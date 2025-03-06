Loch Ness home with breathtaking views and TWO BEACHES hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Loch Ness home with breathtaking views and TWO BEACHES hits the market

The house could attract nature lovers with woodland, beaches, waterfall and sheltered bays all on the property.

By Ross Hempseed
Tigh-Na-Roinn near Invermoriston. Image: Galbraith.
Tigh-Na-Roinn near Invermoriston. Image: Galbraith.

A lochside house offering unparalleled views over the famous Loch Ness has hit the market.

Tigh-Na-Roinn is located south of Invermoriston, between the A82 road and the west bank of Loch Ness.

The property boasts some of the most breathtaking views in the Highlands, looking out over one of the world’s most famous lochs.

Views out from the back garden. Image: Galbraith.

Purchased in 2014, the current owners have modernised the home, determined to make the most of its location.

Entering via the porch, buyers are greeted by a bright and spacious sitting room, which features large sliding doors and a wood-burning fireplace.

The sitting room. Image: Galbraith.

The room has views of the loch.

Connected to the sitting room is the large open-plan dining room/kitchen.

The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

There are sleek cream-coloured cabinets with a central island topped with a skylight, which floods the space with sunlight.

Off the kitchen is a hallway with a shower room and access to the garage, as well as a utility room.

Down the hallway is the study, perfect for relaxing with a book by the fire.

The study. Image: Galbraith.

House has fantastic views out over Loch Ness

Next to that is the master bedroom, which boasts loch views and skylights, allowing natural light to flood the room.

Master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.

There is also a double bedroom with loch views, while on the other side of the house is another double bedroom with an en suite and the family bathroom.

Upstairs, there is a large sitting room with six skylights—the perfect place to take in elevated views of Loch Ness.

The upstairs sitting room. Image: Galbraith.
The bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

In addition to the main house, the nearly six-acre plot includes a studio and a boathouse.

The grounds are truly remarkable, with gardens surrounding the house, as well as a terrace, decked sitting areas, and a glass atrium.

The studio. Image: Galbraith.
Inside the studio. Image: Galbraith.
Seating overlooking the loch. Image: Galbraith.

Several meandering paths lead to sheltered viewpoints and seating areas that make the most of the superb lochside location.

Below the house is a sheltered shingle beach, while to the north is a water garden with a waterfall and bridges. Beyond this is another shingle beach with an old jetty.

Several paths lead to a waterfall on the property. Image: Galbraith.

Tigh-Na-Roinn lies in the Great Glen, famous for its breathtaking scenery, associations with Loch Ness and the Caledonian Canal, and its proximity to Inverness, Fort William, and Skye.

The property is listed with Galbraith for £750,000.

