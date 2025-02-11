Cottage with bags of charm in the ‘heart of Speyside’ could be yours for £470,000

A charming cottage in “the heart of Speyside”, complete with a granny flat and a glamping pod, is up for sale for £460,000.

Manscroft is located on Schoolhouse Lane, north of the picturesque village of Archiestown.

It started life as a traditional stone cottage before being extended to create a large family home, while still retaining its cosy feel.

Entering via the covered porch, you are greeted by the sizeable lounge to the left.

This room has thick stone walls and a fireplace arch with a wood-burning stove, which will surely be a welcome feature during the cold winter months.

From the sitting room, you enter the heart of the home – the large kitchen-diner.

With exposed wooden beams and stylish cabinets, it’s everything you would expect of a country kitchen.

There is also space for a family dining table and a small utility room.

The kitchen also provides outdoor access to the large enclosed patio area— the perfect spot for hosting a summer barbecue.

Also on the ground floor is the family bathroom which boasts a bathtub and separate shower.

On the other side of the cottage is the sitting room with another wood-burner.

The fireplace also provides warmth to the sunroom, which has a vaulted ceiling and skylights that let in plenty of light.

The sunroom opens out onto a covered verandah.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms—one of which has an en suite shower room and a balcony.

The master bedroom suite has a large wardrobe, an en suite bathroom, and a balcony.

The space also benefits from skylights.

Despite being a traditional stone cottage, it is energy efficient due to its thick walls and is kept warm by wood-burning fires and oil heating.

Manscroft granny flat and grounds

In addition to the main house, a self-contained granny flat is accessible via the utility room.

The flat is perfect for visiting guests and features a lounge-kitchen, a bedroom, a shower room and its own entrance.

Between the main house and the granny flat is a storage space that could be used for firewood or outdoor equipment.

The gravel driveway has plenty of space for parking, while the lawn provides space for children to run around.

At the end of the garden is Antlers Lodge—a glamping pod that could also serve as additional guest accommodation.

Manscroft is just a few miles from Aberlour, which is famous for both whisky and shortbread.

The cottage is listed with Galbraith for £460,000.