Highland restaurant just off North Coast 500 on sale for £595,000

A Highland restaurant just off the North Coast 500 tourist route has been listed for sale.

Luigi in Dornoch is on the market for £595,000 and is described as a ‘beautifully presented’ cafe in a ‘premium tourist location’.

The Castle Street restaurant is less than a five-minute drive from the A9, which is part of the iconic NC500 road trip.

Potential buyers can expect a yearly turnover of £540,000, thanks to ‘high natural footfall’.

The sale includes ‘outstanding’ owners’ accommodation.

Simon Fraser, of sales broker Business Partnership, said: “Luigi is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a fully licensed restaurant and café with outstanding owners’ accommodation.

“Boasting a visible and prominent trading position on the main thoroughfare through Dornoch, the business is ideally located in an area of high natural footfall.

“Dornoch is a premium tourist location, which attracts thousands of visitors year-round.”

Luigi in Dornoch is ‘busy with repeat customers’

He added: “The beautifully presented L-shaped restaurant has 40 covers, with a further eight external covers.

“The premises is presented to a high standard throughout and has been tastefully decorated with a modern and contemporary style which is hugely popular with all who visit.

“This can be demonstrated by the many fantastic online reviews and by just how busy the restaurant is with repeat customers.

“There is a mix of free-standing and booth style seating and a focal point bar servery which effectively displays a range of wines and spirits.

“The business is offered for sale as a going concern with excellent service areas including a full commercial kitchen which is equipped to a high standard and other service areas including dry goods store and cellar.”