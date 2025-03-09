Michelle and Willie transform former Banchory church hall into dream home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Michelle and Willie transform former Banchory church hall into dream home

The couple say the key to any renovation project is to work together and stay focused on your ideas.

Michelle and Willie have worked wonders on their converted apartment
Michelle and Willie have worked wonders on their converted apartment. Image: Aberdein Considine
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Michelle Riddock, 53, a care home manager and her husband Willie, 58, a skilled waste operative.

What: A former church hall which has been converted to a gorgeous ground floor apartment.

Where: Arbeadie Hall, Arbeadie Terrace, Banchory

Willie and Michelle Riddock have worked hard to transform their beautiful home. Image: Michelle Riddock

Here Michelle shares their renovation journey… 

“We had been living in a new build detached house in Inverbervie but we decided to move to Banchory as our entire family worked in that area.

As well as that, we were also keen to downsize so we started looking for properties in the area.

By accident, we had just finished viewing other properties, when we drove down the wrong street.

Our daughter noticed the for sale sign and the rest is history.

When we viewed the apartment, it was in a terrible condition.

It had been empty for years so it was cold, damp and unloved.

This property has been beautifully upgraded to make the most of its characterful features. Image: Aberdein Considine
Navy and yellow tones bring positive energy to this wonderful living space. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘We enjoyed giving our home some TLC’

But we fell in love with the views, the room sizes and the challenge of giving the property some tender loving care.

So we purchased and moved into the home in April 2019 and it has been an ongoing renovation since then.

The property was once a church hall before it was converted into a ground floor apartment with three bedrooms including one with an ensuite, a lounge, sunroom, a dining kitchen, bathroom and utility room.

After moving in, we got stuck into the renovation.

The bathroom is overflowing with style. Image: Aberdein Considine
How gorgeous is the floor in this superb bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

Michelle and Willie rolled up their sleeves…

The property was granite and didn’t have any insulation so it was freezing.

Also, the shower/bath didn’t work and the electric consumer board needed to be updated as it was condemned as unsafe to use.

Outside, the patio was hidden by trees and we didn’t know about the path round the house until we removed the trees.

Over the years we’ve also replaced the kitchen, increased size of main bathroom and fitted a new bathroom.

The kitchen has an effortlessly elegant Scandi feel to it. Image: Aberdein Considine
See the light in this snug space. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘We wanted the property to keep its character’

We also insulated the property, replaced the windows and doors plus we replaced the ensuite.

All this work was carried out while trying to keep some original features of the house.

In terms of interiors, we wanted something practical, yet modern and stylish.

To achieve this look, we visited many furniture stores, and home improvement stores for ideas.

We wanted the property to keep its character and we feel we have achieved that.

I love wallpaper so I used Graham & Brown as they have some great styles and colours.

For our furnishings and accessories, we used Cox & Cox, Garden Trading and Duncan’s of Banchory.

Work up a sweat in style in this home gym area. Image: Aberdein Considine
Every corner of this home is sleek and stylish. Image: Aberdein Considine

What was your greatest challenge?

On reflection our greatest renovation challenge was sourcing and staining all the internal doors.

We wanted to fit traditional doors but stain them personally but the cost was quite high, as was delivery as many companies don’t deliver to Banchory.

Also, we needed space to store, stain and seal the doors and the coldness of the house didn’t help the drying process either.

Covid also hit soon after we started this project, which hindered our progress immensely.

But in the end, our renovation project went mostly as planned despite the challenges posed by Covid.

The property is stunning from the outside too. Image: Aberdein Considine
Michelle and Willie have worked hard both inside and outside their home. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘Our advice would be to work together’

Our home is just beautiful and we love how we’ve included our own ideas, colours and space.

We get so much pleasure from sitting in the living room with glass of wine looking over Scolty Hill or we can watch the fireworks on a cold November night – we love it.

Our advice to anyone else who is undertaking a home renovation would be to work together.

It can be stressful but just focus on your idea.

There’s always going to be setbacks, bumps in the road, but they show you that it really was worthwhile.

We say that now as we’ve completed this journey.”

1 Arbeadie Hall, Arbeadie Terrace, Banchory, is on the market for offers over £299,000.

To arrange a viewing contact 01330 824646 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation