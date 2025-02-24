Highly anticipated new homes now available at Scotia’s Kintore development

There is a real buzz around Scotia Homes’ new development of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes in Kintore. Indeed, ever since the location was first announced, the house builder has received continual pre-sale enquiries from families seeking the lifestyle and location that Park View at Midmill will provide.

It’s clear to see why this development is in such high demand. Offering stylish, energy efficient three, four and five bedroom homes from £254,950, it’s ideal for those looking for more space to grow and enjoy the Aberdeenshire countryside.

Despite the rural feel, the location also enjoys easy and frequent links to the heart of Aberdeen city in just 25 minutes.

Park View at Midmill marketing suite now open

Homes at Park View have only just been released, with a few already under reservation, so now is the time to visit the newly opened on-site Marketing Suite, opposite Ceann Torr Park and discover for yourself why the development has generated so much excitement.

Additionally, the show home will open this summer, with the first homes expected to be ready not long after.

Scotia’s designers had a clear aim for Park View, and that was to create modern homes in a beautiful setting, giving room to roam and taking inspiration from the local area.

This is evident in every aspect from the wide green spaces for children to play or families to walk dogs, to the placement of each home and the planning of streets and paths. Maximising connections to both the local town and the wider area were key to the planning process, ensuring a strong sense of place and community.

The development not only brings 168 new homes to the area, it also features over 14,400m2 of community facilities in the form of sports pitches. Additionally there will be a play park, recreational spaces and pavilion in the centre of the site. This will benefit residents of Park View and the community as a whole, ideal for families and dog-walkers alike.

Each home benefits from the collaboration between Scotia’s architects, designers and partners, with kitchens and bathrooms by local family-owned institution Laings, alongside Porcelanosa tiling options and Smeg kitchen appliances.

A thriving community and great place to live

Kintore has been a great place to live for generations. It’s moved with the times too, opening businesses, amenities and new homes – all testament to its ever-growing popularity.

Situated between the busy town of Inverurie and the city of Aberdeen, you can reach beaches on the coast or the Cairngorms National Park in less than one hour. Imagine what adventures await you so close to home at Park View at Midmill.

Stylish homes designed for modern living

However, location is only part of the story when it comes to this development. Scotia’s hallmark quality and attention to detail is evident in every property.

The detached and semi-detached three-, four- and five-bedroom energy efficient homes come with solar panels fitted as standard. Designed for modern lifestyles, large windows create naturally bright and airy rooms while flexible living spaces cater to all aspects of family life.

It is fair to say Scotia has succeeded in creating an air of understated elegance in the homes at Park View at Midmill.

Part of the appeal of a new build home is that they are ready to live in, which Scotia ensures with clean, contemporary interior design. Once settled, it couldn’t be easier to add your own personality and sense of style to your new home.

The Park View at Midmill marketing suite is open Thursday to Monday, 11am – 5pm. Contact sales advisor Sally Rudd for enquiries at Parkview.sales@scotia-homes.co.uk