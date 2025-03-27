Granite mansion in ‘highly desirable’ Aberdeen neighbourhood hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Granite mansion in ‘highly desirable’ Aberdeen neighbourhood hits the market

The impressive C-listed home has three floors.

By Ross Hempseed
Granite Mansion up for sale in Aberdeen's west end.
Rubislaw Den North. Image: Savills.

A granite mansion in one of Aberdeen’s most desirable neighbourhoods has gone on the market.

Located on Rubislaw Den North, this impressive Category C-listed mansion spans three floors of living space.

The property is listed for £995,000.

Entry is via a large open hallway featuring rich wood panelling and exposed beams that highlight the home’s character.

The characterful entrance hallway. Image: Savills.
The drawing room. Image: Savills.

Off the hallway is the drawing room, a bright and spacious space flooded with natural light from a bay window overlooking the rear garden.

The dining room. Image: Savills.

The front-facing dining room overlooks the ornamental lawn and features ceiling cornicing, while the sitting room is warm and cosy.

The kitchen has fitted cabinets and ample work surfaces, alongside appliances including a built-in oven, grill, combi-microwave, fridge-freezer, dishwasher and hob.

The kitchen. Image: Savills.

The rear hallway provides access to a ground-floor shower room and extensive storage rooms. There is also a utility room.

The garden room. Image: Savills.

A standout feature is the garden room, which boasts a vaulted timber ceiling, patio doors and large picture windows, offering views of the surrounding greenery and landscaped gardens.

Upstairs, the first floor has four bedrooms, including the master bedroom with an en suite bathroom. There is also a shared bathroom.

The master bedroom. Image: Savills.

The second floor has two additional bedrooms and a large games room, along with a small toilet.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills.
The family bathroom. Image: Savills.

A driveway at the side provides access to the garage, while steps lead to an ornamental lawn surrounded by a gravel path.

A traditional timber-framed and tiled summerhouse is located within the rear garden.

The rear garden. Image: Savills.

The property also includes a plot of land immediately to the west, referred to as 56 Rubislaw Den North.

The current owners have never applied for planning permission. The land was purchased in 1985 by the family to extend the generous garden.

The mansion lies in Aberdeen’s west end, nestled in one of the city’s most exclusive neighbourhoods.

Rubislaw Den North is listed with Savills for £995,000.

