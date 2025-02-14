Former Aberdeen church has £400K slashed off price after failing to sell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen church has £400K slashed off price after failing to sell

The Father's House at various points has been a church, event space, foodbank and guest house.

By Ross Hempseed
The Father's House on Caroline Place.
The Father's House on Caroline Place. Image: Google Maps.

A former church in Aberdeen transformed into a multi-functional space, has had a major price reduction after failing to sell.

Previously Rosemount Parish Church, the building—now The Father’s House—offers several potential business opportunities.

It underwent a major transformation, turning the Gothic-style church into an event space with a café, meeting rooms, letting rooms, and a function hall.

The ground-floor office space and treatment rooms can be leased to local businesses.

The Father’s House is well-connected along major bus routes. Image: Christie&Co.

Situated on Caroline Place, The Father’s House is in a well-connected location and has a private car park for well-attended events.

The building also housed the Aberdeen North Foodbank for two years until September 2024. The foodbank was run by the Christ Apostolic Church House of Prayer.

On the ground floor, there is a small office to the left, and double doors lead into the café.

The café, with its fully fitted commercial kitchen, can accommodate around 80 guests and has previously been used as a venue for smaller parties and weddings.

One of the letting rooms. Image: Auction House Scotland.

The Father’s House has a sale price tag of £700,000

There are eight en suite living rooms—a mix of singles and doubles—as well as a lounge and dining room.

A smaller conference room on this floor is ideal for small group events.

On the first floor, there are nine en suite letting rooms, a mix of singles, twins, doubles, and suites.

The guest house of The Father’s House. Image: Google Maps.

There is also a large function room suitable for up to 300 people, making it ideal for weddings, birthdays, and conferences.

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, who is managing the sale, said: “The business is currently vacant and provides an excellent opportunity for an incoming operator or developer.”

The Father’s House was listed for sale in August 2022, with a guide price of £1.1 million.

However, more than two and a half years later, the property remains unsold. A massive £400,000 has been slashed from the price, bringing the new guide price to £700,000.

The Father’s House is also going up for auction in a few weeks with Auction House Scotland, with a guide price of £675,000.

