Aberdeen period home overlooking golf course on market for £780k

A period home that overlooks a golf course in the Cults area of Aberdeen has hit the market.

Broomlee, on 15 West Cults Road, offers beautiful views across South Deeside.

Nestled within well-established gardens extending to around 0.6 acres, the family home provides five bedrooms spread over three floors.

The estate agent says the property is a “rare opportunity” to acquire a home of “such character and appeal”.

A look inside Broomlee house…

Entering the home, it is clear that the property has a variety of period features.

This includes high ceilings with plaster cornice, deep skirting as well as traditional doors.

The reception hall leads to a lounge featuring a coal fire and stunning views.

The dining room, with its bay window and feature fireplace, offers a setting for formal dining.

A fully fitted kitchen in the home has a range of modern units, and there is a breakfast room adjoining it.

The rear-facing sun lounge, with its stunning views and French doors leading to the garden, provides a place to relax.

A cloakroom and utility room complete the ground floor.

The lower level boasts a recreational room with a wood-burning stove and a bar area.

The mezzanine floor hosts a spacious double bedroom and a family bathroom.

A staircase leads to the first floor, where three additional bedrooms and another bathroom can be found.

Set within approximately 0.6 acres of well-maintained grounds, the garden is filled with a variety of plants, flowers, and trees.

A large driveway with ample parking leads to a double garage.

Additionally, there is an annex with underfloor heating, which offers the potential to be used as a studio or workshop.

Within the grounds there is also an outhouse with underfloor heating that could be used as a home office.

Broomlee is on the market for £780,000.

