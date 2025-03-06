Revealed: The empty buildings up for grabs across Aberdeenshire as council looks to claw back cash

In a desperate bid to claw back funds, cash-strapped Aberdeenshire Council is attempting to offload several prominent unused properties.

The council has labelled the buildings “development opportunities” for groups and entrepreneurs with vision in towns like Ellon, Macduff and New Deer.

Buildings include former libraries, town halls and community centres, which were at one time integral to the community they were in.

Now they lie disused as the council, in a previous effort to cut spending, closed buildings they saw as no longer worth opening every day.

In other cases, new and improved buildings such as Formartine House have brought several services under one roof, making older buildings redundant.

In last week’s budget plans, council bosses upped council tax by 10% as one measure to help plug a £30 million black hole in the council coffers.

The local authority is keen to streamline spending following an overspend in tackling the health crisis facing the north-east.

Here is a list of just a few properties the council is looking to sell.

Ellon Library

The library was closed when services moved to the new Formartine House.

The building has a single-storey library area and a two-storey wing offering accommodation. It has an inside area of nearly 4,300 square feet.

There are pay and display parking spaces just outside and it could be easily converted into a commercial property.

Price Tag: £185,000

Macduff Town Hall

The impressive town hall, built in 1884, has been listed for sale by the council for a while, having been deemed surplus to requirements.

It sits on Shore Street, overlooking Macduff Harbour, and has an inside area of 10,760 square feet, over three floors.

Check out the virtual tour.

Price Tag: No price given, available on request

Ellon council offices

A single-storey building containing five meeting rooms on Schoolhill Road is also available to purchase.

It also has a reception area, a kitchen, storage cupboards and toilets and has an internal area of 1,500 square feet.

It comes with its own dedicated car park.

Price Tag: £50,000

Cairnbanno Community Centre

Cairnbanno Community Centre, near New Deer, contains two large halls, a kitchen, toilets and entrance lobbies.

It is attached to the former primary school, sits vacant, and could be a great opportunity for those with the vision to transform it into a modern family home.

The primary school is in private ownership.

Price Tag: £48,000

59 Station Road, Ellon

The former Health and Social Care Partnership office at 59 Station Road in Ellon boasts an internal floor area of 2,140 square feet.

The single-storey building is ripe for conversion, but also offers extensive outdoor space, with a car park capable of accommodating roughly 37 cars.

It is currently configured to provide four ground-floor office rooms, with two further office rooms on the first floor.

Toilets are provided on both floors, with a small tea preparation area located off the first-floor landing.

Price Tag: £185,000