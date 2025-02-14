Huntly home offers breathtaking countryside views for just £300,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly home offers breathtaking countryside views for just £300,000

The property has been converted from an old steading into a modern home.

By Ross Hempseed
1 Upper Pirriemill in Huntly boats four sizeable double bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.
A converted steading on the outskirts of Huntly, offering spectacular countryside views, has hit the market.

1 Upper Pirriemill is part of a steading conversion that created three large family homes south of the A96 road.

The home makes the most of its setting, with views over the Aberdeenshire countryside and beyond, while also within walking distance of Huntly town centre.

The front façade is made of attractive stonework with plenty of windows, which bring in lots of natural light.

The property is part of a large farm steading along with two other properties. Image: Galbraith.

Via the covered porch, you enter the hallway.

To the left is the heart of the home – the large kitchen/diner.

The muted grey cabinets and white tiling give this space a clean look, with a central island and chairs for informal dining.

The kitchen/diner. Image: Galbraith.
The kitchen contains an island with seating. Image: Galbraith.

Across from the island is the dining area, with windows looking out over the landscape.

There is also a utility room with outdoor access.

The sitting room. Image: Galbraith.

From the kitchen, you enter the sitting room, which has plenty of space for the family and French doors that lead to the garden.

Also off the hallway is the guest toilet.

The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.
The master ensuite. Image: Galbraith.
The dressing room. Image: Galbraith.

The master bedroom suite is also on the ground floor. It has an en suite shower room and a dedicated dressing area.

Upstairs, there is a large family bathroom and three large double bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes.

One of the four other bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.

The property has an extensive garden, with areas of lawn at the front and rear.

Timber fencing surrounds the border and the large stone-chipped driveway provides parking for several vehicles.

Family bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

There is a large double garage with two electric doors, as well as attic storage, water and power.

The house at 1 Upper Pirriemill is a 20-minute walk from the centre of Huntly and a short drive from the town’s Asda and Tesco superstores.

The garage and garden. Image: Galbraith.
The home is located close to Huntly. Image: Galbraith.

A train station in Huntly provides excellent links on the Inverness to Aberdeen line, ideal for daily commuters.

The property is listed with Galbraith for £300,000.

