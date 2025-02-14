Former Aberdeen church has £400K slashed off price after failing to sell

A former church in Aberdeen transformed into a multi-functional space, has had a major price reduction after failing to sell.

Previously Rosemount Parish Church, the building—now The Father’s House—offers several potential business opportunities.

It underwent a major transformation, turning the Gothic-style church into an event space with a café, meeting rooms, letting rooms, and a function hall.

The ground-floor office space and treatment rooms can be leased to local businesses.

Situated on Caroline Place, The Father’s House is in a well-connected location and has a private car park for well-attended events.

The building also housed the Aberdeen North Foodbank for two years until September 2024. The foodbank was run by the Christ Apostolic Church House of Prayer.

On the ground floor, there is a small office to the left, and double doors lead into the café.

The café, with its fully fitted commercial kitchen, can accommodate around 80 guests and has previously been used as a venue for smaller parties and weddings.

The Father’s House has a sale price tag of £700,000

There are eight en suite living rooms—a mix of singles and doubles—as well as a lounge and dining room.

A smaller conference room on this floor is ideal for small group events.

On the first floor, there are nine en suite letting rooms, a mix of singles, twins, doubles, and suites.

There is also a large function room suitable for up to 300 people, making it ideal for weddings, birthdays, and conferences.

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, who is managing the sale, said: “The business is currently vacant and provides an excellent opportunity for an incoming operator or developer.”

The Father’s House was listed for sale in August 2022, with a guide price of £1.1 million.

However, more than two and a half years later, the property remains unsold. A massive £400,000 has been slashed from the price, bringing the new guide price to £700,000.

The Father’s House is also going up for auction in a few weeks with Auction House Scotland, with a guide price of £675,000.