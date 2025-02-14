Take a glimpse inside this glorious penthouse apartment in Aberdeen west end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Take a glimpse inside this glorious penthouse apartment in Aberdeen west end

For sale: Executive penthouse apartment in Aberdeen's west end is set on open plan over two floors and has wrap-around private terraces.

The dining area and fantastic views at 78 Queens Highlands in Aberdeen.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

A property with a “sky home feel” is how the owner describes 78 Queens Highlands, a spectacular penthouse apartment in Aberdeen.

The three-bedroom property is the largest of its kind within the Kepplestone development in the city’s west end.

The apartment spans two floors with private wrap-around roof terraces.

There is also secure underground parking (with two dedicated spaces) and uninterrupted views across the city and beyond.

The apartment is on open plan and is flooded with natural light.

Two of the three double bedrooms are en suite.

The principal bedroom suite on the first floor has an adjoining chill-out space with panoramic views.

The apartment is set out on open plan and features floor-to-ceiling windows, with underfloor heating throughout.

The granite and stainless steel island houses a BORA hob and offers space for casual dining and food preparation.

Penthouse apartment filled with natural light

Owners Vanessa and Graeme Smith have lived at number 78 for three years.

Asked what first attracted them to the property, Vanessa said: “The location, the views, the ease of living and ‘sky home’ feel.

“It is close to the hospital where I work, seven minutes door-to-door.”

She added: “The light that streams into this property is phenomenal.

“Summers enjoy the sunrise from the east terrace and sunset on the west terrace.

“We also enjoy a private courtyard and terraced garden space without the hassle of mowing lawns and keeping a large garden.

“This frees up time for a Saturday lunch at your chosen local restaurant.”

Vanessa Smith loves the location, views and ‘sky home feel’.

This west end apartment has been extensively renovated to a very high standard with quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

Vanessa said the renovation has included “full modernisation from floors to walls, with new flooring and modernised bathrooms”.

She highlighted the German kitchen with island and complete upgrade of all appliances.

Penthouse apartment has private lift and underground parking

There is a Bulthaup Master Chef bench and Bora induction hob. The kitchen has been fitted with Shultz units with contrasting granite work surfaces and a 5-in-1 Fohen tap.

Among the premium integrated appliances are a Siemens combined steam oven and warming drawer, Miele dishwasher, a wine cooler and under-counter freezer.

A curved staircase leads to the upper floor.

The apartment has been painted and decorated throughout.

Vanessa said the property’s special features include: “Privacy, undercover parking, views to the North Sea and Royal Deeside, private lift access and underground parking.”

She said the apartment enjoys a “highly desirable west end location, close to restaurants, hospital and town centre, with good bus links at the front door”.

There is also easy access to the airport and bypass.

Floor to ceiling windows and uninterrupted views.

Vanessa said there is a “friendly community throughout the building”.

She added: “The concierge service adds to the security.”

Taking a tour around the property, Moduleo flooring extends throughout much of the space.

The hallway features a curved staircase with oak treads and handmade chandeliers.

There are French doors leading to the dining/family room which is a fabulous space for entertaining and formal dining.

The first floor lounge with door to the terrace.

A curved wall has floor-to-ceiling windows, bathing the apartment in natural light and offering views toward Hazlehead and the sea.

All of the windows have been fitted with electric SOMFY blinds.

Outdoor terraces and terrific views

Through the hall, there are two double bedrooms. In bedroom two, patio doors open out on to a wrap-around terrace with views towards Deeside.

The en-suite shower room has a walk-in shower enclosure, wash hand basin with mirrored storage cabinet and WC.

One of the bedrooms with access to the wrap-around terrace.

Bedroom three is currently used as a home office. It has a patio door that leads to the wrap-around terrace. It too has a contemporary shower room.

The feature staircase leads to the first floor lounge with full-height windows spanning the width of the room.

There is a patio door that leads out to the terrace with uninterrupted views to the north-west.

The third bedroom is currently used as a home office.

The principal bedroom suite has high ceilings and wall-to-wall glazing with atrium-style windows.

There are built-in wardrobes, a walk-in wardrobe and a handy utility cupboard.

The principal bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom, with a large bath, separate extra-large walk-in shower enclosure with rainfall shower and quality Italian wall tiling.

The en suite off the principal bedroom.

Vanessa said “the location, community and views” is what she and Graeme have enjoyed most about living there.

Asked what type of buyer she thinks the property would suit especially, Vanessa said it would “suit a professional desiring a central and secure west end location with privacy”.

Number 78 Queens Highlands is on the market at price over £520,000 with James & George Collie and is on the aspc website.

Number 78 Queens Highlands is an executive penthouse in the Kepplestone development in Aberdeen’s west end.

