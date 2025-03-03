For sale: Edwardian Stonehaven home with stunning stained-glass windows which gave it the name ‘The Lilies’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

For sale: Edwardian Stonehaven home with stunning stained-glass windows which gave it the name ‘The Lilies’

The B-listed property has its own library and there are two summer houses in the garden.

By Ross Hempseed
The Lilies is an edwardian house in Stonehaven.
The Lilies in Stonehaven. Image: Savills.

An Edwardian home, romantically called The Lilies in honour of its stunning stained-glass windows, has been put on the market.

Located on a quiet residential street in Stonehaven, the charming home features an abundance of period features and plenty of character.

The front façade creates an immediate impression with its semi-octagonal curved bay windows and standout green trimming on the windows and front door.

The property has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and five reception rooms.

Entering via the front vestibule, you arrive in the hallway, which has dark wood finishings and parquet flooring, along with an impressive solid wood-turned staircase.

The hallway of the Lilies an Edwardian house in Stonehaven.
The reception hall. Image: Savills.
The formal dining room. Image: Savills.

To the right of the hallway is the formal dining room, a large, elegant space with a bay window that floods the room with natural light.

The sitting room. Image: Savills.

On the opposite side of the hallway is the sitting room, another impressive space featuring intricate ceiling cornicing.

Off the sitting room is a hallway with stairs, as well as a study/lounge and a games room.

Historic property dating back to the Edwardian period

The stairs lead to the master bedroom, a grand space with a bay window and plush carpeting. It has a large en suite shower room.

Also in this section of the first floor is a second bedroom and a separate toilet.

The master bedroom. Image: Savills.
The master ensuite. Image: Savills.

Behind the sitting room, overlooking the back garden, is a cosy lounge. A guest toilet and office are also located nearby.

The kitchen boasts an extensive range of timber floor and wall cabinets, granite work surfaces, a Belfast-style sink and a cream-coloured four-oven AGA with gas hobs.

The kitchen. Image: Savills.

For everyday domestic tasks, there is a utility room with under-cabinet space for a washing machine and tumble dryer. There is also a useful boot room.

From the kitchen, stairs lead up to an isolated bedroom with ample closet space.

Up the main staircase are the remaining bedrooms—three doubles with plenty of storage—along with a shower room and a dedicated library, which could easily serve as another bedroom.

The Lilies stained glass window in Stonehaven
The main bathroom has stunning stained glass lilies. Image: Savills.

The main bathroom features stained-glass windows depicting lilies, blue tiled flooring, a freestanding ornate claw-foot bath and a separate oversized shower enclosure.

Set well back from the road, the horseshoe driveway provides a charming entrance to The Lilies.

An ornamental front lawn surrounds a large area for turning and parking numerous vehicles.

The Lilies named due to stained glass lilies in the bathroom

The rear perimeter of the grounds is enclosed by a stone wall, and there is a garden pond.

Mature flowerbeds and borders offer seasonal blooms, and a large patio area provides a sheltered alfresco spot.

The garden also features established apple and pear trees along with soft fruit bushes.

The outhouses. Image: Savills.

One large log cabin houses two rooms—one used as a hobby room and the other as a workshop.

A second log cabin is used for relaxation and previously had plumbing for a hot tub.

There is also a greenhouse and a log store.

The listing agent said: “The Lilies offers a unique blend of bold design choices. Spacious and versatile living areas create a truly one-of-a-kind living experience.

“This is an ideal residence for those seeking a distinctive and accommodating home.”

The Lilies is listed with Savills for £785,000.

