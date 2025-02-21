Steve and Emma put their stunning home designed by famous Aberdeen architect on the market for £460,000

Designed by one of Aberdeen’s most prominent architects, this striking pink granite home is period property like no other.

Beguiled by its unique charm and personality, Steve Coxhill and his wife Emma Behjat Coxhill instantly fell in love with the four-bedroom home in South Anderson Drive.

“I was first attracted to the striking traditional pink granite front, combined with the modern extension at the back,” says Steve.

“It gives a traditional feel, connecting us to the history of the city.

“Emma fell in love with the stained-glass windows and beautiful granite fireplace.

“So we bought the house before we became a family, but we could already picture the winters spent together around the fireplace.”

‘Having a home with such history is wonderful’

But after seven wonderful years, the couple, who share their home with their four-year-old daughter Roxy and two-year-old son Rumi, have put their amazing home on the market as they move to be closer to family.

“It’s hard to say what we’ll miss the most as there are so many great parts to it,” says Steve.

“Having a home with such history and tradition, that feels so modern, is wonderful.”

Designed by the famous Aberdeen architect Thomas Scott Sutherland for his mother, the characterful home has aged like a fine wine.

Period property with pizzazz…

Striking to look at from the outside, the property is even more special inside where timeless elegance meets contemporary design.

Setting a stylish tone is the resplendent reception hall which leads into the fabulous formal lounge which could be used as an extra bedroom if required.

At the heart of the home is the stunning open-plan kitchen, diner and family area.

Perfect for entertaining, the family room features an attractive pink granite fireplace and a wood burning stove while the adjoining kitchen/dining space has wonderful views over the back garden.

‘It was quite the party house’…

From the kitchen, there is access to an internal store and cloakroom.

Over the years, Steve, who is a wells engineer and Emma, who is a sales manager, have enjoyed many memorable parties in the house.

“Before we had kids, this was quite a party house, but what’s more memorable for us are the Christmases with the little ones,” says Steve.

“It’s a great house for bringing Christmas magic – we’ll definitely miss that.”

Also impressive is the thoughtfully designed two-storey extension complete with a spacious family room and a luxurious main bedroom suite.

Beautiful garden space…

Located within the upstairs extension, the main bedroom suite is a sumptuous room with a walk-in wardrobe and beautiful en suite.

In addition, there are three further bedrooms, including the fourth bedroom which is currently used as a home office, plus a family bathroom.

There is also a another room which could easily be transformed into an additional study.

Outside, the fully-enclosed back garden is a serene sanctuary with plenty of space for children to play as well as two patios which are perfect for family barbecues.

Steve says the garden can be enjoyed all year round.

“We added a fence in the back garden and some wall toppers to give us a private space in the back garden to enjoy the sun, or the snow with the children,” he says.

‘I feel a real connection to the property’

Other key features include a driveway, a double garage with light and power plus storage space in the attic trusses.

On reflection, the couple say they’ve enjoyed everything about their superb home.

“It’s a combination of the practicality you get from the size of the house with something less tangible around the traditional granite and the location,” says Steve.

“We’ve enjoyed the home working space/adults living room in addition to the kitchen/family room, combined with memories of waking up to the views from the master bedroom with Mannofield church in the distance, and cosy evenings by the fire.

“I feel a real connection to the property that makes leaving hard.”

‘It’s a wonderful home’

Steve and Emma say they will also miss the fantastic location.

“It’s in a great location with lovely neighbours that bring a sense of community.

“There’s also easy access to so many places – The Old Railway Line being one of them.

“It’s just at the bottom of the road so we use it all the time with the kids.”

Asked who would suit the property next, Steve says: “It’s a wonderful sociable family home.

“I’d pictured days in it where our kids were older and bringing their pals over and we’d host Christmas with family and host summer barbecues with friends.

“It’s sad that it won’t be the case for us, but I hope it can be for whoever moves in next.”

135 South Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, on the market for offers over £460,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Andersonbain on 01224 456789 or check out the website aspc.co.uk