Aberdeen period home overlooking golf course on market for £780k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Aberdeen period home overlooking golf course on market for £780k

Broomlee offers beautiful views across South Deeside.

By Ena Saracevic
The home is currently on the market. Image: Aberdein Considine.
The home is currently on the market. Image: Aberdein Considine.

A period home that overlooks a golf course in the Cults area of Aberdeen has hit the market.

Broomlee, on 15 West Cults Road, offers beautiful views across South Deeside.

Nestled within well-established gardens extending to around 0.6 acres, the family home provides five bedrooms spread over three floors.

The estate agent says the property is a “rare opportunity” to acquire a home of “such character and appeal”.

The home offers beautiful views of the surrounding area. Image: Aberdein Considine.

A look inside Broomlee house…

Entering the home, it is clear that the property has a variety of period features.

This includes high ceilings with plaster cornice, deep skirting as well as traditional doors.

A sitting room within the home. Image: Aberdein Considine.

The reception hall leads to a lounge featuring a coal fire and stunning views.

The dining room, with its bay window and feature fireplace, offers a setting for formal dining.

A fully fitted kitchen in the home has a range of modern units, and there is a breakfast room adjoining it.

The dining room. Image: Aberdein Considine.

The rear-facing sun lounge, with its stunning views and French doors leading to the garden, provides a place to relax.

A cloakroom and utility room complete the ground floor.

The lower level boasts a recreational room with a wood-burning stove and a bar area.

One of five bedrooms in the home. Image: Aberdein Considine.

The mezzanine floor hosts a spacious double bedroom and a family bathroom.

A staircase leads to the first floor, where three additional bedrooms and another bathroom can be found.

The property overlooks Deeside Golf Club. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Set within approximately 0.6 acres of well-maintained grounds, the garden is filled with a variety of plants, flowers, and trees.

A large driveway with ample parking leads to a double garage.

Additionally, there is an annex with underfloor heating, which offers the potential to be used as a studio or workshop.

Within the grounds there is also an outhouse with underfloor heating that could be used as a home office.

Broomlee is on the market for £780,000.

Read more about properties across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Conversation