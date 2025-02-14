Huntly home offers breathtaking countryside views for just £300,000

A converted steading on the outskirts of Huntly, offering spectacular countryside views, has hit the market.

1 Upper Pirriemill is part of a steading conversion that created three large family homes south of the A96 road.

The home makes the most of its setting, with views over the Aberdeenshire countryside and beyond, while also within walking distance of Huntly town centre.

The front façade is made of attractive stonework with plenty of windows, which bring in lots of natural light.

Via the covered porch, you enter the hallway.

To the left is the heart of the home – the large kitchen/diner.

The muted grey cabinets and white tiling give this space a clean look, with a central island and chairs for informal dining.

Across from the island is the dining area, with windows looking out over the landscape.

There is also a utility room with outdoor access.

From the kitchen, you enter the sitting room, which has plenty of space for the family and French doors that lead to the garden.

Also off the hallway is the guest toilet.

Converted steading in Huntly going for £300,000

The master bedroom suite is also on the ground floor. It has an en suite shower room and a dedicated dressing area.

Upstairs, there is a large family bathroom and three large double bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes.

The property has an extensive garden, with areas of lawn at the front and rear.

Timber fencing surrounds the border and the large stone-chipped driveway provides parking for several vehicles.

There is a large double garage with two electric doors, as well as attic storage, water and power.

The house at 1 Upper Pirriemill is a 20-minute walk from the centre of Huntly and a short drive from the town’s Asda and Tesco superstores.

A train station in Huntly provides excellent links on the Inverness to Aberdeen line, ideal for daily commuters.

The property is listed with Galbraith for £300,000.