Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Cottage with bags of charm in the ‘heart of Speyside’ could be yours for £470,000

The traditional cottage is located in rural spot outside Archiestown.

By Ross Hempseed
Charming cottage in the heart of speyside.
Manscroft in Archiestown is bright and spacious. Image: Galbraith.

A charming cottage in “the heart of Speyside”, complete with a granny flat and a glamping pod, is up for sale for £460,000.

Manscroft is located on Schoolhouse Lane, north of the picturesque village of Archiestown.

It started life as a traditional stone cottage before being extended to create a large family home, while still retaining its cosy feel.

Entering via the covered porch, you are greeted by the sizeable lounge to the left.

The lounge has a feature wall and log-burner. Image: Galbraith

This room has thick stone walls and a fireplace arch with a wood-burning stove, which will surely be a welcome feature during the cold winter months.

From the sitting room, you enter the heart of the home – the large kitchen-diner.

With exposed wooden beams and stylish cabinets, it’s everything you would expect of a country kitchen.

The kitchen impressively proportioned kitchen. Image: Galbraith

There is also space for a family dining table and a small utility room.

The kitchen also provides outdoor access to the large enclosed patio area— the perfect spot for hosting a summer barbecue.

The family bathroom. Image: Galbraith

Also on the ground floor is the family bathroom which boasts a bathtub and separate shower.

On the other side of the cottage is the sitting room with another wood-burner.

The sitting room. Image: Galbraith

The fireplace also provides warmth to the sunroom, which has a vaulted ceiling and skylights that let in plenty of light.

The sunroom opens out onto a covered verandah.

The sunroom. Image: Galbraith
The covered verandah. Image: Galbraith

Upstairs are two double bedrooms—one of which has an en suite shower room and a balcony.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Galbraith

The master bedroom suite has a large wardrobe, an en suite bathroom, and a balcony.

The space also benefits from skylights.

The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith
The master ensuite. Image: Galbraith

Despite being a traditional stone cottage, it is energy efficient due to its thick walls and is kept warm by wood-burning fires and oil heating.

Manscroft granny flat and grounds

In addition to the main house, a self-contained granny flat is accessible via the utility room.

The granny flat. Image: Galbraith

The flat is perfect for visiting guests and features a lounge-kitchen, a bedroom, a shower room and its own entrance.

Between the main house and the granny flat is a storage space that could be used for firewood or outdoor equipment.

The granny flat kitchen/lounge. Image: Galbraith
The granny flat bedroom is yet another sizeable room. Image: Galbraith

The gravel driveway has plenty of space for parking, while the lawn provides space for children to run around.

Antlers Lodge offers additional space for guests – or holidaymakers. Image: Galbraith

At the end of the garden is Antlers Lodge—a glamping pod that could also serve as additional guest accommodation.

Manscroft is just a few miles from Aberlour, which is famous for both whisky and shortbread.

The cottage is listed with Galbraith for £460,000.

