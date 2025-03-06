Revealed: The empty buildings up for grabs across Aberdeenshire as council looks to claw back cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: The empty buildings up for grabs across Aberdeenshire as council looks to claw back cash

Bosses are keen to transform unused properties into money-making ventures.

By Ross Hempseed
Macduff town hall is one council building the council are eager to offload.
Macduff Town Hall is available for sale. Image: Supplied.

In a desperate bid to claw back funds, cash-strapped Aberdeenshire Council is attempting to offload several prominent unused properties.

The council has labelled the buildings “development opportunities” for groups and entrepreneurs with vision in towns like Ellon, Macduff and New Deer.

Buildings include former libraries, town halls and community centres, which were at one time integral to the community they were in.

Now they lie disused as the council, in a previous effort to cut spending, closed buildings they saw as no longer worth opening every day.

In other cases, new and improved buildings such as Formartine House have brought several services under one roof, making older buildings redundant.

In last week’s budget plans, council bosses upped council tax by 10% as one measure to help plug a £30 million black hole in the council coffers.

The local authority is keen to streamline spending following an overspend in tackling the health crisis facing the north-east.

Here is a list of just a few properties the council is looking to sell.

Ellon Library closed after services were centralised. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Ellon Library

The library was closed when services moved to the new Formartine House.

The building has a single-storey library area and a two-storey wing offering accommodation. It has an inside area of nearly 4,300 square feet.

There are pay and display parking spaces just outside and it could be easily converted into a commercial property.

Price Tag: £185,000

The imposing Macduff Town Hall building is available for purchase. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Inside Macduff Town Hall. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Macduff Town Hall

The impressive town hall, built in 1884, has been listed for sale by the council for a while, having been deemed surplus to requirements.

It sits on Shore Street, overlooking Macduff Harbour, and has an inside area of 10,760 square feet, over three floors.

Check out the virtual tour.

Price Tag: No price given, available on request

Former council offices on Schoolhill Road in Ellon. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Ellon council offices

A single-storey building containing five meeting rooms on Schoolhill Road is also available to purchase.

It also has a reception area, a kitchen, storage cupboards and toilets and has an internal area of 1,500 square feet.

It comes with its own dedicated car park.

Price Tag: £50,000

Cairnbanno Community Centre. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Cairnbanno Community Centre

Cairnbanno Community Centre, near New Deer, contains two large halls, a kitchen, toilets and entrance lobbies.

It is attached to the former primary school, sits vacant, and could be a great opportunity for those with the vision to transform it into a modern family home.

The primary school is in private ownership.

Price Tag: £48,000

59 station road is owned by the council
59 Station Road in Ellon. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

59 Station Road, Ellon

The former Health and Social Care Partnership office at 59 Station Road in Ellon boasts an internal floor area of 2,140 square feet.

The single-storey building is ripe for conversion, but also offers extensive outdoor space, with a car park capable of accommodating roughly 37 cars.

It is currently configured to provide four ground-floor office rooms, with two further office rooms on the first floor.

Toilets are provided on both floors, with a small tea preparation area located off the first-floor landing.

Price Tag: £185,000

