Take a glimpse inside this glorious penthouse apartment in Aberdeen west end

A property with a “sky home feel” is how the owner describes 78 Queens Highlands, a spectacular penthouse apartment in Aberdeen.

The three-bedroom property is the largest of its kind within the Kepplestone development in the city’s west end.

The apartment spans two floors with private wrap-around roof terraces.

There is also secure underground parking (with two dedicated spaces) and uninterrupted views across the city and beyond.

Two of the three double bedrooms are en suite.

The principal bedroom suite on the first floor has an adjoining chill-out space with panoramic views.

The apartment is set out on open plan and features floor-to-ceiling windows, with underfloor heating throughout.

Penthouse apartment filled with natural light

Owners Vanessa and Graeme Smith have lived at number 78 for three years.

Asked what first attracted them to the property, Vanessa said: “The location, the views, the ease of living and ‘sky home’ feel.

“It is close to the hospital where I work, seven minutes door-to-door.”

She added: “The light that streams into this property is phenomenal.

“Summers enjoy the sunrise from the east terrace and sunset on the west terrace.

“We also enjoy a private courtyard and terraced garden space without the hassle of mowing lawns and keeping a large garden.

“This frees up time for a Saturday lunch at your chosen local restaurant.”

This west end apartment has been extensively renovated to a very high standard with quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

Vanessa said the renovation has included “full modernisation from floors to walls, with new flooring and modernised bathrooms”.

She highlighted the German kitchen with island and complete upgrade of all appliances.

Penthouse apartment has private lift and underground parking

There is a Bulthaup Master Chef bench and Bora induction hob. The kitchen has been fitted with Shultz units with contrasting granite work surfaces and a 5-in-1 Fohen tap.

Among the premium integrated appliances are a Siemens combined steam oven and warming drawer, Miele dishwasher, a wine cooler and under-counter freezer.

The apartment has been painted and decorated throughout.

Vanessa said the property’s special features include: “Privacy, undercover parking, views to the North Sea and Royal Deeside, private lift access and underground parking.”

She said the apartment enjoys a “highly desirable west end location, close to restaurants, hospital and town centre, with good bus links at the front door”.

There is also easy access to the airport and bypass.

Vanessa said there is a “friendly community throughout the building”.

She added: “The concierge service adds to the security.”

Taking a tour around the property, Moduleo flooring extends throughout much of the space.

The hallway features a curved staircase with oak treads and handmade chandeliers.

There are French doors leading to the dining/family room which is a fabulous space for entertaining and formal dining.

A curved wall has floor-to-ceiling windows, bathing the apartment in natural light and offering views toward Hazlehead and the sea.

All of the windows have been fitted with electric SOMFY blinds.

Outdoor terraces and terrific views

Through the hall, there are two double bedrooms. In bedroom two, patio doors open out on to a wrap-around terrace with views towards Deeside.

The en-suite shower room has a walk-in shower enclosure, wash hand basin with mirrored storage cabinet and WC.

Bedroom three is currently used as a home office. It has a patio door that leads to the wrap-around terrace. It too has a contemporary shower room.

The feature staircase leads to the first floor lounge with full-height windows spanning the width of the room.

There is a patio door that leads out to the terrace with uninterrupted views to the north-west.

The principal bedroom suite has high ceilings and wall-to-wall glazing with atrium-style windows.

There are built-in wardrobes, a walk-in wardrobe and a handy utility cupboard.

The principal bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom, with a large bath, separate extra-large walk-in shower enclosure with rainfall shower and quality Italian wall tiling.

Vanessa said “the location, community and views” is what she and Graeme have enjoyed most about living there.

Asked what type of buyer she thinks the property would suit especially, Vanessa said it would “suit a professional desiring a central and secure west end location with privacy”.

Number 78 Queens Highlands is on the market at price over £520,000 with James & George Collie and is on the aspc website.

