Owner of Signature Menswear puts his stunning Aberdeen home on the market for £500,000

If the granite walls of this stunning Aberdeen home could talk, they would certainly have some fascinating stories to tell.

Dating back to the early 1900s, the plush period home in Grosvenor Place has had three owners and some very interesting visitors over the years.

“We believe that Annie Lennox came here for music lessons in the early 1980s as there was a music teacher from Aberdeen Grammar School who lived here,” says Patrick Ritchie, who currently lives in the stunning three-storey home with his wife Elaine.

‘We found our dream house in Rosemount’

Patrick, who owns Signature Menswear on Aberdeen’s Union Street, and his wife Elaine, an optician, were instantly attracted to the striking four-bedroom home when they first viewed it.

“We couldn’t believe our luck when we found the house in 2002,” says Patrick.

“The ceiling rose and frieze in both the lounge and main bedroom were stunning.

“Obviously being in the catchment area for Aberdeen Grammar School was a huge benefit.

“So when we left after the first viewing Elaine turned to me and said ‘if only’.

“But we were lucky enough to get it.”

‘We’ve got so many great memories’

Over the years, Patrick and Elaine, who share their home with their adorable pooch dog Georgie, have loved everything about the property and say it has been the perfect place to bring up their two sons Aaron and Jason.

But after 22 wonderful years, the time has come for the couple to downsize as their sons have flown the nest.

“With the boys away from home now, it is time for us to downsize and let another family enjoy the house,” says Patrick.

“We’ve got many great memories, but we hope to find somewhere close by.”

Period property full of pizzazz…

With its vibrant red front door and striking granite exterior, the property is beautiful from the outside.

Once over the threshold, that’s when the magic really begins as an elegant entrance hallway with a sweeping staircase opens up the handsome home.

Brimming with traditional charm and character, the stylish front lounge has an array of wonderful period features including a real working fireplace, arched alcoves, stunning cornicing and a beautiful bay window.

Overlooking the garden, the contemporary open plan living, dining and kitchen space is perfect for modern family life.

From the large central island and the modern appliances to the sleek quartz counter tops and high gloss storage units, the kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of chefs.

‘We’ve loved everything about our home’

Equally as impressive is the delectable dining area complete with an exposed granite wall and a fitted cabinet with two wine fridges and wine racks.

Two steps down from the kitchen/diner there is a bright and beautiful family area.

Bringing the outside in, this superb space has floor to ceiling windows plus double French doors to the garden.

Over the years, Patrick says they have spent most of their time in the open plan area.

“We added the open plan living space in 2012 which is where we spend the majority of our time,” he says.

“With the extension, it was always really easy for the boys to host ‘pre’ parties before going out when they were younger.”

Completing the ground floor is a handy utility room and a cloakroom.

Garden is a breath of fresh air…

Upstairs, there is a fabulous family bathroom as well as three sumptuous bedrooms including a master with an en suite.

On the top floor, there is a gorgeous guest bedroom, also with an en suite.

Other key features include gas central heating and double glazing, and it’s worth noting that the roof was replaced in 2020.

Outside, the enclosed back garden is the perfect place for children to burn off energy while the adults get the barbecue underway on the patio area.

Also outside is a garden shed which could be used as a children’s den, a hobby room, a games room or as a home office.

‘Our home would suit a young family’

Asked what they’ve enjoyed most about their home, Patrick says it has to be the amazing location.

“It’s so close to the centre of town,” says Patrick.

“Rosemount has also got so much to offer with restaurants, shops and, of course, The Queen Vic pub.”

Reflecting on what they think will appeal most to buyers, Patrick and Elaine believe it will be a mix of the period features and the modern design.

“This house offers a traditional granite home with some amazing original features, but with the added bonus of modern living with the open plan family room/dining kitchen at the back of the property,” says Patrick.

“It would suit a young family who want their kids to go to Aberdeen Grammar.

“It’s so close that our youngest used to run down the stairs every morning just as the bell was going.”

35 Grosvenor Place, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £500,000.

