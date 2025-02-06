‘Unique’ Inverness Art Deco home with annexe and huge garden hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

‘Unique’ Inverness Art Deco home with annexe and huge garden hits the market

The property has four bedrooms, a garage, three sheds and a driveway with its own roundabout.

By Alberto Lejarraga
‘Unique’ Inverness Art Deco family home with one-bedroom annexe and huge garden hits the market
The Inverness property enjoys large grounds. Image: Paul Coutts Estate Agency

A “unique” Art Deco family home with endless possibilities has hit the market in Inverness.

The bizarre four-bedroom home is a spacious property sitting on large grounds on Culduthel Road.

The huge house also has a large one-bedroom annexe that could be used as a guest house.

The extensive garden grounds include a garage, three sheds and a large selection of mature trees and plants.

The unique house is on extensive grounds with garage, three sheds and driveway. <yoastmark class=

garden grounds
The Inverness house enjoys a large garden. Image: Paul Coutts Estate Agency

It also has a tarmac driveway leading to a lawn roundabout and a paving area offering parking for four vehicles.

‘Unique’ Inverness Art Deco family home for sale

Once inside, the hallway leads to the large kitchen and provides access to the elegant staircase via a glazed door.

Also on the ground floor, the spacious dining room is open to the staircase and enjoys natural light thanks to the Art Deco-style glazed double doors to the rear patio.

large kitchen
The kitchen is large and bright. Image: Paul Coutts Estate Agency
the spacious dining room is open to the staircase
The dining room is open to the staircase. Image: Paul Coutts Estate Agency

Meanwhile, the lounge is an ample room with a gas fireplace with a limestone mantle and Caithness slate hearth.

the lounge is an ample room with a gas fireplace
The lounge is an ample room with a gas fireplace. Image: Paul Coutts Estate Agency

The beautiful staircase leads to a landing benefiting from natural light.

The first floor is home to three bedrooms, a family bathroom and three integrated storage cupboards.

bedroom
Two of the bedrooms are linked by a balcony. Image: Paul Coutts Estate Agency
family bathroo
There is a large family bathroom on the first floor. Image: Paul Coutts Estate Agency

Two of the bedrooms are linked by a balcony which is one of the gems of the property.

Beautiful annexe with guest house potential at Cluny House

One of the most attractive features of the house is its annexe, which could be used as a guest house.

the annexe
The annexe is a one-bedroom home itself. Image: Paul Coutts Estate Agency

It enjoys an ample entrance opening to the annexe hall.

The open hallway gives access to a kitchen and bedroom.

annexe kitchen
The annexe kitchen has space for a table and chairs. Image: Paul Coutts Estate Agency
annexe bedroom
The bedroom is greatly spacious. Image: Paul Coutts Estate Agency

The annexe kitchen is modern and has space for small dining furniture.

There is also a large double and bright bedroom with access to an en-suite shower room.

The property is for sale for £515,000.

