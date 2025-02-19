Farmhouse on Culloden Battlefield site on sale for just under £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmhouse on Culloden Battlefield site on sale for just under £1m

Leanach House is set among 42 acres of garden grounds.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Leanach Home
Leanach House offers more than 3,600 sq. ft of stunning accommodation over three floors.  Image: Strutt & Parker

A five-bedroom farmhouse on Culloden Battlefield is on the market for £975,000.

Leanach House is on the banks of the River Nairn and sits among 32 acres of land.

It’s within the extent of Culloden Battlefield Conservation Area and is listed on Historic Scotland’s Inventory of Historic Battlefields.

This unique property offers more than 3,600 sq. ft of stunning accommodation over three floors.

Leanach House enjoys extensive garden grounds. Image: Strutt & Parker
It sits on 42 acres of land. Image: Strutt & Parker

The home’s best feature is its extensive garden including woodland, 450m of single-bank fishing, a pond and a shed.

The former farmhouse is approached through a private driveway and has ample parking beside the home as well as a double garage.

Inside the beautiful Leanach House

Double glass doors from the entrance porch take you into the elegant large central hall.

A beautiful entrance door takes you into the property. Image: Strutt & Parker
entrance hall
You are welcomed by an elegant entrance hall. Image: Strutt & Parker

There is a bright dual-aspect drawing room with an adjacent study with a log-burning stove.

Meanwhile, the dining room – which has a tall, corniced ceiling and open fireplace – leads into a large triple-aspect garden room.

The former farmhouse has a total of four reception rooms. Image: Strutt & Parker
The Inverness property is very bright. Image: Strutt & Parker
The house has a nice kitchen and breakfast room. Image: Strutt & Parker

The ground floor also has a beautiful kitchen and adjacent cosy breakfast room.

Completing the ground floor is a utility room, an additional cloakroom and a secondary stairway to an upstairs bedroom.

Leanach House: Five bedrooms and four bathrooms

The extensive first floor is home to four large bedrooms.

The master bedroom has a range of fitted wardrobes and opens to a luxurious en-suite bathroom.

The first floor includes four bedrooms, two of them en-suite. Image: Strutt & Parker
Leanach House has four bathrooms. Image: Strutt & Parker

Another bedroom also enjoys an en-suite toilet.

Meanwhile, the second floor provides an expansive bedroom suite.

The top floor houses a large bedroom suite. Image: Strutt & Parker
It is completed with is completed with an office and built-in storage. Image: Strutt & Parker

This is completed with an office, built-in storage and an additional en-suite shower room.

Estate agent Strutt & Parker describe Leanach House as “beautifully presented accommodation”.

The online listing reads: “Enjoying a south-east facing setting with views over the Nairn valley, this compact amenity estate is truly at one with its surroundings and will suit a variety of purchasers.”

Conversation