoying the location, with the local amenities available and public transport services to the city and Deeside.

Ultimately though, it was the kerb appeal of the property and the care that had been taken by the previous owners.

I have lived here for two-and-a-half years. The first improvement I made was to redecorate the living room to my personal taste.

the living room with yellow and blue furnishings
The lounge has many original features including a ceiling rose, decorative coving and high skirtings.

I have always enjoyed period features, so the initial work was to reinstate the dado rail and wall panelling.

Then I chose a darker colour palette for the decoration.

Aberdeen west end apartment – home to the ‘bressing room’

The next improvement was the rear room off the bedroom. It had previously been an incomplete room with a multitude of uses, and I really wanted to give the room a cohesive purpose.

My partner was keen to have a space for a luxurious bath, however we also wanted the space to be practical and thus the ‘bressing room’ was created.

The modern dining kitchen has white units with co-ordinating quartz work surfaces and tiled splashback.

There were four custom-built wardrobes installed, along with a utility cupboard housing a washing machine, tumble dryer and a cleaning cupboard encompassing the central heating boiler.

The free-standing bath fitted under the angled ceiling was the final touch to create a luxurious retreat.

Externally, the front garden was upgraded with a patio, bin store and hedge to improve both the appearance and the functionality of the space.

The front door colour was changed and refurbished.

Beautiful dark blue blends with natural wood and lighter shades at 13 Hammersmith Road.

The external fabric of the building was given an overhaul, with a programme of repair to the roof covering and rainwater goods carried out.

The front garden was laid with a new patio, a bin store created, and new privacy hedge planted.

At the rear, an interlinked covering between the shed and outhouse was erected. Inside, all the rooms were redecorated.

Off the bedroom lies an impressive dressing room, with a free-standing bath and built-in French Navy wardrobes and storage unit.

New flooring, new ceiling rose

The living room got the biggest transformation with installing the panelling and dado rail, picture rail, and creating the new dark palette with soft furnishings to match the style of the room.

In keeping with the room, I purchased an antique drinks cabinet. This was then upcycled by painting it the same as the walls with gold accents.

Then I added smart LED lights to highlight the contents of the cabinet.

The kitchen was almost new when I moved in and just needed a few finishing touches, with the sage green metro tiles added to the splashback.

Owner Andrew Cowx beside the antique drinks cabinet.

New flooring, decorating and a new ceiling rose completed the decoration in the bedroom.

As with all older properties, there are challenges in carrying out improvements, with ceiling heights and older plaster walls.

However, the previous owners had done a lot of repairs before I purchased, which made my job a lot easier to adapt it to my personal taste.

Panelling was tricky but it all worked out beautifully

The worst job was definitely the panelling in the living room.

There was a bit of trial and error involved, along with the old lath and plaster walls not being totally flat making the fitting of the moulding tricky.

The end result was exactly what I wanted.

Double doors from the dining room to the outdoor space.

Everything has been carefully thought out to make the space as practical as possible for daily living. Yet everything is carefully concealed to give it as luxurious a feel as possible.

So as a space to live in it is really functional, but also really relaxing. Essentially it makes life easy to live.

Having previously tackled much more extensive refurbishments, this one felt relatively straightforward.

However, there are always frustrations that come along throughout the process. There was a big fear that the bath wouldn’t fit when it arrived.

A stone chipped area and patio.
Who helped?

My partner Felicity, and some amazing skilled workmen from JAF Construction.

The most unique thing about the property is that it combines outstanding original period features with the benefits of a modern luxury finish throughout.

Also, having patio doors from the kitchen out to a fully enclosed, entirely exclusive garden is such a rare find in a city centre flat.

The enclosed private garden to the rear.

For me, the access from the kitchen out through the double patio doors into the exclusive private garden, sitting under the tree on the patio with a glass of wine in hand at the end of the day is always very nice.

This is a perfect property for either a single or professional couple who enjoy the restaurant and bar scene of Aberdeen but also like the old Victorian-style building but with modern easy living.

It is also perfect for those wanting to downsize with the exclusive enclosed low maintenance garden.

It has the luxury of a boutique hotel, but all the practicality of day to day living.

The stylish bath and dark paintwork and copper make for a luxurious retreat.

I enjoy making my properties look high-end but in keeping with the traditional style of the building and era of the property.

It needs to be classic but with a modern twist, and I don’t scrimp on the cost of the materials.

Also, any excuse to buy another power tool.

The property has been a joy to live in and Hammersmith is a lovely street. I am only moving due to wanting to put my stamp on a new project that I have my eye on.

Number 13 Hammersmith Road is on the market with Aberdein Considine at price over £240,000 and is on the aspc website.

Conversation