Palatial pondside property in exclusive Bieldside area could by yours for £1.3m

For £1.3 million, a palatial property with its own pond in Aberdeen’s most exclusive neighbourhood could be yours.

Baylissburn House is located in Bieldside and is one of a cluster of multi-million-pound homes set among three acres of private woodland.

The Dazmuinzie Road home was built in 1990 and has been renovated and modernised since then.

With a spacious interior and bags of charm, it makes for the ultimate entertaining home.

Entering from the vestibule into the hallway, to your left is the bright and airy sitting room, with large windows and French doors leading out to the garden.

Opposite the sitting room is the dining room, which features a statement fireplace.

The heart of the home is the expansive entertaining space, which encompasses the kitchen and lounge area.

Baylissburn House is located in exclusive Aberdeen postcode

The kitchen boasts cobalt blue cabinetry and modern integrated appliances, including a lilac AGA.

Light wood flooring complements the bold colours, while a central island makes the kitchen ideal for keen cooks.

Next to the kitchen is the utility room.

The space is also connected to the garden room, which maximises the views over the garden with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The bedrooms are contained within one two-storey wing of the home.

Heading down the hallway, there is one bedroom with an en suite bathroom, which includes a standalone tub.

At the end of the hall is the large master bedroom, equipped with a spacious dressing room and an en suite with both a shower and a bathtub.

The bedroom is carpeted in vibrant royal blue, with large windows bringing in plenty of natural light.

Bieldside home with private woodland and pond for sale

Upstairs, there are two more double bedrooms, which shared a family bathroom.

A newly built double garage has an upstairs area that is fully floored and includes a toilet.

The upper level can be used as a workshop, home office or extra storage space, and it features a balcony.

The surroundings offer peace and tranquillity away from the hustle and bustle of Aberdeen.

There are three acres of private woodland near the property, while a private driveway outside the front door provides ample room for parking.

A large pond, which attracts abundant wildlife, is a standout feature of the garden.

The listing agent said: “Offering living space that is both practical and visually stunning.

“The diverse room composition and meticulous attention to detail make this a truly remarkable residence.”

Baylissburn House is listed with Savills for £1.3 million.