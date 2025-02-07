Pitmedden property Rose Cottage has space, charm and character

Rose Cottage certainly lives up to its charming name, with a traditional stone exterior, wooden roof beams and a pretty garden among its attractive features.

This chocolate box home enjoys an elevated position set back from the street in the village of Pitmedden, near Ellon.

Spanning two floors, it’s a three-bedroom detached cottage offering lots of space and is in excellent condition throughout.

Owners Michele Patterson and Richard Bruce find the location and the character of the cottage particularly pleasing.

Pitmedden property has an interesting history

Michele said it was “the country cottage feel” that first attracted her to the property six years ago.

This, along with “the garden, the quirky features, such as the fireplace in the living room, and the dining room beams”.

The large outhouse, the garage and shed building, were also a draw.

Rose Cottage also has a quirky history. Michele said: “The garage was the original village saddlers. Rumour has it a pet monkey lived there.”

She listed some of the things they have done in the way of renovating or decorating.

She said: “A new bathroom and we painted and decorated the kitchen, dining room, living room, hallway stairs and one of the bedrooms.”

They have also landscaped the right-hand side of the house to enclose the oil tank with space for a greenhouse and an additional shed/storage facility.

A quick tour of this attractive Pitmedden property

Starting at the entrance hallway and taking a tour through the cottage, there is a large lounge to the front of the property.

A gas fire with attractive surround provides a focal point, making this room particularly inviting.

The dining room is also positioned to the front and boasts wooden beams and a wood-burning stove which help create that quintessential cottage feel.

There is space for a large table and chairs and the dining room is on semi open plan with the kitchen.

In keeping with the traditional style, the kitchen has solid wood surfaces, a Belfast sink and a large walk-in pantry.

The cottage also has a utility room, which are very much in demand at the moment, and this one has been plumbed for a washing machine.

Also on this level is the family bathroom with three-piece suite with over-the-bath shower, while the three good-sized bedrooms are upstairs.

Outside there are lawned areas, decking and mature trees. The driveway has enough space to park two cars and there is a detached garage with up-and-over door, power and light.

South-facing garden gets the sun all day long

Michele highlighted the outdoor space among the cottage’s special features, as well as the kitchen and lounge.

“As it’s south-facing, the well-established garden has sun all day,” she said.

“It’s designed on two levels with a decking area all secluded from the main road.

“We love the open-plan kitchen dining room with wood-burning stove.

“The living room designed in such a way we created a workspace in one corner which was very helpful during the pandemic with two of us working at home.”

What’s the location like?

“Pitmedden has an amazing community spirit,” said Michele.

“All the amenities, including shop, pub, cafe, school, health centre and playparks, as well as the beautiful Pitmedden Gardens.

“The Medan Centre is a hub for weekly community activities such as baby and toddler groups, open doors, health walk as well as a cafe.

“Not to forget the famous Pitmedden Swap Shop which takes place throughout the year.

“It is also commutable to Aberdeen, 10 mins from Ellon and 15 mins from Inverurie.”

What do they enjoy most about living there?

“Having barbecues on the decking in the summer and the local walks,” said Michele.

“The Udny paths group have done an amazing job, maintaining the paths throughout and surrounding the village.

“We can walk safely to Tarves, Udny Green and more recently link to the Formartine and Buchan line without going on any main roads.

“As parents of a toddler we are also not short of activities and groups to join in.

“We love spending time in the garden in the summer when the roses are in full bloom.”

What type of buyer do they think the property would suit especially?

Michele said: “A young family or couple, a single person working from home, people looking to downsize, anyone looking to move ‘to the country’ but still have access to local shop, bus route, doctors etc.”

Rose Cottage, Pitmedden, Ellon, is on the market with Andersonbain LLP at price over £225,000 and is on the aspc website (Ref: 430668).

