For sale: Edwardian Stonehaven home with stunning stained-glass windows which gave it the name ‘The Lilies’

An Edwardian home, romantically called The Lilies in honour of its stunning stained-glass windows, has been put on the market.

Located on a quiet residential street in Stonehaven, the charming home features an abundance of period features and plenty of character.

The front façade creates an immediate impression with its semi-octagonal curved bay windows and standout green trimming on the windows and front door.

The property has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and five reception rooms.

Entering via the front vestibule, you arrive in the hallway, which has dark wood finishings and parquet flooring, along with an impressive solid wood-turned staircase.

To the right of the hallway is the formal dining room, a large, elegant space with a bay window that floods the room with natural light.

On the opposite side of the hallway is the sitting room, another impressive space featuring intricate ceiling cornicing.

Off the sitting room is a hallway with stairs, as well as a study/lounge and a games room.

Historic property dating back to the Edwardian period

The stairs lead to the master bedroom, a grand space with a bay window and plush carpeting. It has a large en suite shower room.

Also in this section of the first floor is a second bedroom and a separate toilet.

Behind the sitting room, overlooking the back garden, is a cosy lounge. A guest toilet and office are also located nearby.

The kitchen boasts an extensive range of timber floor and wall cabinets, granite work surfaces, a Belfast-style sink and a cream-coloured four-oven AGA with gas hobs.

For everyday domestic tasks, there is a utility room with under-cabinet space for a washing machine and tumble dryer. There is also a useful boot room.

From the kitchen, stairs lead up to an isolated bedroom with ample closet space.

Up the main staircase are the remaining bedrooms—three doubles with plenty of storage—along with a shower room and a dedicated library, which could easily serve as another bedroom.

The main bathroom features stained-glass windows depicting lilies, blue tiled flooring, a freestanding ornate claw-foot bath and a separate oversized shower enclosure.

Set well back from the road, the horseshoe driveway provides a charming entrance to The Lilies.

An ornamental front lawn surrounds a large area for turning and parking numerous vehicles.

The Lilies named due to stained glass lilies in the bathroom

The rear perimeter of the grounds is enclosed by a stone wall, and there is a garden pond.

Mature flowerbeds and borders offer seasonal blooms, and a large patio area provides a sheltered alfresco spot.

The garden also features established apple and pear trees along with soft fruit bushes.

One large log cabin houses two rooms—one used as a hobby room and the other as a workshop.

A second log cabin is used for relaxation and previously had plumbing for a hot tub.

There is also a greenhouse and a log store.

The listing agent said: “The Lilies offers a unique blend of bold design choices. Spacious and versatile living areas create a truly one-of-a-kind living experience.

“This is an ideal residence for those seeking a distinctive and accommodating home.”

The Lilies is listed with Savills for £785,000.