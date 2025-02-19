Farmhouse on Culloden Battlefield site on sale for just under £1m

A five-bedroom farmhouse on Culloden Battlefield is on the market for £975,000.

Leanach House is on the banks of the River Nairn and sits among 32 acres of land.

It’s within the extent of Culloden Battlefield Conservation Area and is listed on Historic Scotland’s Inventory of Historic Battlefields.

This unique property offers more than 3,600 sq. ft of stunning accommodation over three floors.

The home’s best feature is its extensive garden including woodland, 450m of single-bank fishing, a pond and a shed.

The former farmhouse is approached through a private driveway and has ample parking beside the home as well as a double garage.

Inside the beautiful Leanach House

Double glass doors from the entrance porch take you into the elegant large central hall.

There is a bright dual-aspect drawing room with an adjacent study with a log-burning stove.

Meanwhile, the dining room – which has a tall, corniced ceiling and open fireplace – leads into a large triple-aspect garden room.

The ground floor also has a beautiful kitchen and adjacent cosy breakfast room.

Completing the ground floor is a utility room, an additional cloakroom and a secondary stairway to an upstairs bedroom.

Leanach House: Five bedrooms and four bathrooms

The extensive first floor is home to four large bedrooms.

The master bedroom has a range of fitted wardrobes and opens to a luxurious en-suite bathroom.

Another bedroom also enjoys an en-suite toilet.

Meanwhile, the second floor provides an expansive bedroom suite.

This is completed with an office, built-in storage and an additional en-suite shower room.

Estate agent Strutt & Parker describe Leanach House as “beautifully presented accommodation”.

The online listing reads: “Enjoying a south-east facing setting with views over the Nairn valley, this compact amenity estate is truly at one with its surroundings and will suit a variety of purchasers.”