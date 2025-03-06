Loch Ness home with breathtaking views and TWO BEACHES hits the market

A lochside house offering unparalleled views over the famous Loch Ness has hit the market.

Tigh-Na-Roinn is located south of Invermoriston, between the A82 road and the west bank of Loch Ness.

The property boasts some of the most breathtaking views in the Highlands, looking out over one of the world’s most famous lochs.

Purchased in 2014, the current owners have modernised the home, determined to make the most of its location.

Entering via the porch, buyers are greeted by a bright and spacious sitting room, which features large sliding doors and a wood-burning fireplace.

The room has views of the loch.

Connected to the sitting room is the large open-plan dining room/kitchen.

There are sleek cream-coloured cabinets with a central island topped with a skylight, which floods the space with sunlight.

Off the kitchen is a hallway with a shower room and access to the garage, as well as a utility room.

Down the hallway is the study, perfect for relaxing with a book by the fire.

Next to that is the master bedroom, which boasts loch views and skylights, allowing natural light to flood the room.

There is also a double bedroom with loch views, while on the other side of the house is another double bedroom with an en suite and the family bathroom.

Upstairs, there is a large sitting room with six skylights—the perfect place to take in elevated views of Loch Ness.

In addition to the main house, the nearly six-acre plot includes a studio and a boathouse.

The grounds are truly remarkable, with gardens surrounding the house, as well as a terrace, decked sitting areas, and a glass atrium.

Several meandering paths lead to sheltered viewpoints and seating areas that make the most of the superb lochside location.

Below the house is a sheltered shingle beach, while to the north is a water garden with a waterfall and bridges. Beyond this is another shingle beach with an old jetty.

Tigh-Na-Roinn lies in the Great Glen, famous for its breathtaking scenery, associations with Loch Ness and the Caledonian Canal, and its proximity to Inverness, Fort William, and Skye.

The property is listed with Galbraith for £750,000.