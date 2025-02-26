Attractive Aberdeen home on the market for £240,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Attractive Aberdeen home on the market for £240,000

This superb semi-detached home has two bedrooms, two reception rooms, a family bathroom plus a wonderful garden.

By Rosemary Lowne
4 Craigton Avenue, pictured, is beautiful both inside and outside
First impressions are excellent at 4 Craigton Avenue. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Make memories to last a lifetime in this charming Aberdeen home.

Enjoying a quiet yet central location in Craigton Avenue, within walking distance of Mannofield and Countesswells, this superb semi-detached home is modern and stylish throughout.

Beautiful from the outside, the home is even more impressive inside where a warm and welcoming hallway leads through to an attractive lounge with a box bay window.

Whether it’s a family movie night or snuggling up on the sofa with a good book, this room is the perfect place to unwind, especially as it has a wonderful wood burner.

Relaxing is easy in this beautiful lounge. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Aberdeen home perfect home for entertaining…

Meanwhile, culinary Kings and Queens can put their cooking skills to the test in the well-equipped kitchen complete with integrated appliances and storage space.

After whipping up a storm in the kitchen, everyone can head through to the fabulous dining room.

This beautifully decorated room is the ideal place to entertain guests as it’s extremely spacious plus it has a cosy ambience thanks to the wood burning stove.

And when the weather improves, simply open the door in the kitchen and take your food outside for some alfresco dining.

The kitchen has all the right ingredients. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Sweet dreams…

Meanwhile, a good night’s sleep is guaranteed in the two spacious, upstairs bedrooms.

The first bedroom is particularly impressive with wall-to-wall wardrobes and plenty of space for freestanding furniture.

Completing the upstairs accommodation is a boutique hotel style three-piece family bathroom.

Other key internal features include gas central heating, double glazing and plenty of storage space.

Wake up feeling refreshed after a good night’s sleep. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Family barbecues to savour…

Outside, children can burn off their energy in the excellent split level, fully enclosed garden.

During the warmer summer months, family barbecues can also be savoured on the patio area.

Brimming with colourful flower beds, keen gardeners will also enjoy pottering about the garden.

In addition, there’s also a garage, shed, driveway and a wood store.

Soak up the sun in the beautiful garden. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Excellent location…

In terms of location, Craigton Avenue is within walking distance to both Mannofield and Countesswells.

Also on the doorstep is Hazlehead Park, Airyhall Library and the health centre.

It’s also worth noting that this Aberdeen home is close to public transport links with regular bus services on Great Western Road and Anderson Drive.

And for those who commute, there’s easy access both North and South of the City via Anderson Drive, and West into the countryside via the South Deeside Road.

You’ll never run out of wood for the wood burner with this fantastic storage area. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

4 Craigton Avenue, Aberdeen, is currently under offer after being on the market for offers over £240,000.

For more information contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or check out the website

