Breathtaking 16-bedroom period home by Ness Islands hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Breathtaking 16-bedroom period home by Ness Islands hits the market

Sitting within extensive garden grounds, Touchwood House has 12 bathrooms and three reception rooms.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The stunning period reception hall. Feature staircases swirl up to the first floor.
Touchwood House has a stunning reception hall. Image: Strutt & Parker

A stunning 16-bedroom period home has hit the market in Inverness.

Sitting within a large garden by the Ness Islands, Touchwood House offers nearly 8,500 sq. ft of characterful accommodation across three floors.

With three reception rooms, its gorgeous reception hall has been described as “the heart of the property”.

It features wood panelling, an open fireplace and a beautiful sweeping staircase leading to the galleried landing.

The property has 16 bedrooms of which seven are en-suite.

The beautiful Touchwood House in Inverness is for sale for over £1.25 million. Image: Strutt & Parker
The unique home is set on large garden grounds. Image: Strutt & Parker
There are two sheds on the garden. Image: Strutt & Parker

Its gardens extend to around one acre and are surrounded by mature trees and hedgerows that provide privacy from nearby properties.

The grounds include rolling lawns, established shrubs and hedgerows, patio areas for outdoor dining and two storage sheds.

Touchwood House: Inverness 16-bedroom period home for sale

In addition to the unique reception hall, the ground floor is home to another two beautiful reception rooms.

The sitting room has high ceilings, panelled walls and a bay window with garden views.

The stunning reception hall is the “heart of the property”. Image: Strutt & Parker
An elegant staircase leads to the first floor. Image: Strutt & Parker

There is also a garden room and a study.

Meanwhile, the kitchen and breakfast room is ample and well-equipped, while a utility room provides further storage space.

Touchwood House is one of the Highland Capital’s most unique properties. Image: Strutt & Parker
The kitchen and breakfast room has a lot of character. Image: Strutt and Parker

The ground floor also has four double bedrooms; two of them en-suite.

There is also further room currently used as a bedroom, which can be transformed into a reception or dining room.

The ground floor is home to four of the 16 bedrooms. Image: Strutt & Parker
The house is surrounded by beautiful garden grounds. Image: Strutt & Parker

Inverness period home on the market for over £1 million

A majestic wooden staircase goes up to the first floor of the property, which is being marketed by Strutt and Parker.

The first floor boasts eight impressive bedrooms – three of them en-suite.

The impressive galleried landing. Image: Strutt & Parker
There are 11 bedrooms within the top two floors. Image: Strutt & Parker

The top floor has three more bedrooms, a family room set up with a double bed, two singles and en-suite facilities and two double rooms.

The garden provides privacy from neighbouring homes. Image: Strutt & Parker
The house is now for sale. Image: Strutt & Parker

Set on the banks of River Ness, the iconic house is in one of Inverness’ most desirable residential locations, just a mile from the city centre.

The property is on the market for £1,250,000.

Conversation