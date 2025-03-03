Live your best countryside life in this idyllic home near Aboyne on the market for £675,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Live your best countryside life in this idyllic home near Aboyne on the market for £675,000

Embrace the peace and tranquility of countryside life in this stunning home complete with a small loch and acres of land.

By Rosemary Lowne
Set within stunning garden grounds, this beautiful home near Aboyne is countryside living at its best. Image: Mackinnons

With several acres of beautiful gardens, a small loch and its own private woodland, this superb countryside home near Aboyne is a breath of fresh air.

The epitome of a serene sanctuary, the resplendent home is perfect for those who are looking for a slower pace of life while remaining close to the vibrant village of Aboyne.

First impressions are wonderful as the property’s attractive exterior leads inside to a cosy family home.

Sumptuous interiors create a regal feel in this elegant lounge. Image: Mackinnons
The open plan dining/kitchen and family room is designed for family life. Image: Mackinnons

Charming country home is full of heart and soul…

Spanning two floors, the home opens up with a stylish entrance hallway which leads into an elegant sitting room.

Meanwhile, sophisticated soirees can be savoured in the delectable dining room where there is plenty of space for hosting everything from family meals to dinner with friends.

At the beating heart of the home is the open plan dining kitchen and family room.

From the integrated appliances and superb storage space to amazing views of the gardens, the kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of chefs.

Sit back and relax while dinner is underway. Image: Mackinnons
Imagine Christmas dinner with all the family in this stylish dining room. Image: Mackinnons

Make memories to last a lifetime…

And after enjoying some delicious home cooking, it’s time to relax in the lovely family room where there is access to the garden.

Also on the ground floor is a cosy single bedroom, a utility room, a boot room and a cloakroom.

Upstairs, there are three sumptuous double bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms.

The principal bedroom is particularly impressive as it has a dressing area and a wet room with a roll top jacuzzi bath and a separate shower.

Also on the upper floor is a shower room, a walk-in cupboard and an attic.

This sumptuous bedroom is a dream come true. Image: Mackinnons
Brimming with boutique hotel vibes, this beautiful bathroom is the perfect place to freshen up. Image: Mackinnons

Soak up sun and alfresco dining…

Outside, the gorgeous garden is the stuff of dreams with its own private woodland, a pond, a woodland style garden and an extensive lawn.

For those who love alfresco entertaining, the bespoke larch sitooterie/garden canopy is the perfect spot.

Completing the garden is a log cabin with power, light and heating as well as a double garage, kennel, log store and extensive parking.

This ‘sitooterie’ is made for alfresco entertaining. Image: Mackinnons
After a busy day, enjoy a moment of peace and tranquility in the idyllic garden grounds. Image: Mackinnons

Enjoy the best of both worlds…

In addition, there is an area of ground with a fenced paddock, an ancillary barn, timber stables, a tack room, feed store and hay store which may be available through separate negotiation.

And in terms of location, this property enjoys the best of both worlds with the stunning Glen Tanar Estate and the Cairngorms National Park on its doorstep while in nearby Aboyne, there’s schools and leisure facilities.

Taigh-sa-Choille, Dess, Aboyne, is on the market for offers over £675,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Mackinnons on 01339 887665 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

