Pitmedden property Rose Cottage has space, charm and character

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Pitmedden property Rose Cottage has space, charm and character

With wooden beams, a wood-burning stove, pretty gardens and traditional stone exterior, Rose Cottage is an appealing property in Pitmedden, near Ellon.

Rose Cottage in Pitmedden - with traditional stonework exterior.
Rose Cottage in Pitmedden is a real 'chocolate box' property with quaint traditional features.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Rose Cottage certainly lives up to its charming name, with a traditional stone exterior, wooden roof beams and a pretty garden among its attractive features.

This chocolate box home enjoys an elevated position set back from the street in the village of Pitmedden, near Ellon.

Spanning two floors, it’s a three-bedroom detached cottage offering lots of space and is in excellent condition throughout.

Owners Michele Patterson and Richard Bruce find the location and the character of the cottage particularly pleasing.

The wooden beams in the dining room at Rose Cottage.
The wooden beams in the dining room at Rose Cottage.

Pitmedden property has an interesting history

Michele said it was “the country cottage feel” that first attracted her to the property six years ago.

This, along with “the garden, the quirky features, such as the fireplace in the living room, and the dining room beams”.

The large outhouse, the garage and shed building, were also a draw.

Rose Cottage also has a quirky history. Michele said: “The garage was the original village saddlers. Rumour has it a pet monkey lived there.”

The outside space, with lawns, paths and planting.
The outside space, with lawns, paths and planting.

She listed some of the things they have done in the way of renovating or decorating.

She said: “A new bathroom and we painted and decorated the kitchen, dining room, living room, hallway stairs and one of the bedrooms.”

They have also landscaped the right-hand side of the house to enclose the oil tank with space for a greenhouse and an additional shed/storage facility.

A quick tour of this attractive Pitmedden property

Starting at the entrance hallway and taking a tour through the cottage, there is a large lounge to the front of the property.

A gas fire with attractive surround provides a focal point, making this room particularly inviting.

Michele, Richard and daughter Jessica beside the traditional stone exterior.

The dining room is also positioned to the front and boasts wooden beams and a wood-burning stove which help create that quintessential cottage feel.

There is space for a large table and chairs and the dining room is on semi open plan with the kitchen.

In keeping with the traditional style, the kitchen has solid wood surfaces, a Belfast sink and a large walk-in pantry.

The cottage also has a utility room, which are very much in demand at the moment, and this one has been plumbed for a washing machine.

The spacious lounge is to the front of the property.

Also on this level is the family bathroom with three-piece suite with over-the-bath shower, while the three good-sized bedrooms are upstairs.

Outside there are lawned areas, decking and mature trees. The driveway has enough space to park two cars and there is a detached garage with up-and-over door, power and light.

South-facing garden gets the sun all day long

Michele highlighted the outdoor space among the cottage’s special features, as well as the kitchen and lounge.

“As it’s south-facing, the well-established garden has sun all day,” she said.

“It’s designed on two levels with a decking area all secluded from the main road.

“We love the open-plan kitchen dining room with wood-burning stove.

“The living room designed in such a way we created a workspace in one corner which was very helpful during the pandemic with two of us working at home.”

The kitchen with solid wood surfaces and Belfast sink.

What’s the location like?

“Pitmedden has an amazing community spirit,” said Michele.

“All the amenities, including shop, pub, cafe, school, health centre and playparks, as well as the beautiful Pitmedden Gardens.

“The Medan Centre is a hub for weekly community activities such as baby and toddler groups, open doors, health walk as well as a cafe.

“Not to forget the famous Pitmedden Swap Shop which takes place throughout the year.

“It is also commutable to Aberdeen, 10 mins from Ellon and 15 mins from Inverurie.”

The stylish family bathroom is on the ground floor.
What do they enjoy most about living there?

“Having barbecues on the decking in the summer and the local walks,” said Michele.

“The Udny paths group have done an amazing job, maintaining the paths throughout and surrounding the village.

“We can walk safely to Tarves, Udny Green and more recently link to the Formartine and Buchan line without going on any main roads.

“As parents of a toddler we are also not short of activities and groups to join in.

“We love spending time in the garden in the summer when the roses are in full bloom.”

The pretty living room with lots of light and a feature fireplace.
What type of buyer do they think the property would suit especially?

Michele said: “A young family or couple, a single person working from home, people looking to downsize, anyone looking to move ‘to the country’ but still have access to local shop, bus route, doctors etc.”

Rose Cottage, Pitmedden, Ellon, is on the market with Andersonbain LLP at price over £225,000 and is on the aspc website (Ref: 430668).

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

Conversation