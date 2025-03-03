Live your best countryside life in this idyllic home near Aboyne on the market for £675,000

With several acres of beautiful gardens, a small loch and its own private woodland, this superb countryside home near Aboyne is a breath of fresh air.

The epitome of a serene sanctuary, the resplendent home is perfect for those who are looking for a slower pace of life while remaining close to the vibrant village of Aboyne.

First impressions are wonderful as the property’s attractive exterior leads inside to a cosy family home.

Charming country home is full of heart and soul…

Spanning two floors, the home opens up with a stylish entrance hallway which leads into an elegant sitting room.

Meanwhile, sophisticated soirees can be savoured in the delectable dining room where there is plenty of space for hosting everything from family meals to dinner with friends.

At the beating heart of the home is the open plan dining kitchen and family room.

From the integrated appliances and superb storage space to amazing views of the gardens, the kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of chefs.

Make memories to last a lifetime…

And after enjoying some delicious home cooking, it’s time to relax in the lovely family room where there is access to the garden.

Also on the ground floor is a cosy single bedroom, a utility room, a boot room and a cloakroom.

Upstairs, there are three sumptuous double bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms.

The principal bedroom is particularly impressive as it has a dressing area and a wet room with a roll top jacuzzi bath and a separate shower.

Also on the upper floor is a shower room, a walk-in cupboard and an attic.

Soak up sun and alfresco dining…

Outside, the gorgeous garden is the stuff of dreams with its own private woodland, a pond, a woodland style garden and an extensive lawn.

For those who love alfresco entertaining, the bespoke larch sitooterie/garden canopy is the perfect spot.

Completing the garden is a log cabin with power, light and heating as well as a double garage, kennel, log store and extensive parking.

Enjoy the best of both worlds…

In addition, there is an area of ground with a fenced paddock, an ancillary barn, timber stables, a tack room, feed store and hay store which may be available through separate negotiation.

And in terms of location, this property enjoys the best of both worlds with the stunning Glen Tanar Estate and the Cairngorms National Park on its doorstep while in nearby Aboyne, there’s schools and leisure facilities.

Taigh-sa-Choille, Dess, Aboyne, is on the market for offers over £675,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Mackinnons on 01339 887665 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like: