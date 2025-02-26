Attractive Aberdeen home on the market for £240,000

Make memories to last a lifetime in this charming Aberdeen home.

Enjoying a quiet yet central location in Craigton Avenue, within walking distance of Mannofield and Countesswells, this superb semi-detached home is modern and stylish throughout.

Beautiful from the outside, the home is even more impressive inside where a warm and welcoming hallway leads through to an attractive lounge with a box bay window.

Whether it’s a family movie night or snuggling up on the sofa with a good book, this room is the perfect place to unwind, especially as it has a wonderful wood burner.

Aberdeen home perfect home for entertaining…

Meanwhile, culinary Kings and Queens can put their cooking skills to the test in the well-equipped kitchen complete with integrated appliances and storage space.

After whipping up a storm in the kitchen, everyone can head through to the fabulous dining room.

This beautifully decorated room is the ideal place to entertain guests as it’s extremely spacious plus it has a cosy ambience thanks to the wood burning stove.

And when the weather improves, simply open the door in the kitchen and take your food outside for some alfresco dining.

Sweet dreams…

Meanwhile, a good night’s sleep is guaranteed in the two spacious, upstairs bedrooms.

The first bedroom is particularly impressive with wall-to-wall wardrobes and plenty of space for freestanding furniture.

Completing the upstairs accommodation is a boutique hotel style three-piece family bathroom.

Other key internal features include gas central heating, double glazing and plenty of storage space.

Family barbecues to savour…

Outside, children can burn off their energy in the excellent split level, fully enclosed garden.

During the warmer summer months, family barbecues can also be savoured on the patio area.

Brimming with colourful flower beds, keen gardeners will also enjoy pottering about the garden.

In addition, there’s also a garage, shed, driveway and a wood store.

Excellent location…

In terms of location, Craigton Avenue is within walking distance to both Mannofield and Countesswells.

Also on the doorstep is Hazlehead Park, Airyhall Library and the health centre.

It’s also worth noting that this Aberdeen home is close to public transport links with regular bus services on Great Western Road and Anderson Drive.

And for those who commute, there’s easy access both North and South of the City via Anderson Drive, and West into the countryside via the South Deeside Road.

4 Craigton Avenue, Aberdeen, is currently under offer after being on the market for offers over £240,000.

For more information contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or check out the website