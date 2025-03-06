Old Portlethen property designed to make the most of its sea views and countryside surroundings

With coastal views as far as the eye can see, 15 Broadhaven Road is an extra special property, nestled in the picturesque and peaceful setting of Old Portlethen.

Penny McGarian and Cameron McHardy have lived at this four-bedroom detached house for six and a half years.

Asked what first attracted them to the property, Penny said: “Mainly the stunning sea views.

“Also, Old Portlethen is a tranquil neighbourhood with a beautiful little harbour and is surrounded by coastal countryside which is great for walking.

“Since moving in we have completely renovated the ground floor, opening up the kitchen to make a family living/dining space with a wood-burning stove.

“We also added on a utility room to the rear of the house and installed a new central heating system.

“Upstairs we have modernised the property by adding new flooring and decorating throughout.”

Penny said the property’s most special features are the “amazing coastal views from the bedroom and living room on the upper floor of the property”.

This home enjoys sweeping views of the Aberdeenshire countryside as well as the sea and has been designed to make the most of that.

Set over two floors, the accommodation is flexible and spacious, with plenty of room for the whole family to spread out.

The interiors are well-appointed and modern while remaining in harmony with the natural surroundings.

The open-plan family dining kitchen is the heart of the property and has been designed with functionality and style in mind.

It features sleek and contemporary cabinetry, a central island and high-quality integrated appliances.

Space and light at this Old Portlethen property

The dining area flows seamlessly into the living space and offers lots of room for dining with family, socialising with guests or simply relaxing.

A wood-burning stove helps create a cosy ambience which is especially pleasing in the cooler months.

The room enjoys lots of natural light while the large picture windows make a feature of the surrounding landscape.

The utility room adjacent to the kitchen is a very practical space for laundry and storage and has been fitted with a Belfast-style sink. It also offers direct access to the garden.

There are two generously-sized bedrooms on the ground floor with a well-appointed shower room – ideal for when guests are staying over.

One of these bedrooms is currently used a home office, ideal for anyone working from home or studying.

The main living area is on the upper floor and has been configured to capture the essence of coastal living.

There are dual aspect windows offering sea or countryside views and engineered wood flooring laid in a stylish herringbone pattern.

Adding to the charm and luxury of this room is an open fire, making it a perfect space to unwind.

Taking a tour around the rest of the upper level, there are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The large master bedroom is a serene sanctuary with calming décor.

The other bedroom is also very spacious and has fitted wardrobes.

The family bathroom is quite special too, with a corner bath, separate shower enclosure and elegant finishes.

Easy-to-maintain outdoor space

Outside the landscaped gardens are well maintained with areas of lawn, paving and stone chippings.

There is a stone-chipped driveway offering ample off-street parking and a single garage.

The home has some added modern amenities for a comfortable and future-proof lifestyle.

There is a recently-installed boiler to ensure efficient heating throughout the home and partial underfloor heating on the ground floor.

Fibre broadband connectivity caters to the requirements of working from home. There is also an electric car charging point.

Penny added: “Old Portlethen is a lovely little village, full of warm and welcoming neighbours which is great for family life.

“Our favourite part about living here is the easy access to coastal walks with beautiful scenery.

“We walk around the fields and coastal trails every day and take trips up to the village play park which our kids love.”

Asked what sort of buyer the home would suit, she said: “This house is perfect for families and those looking for a peaceful retirement.

“We are really sad to leave such a lovely home and village. We will miss every part of living here and we know the new owners will love it as much as our family has.”

Price over £365,000 with Aberdein Considine (Ref: 431381) and on the aspc website.

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.