‘Magnificent detached villa’ with kennel business for sale in Aberdeenshire

A ‘magnificent detached villa’ with a dog kennel business is for sale in Newmachar.

The four-bedroom home and boarding firm, which currently operates under Fairways Pet Haven, is on the market for offers over £625,000.

Fairways offers both dog daycare and boarding services, which the home’s new occupiers will have the option to take on.

Aside from a new canine care adventure, the striking Aberdeenshire villa has a lot to offer, including an in-home sauna.

Inside Newmachar villa

Entering the home, the vibrant and modern entrance sets the tone for the rest of the property.

The yellow colour scheme from the entrance carries on to the lounge space.

The room, equipped with a stove fire, would be perfect for hosting a gathering, or a cosy night in.

Further on is the sunroom, an ideal spot to enjoy a morning coffee whilst looking out onto the acres of land surrounding the villa.

With plenty of natural light, the open space leads out to a decking area perfect for a barbecue.

A striking chandelier gives the dining room a sophisticated feel.

The spacious kitchen would be ideal for preparing a roast dinner, equipped with three separate ovens.

There is also a room currently being used as an office space, however, could be repurposed to fit the new owner’s needs.

Two of the bedrooms can be found on the ground floor, each with ample storage space.

The family bathroom offers a spa-level experience with a bath and shower plus sauna.

Upstairs, a second lounge space can be found which offers some great countryside views.

The master bedroom is a stylish modern space, with an ensuite bathroom.

Kennels and garden space

Outside, three acres of green space make for an ideal playground for your doggie guests.

This, alongside the four kennel blocks, is set against the stunning backdrop of Bennachie.

The kennels are booked up year-round at an average capacity of 95%..

Currently, the business employs three full-time members of staff and has ample parking.

Rounding off the garden is a timber garage, a double garage, a detached garden shed, and a wood store.

Estate agent ExP UK – Scotland describes the home as “a stunning property”.

The listing reads: “Imagine running your own turnkey kennel business while enjoying the serenity of country life; with brilliant indoor-outdoor living spaces, real fires for cosy evenings, and a sauna to unwind after a long day.

“The double garage and additional outbuildings provide ample storage or workspace options.

“With great schools nearby and easy access to urban amenities, this is the perfect haven for urban professionals seeking an extraordinary lifestyle infused with opportunity.

“Don’t miss your chance to turn your dreams into reality!”