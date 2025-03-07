Palatial pondside property in exclusive Bieldside area could by yours for £1.3m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Palatial pondside property in exclusive Bieldside area could by yours for £1.3m

Baylissburn House is located in one of the city's most private and expensive suburbs.

By Ross Hempseed
Palatial property in Bieldside area in Aberdeen.
Baylissburn House. Image: Savills.

For £1.3 million, a palatial property with its own pond in Aberdeen’s most exclusive neighbourhood could be yours.

Baylissburn House is located in Bieldside and is one of a cluster of multi-million-pound homes set among three acres of private woodland.

The Dazmuinzie Road home was built in 1990 and has been renovated and modernised since then.

The front of the property. Image: Savills.

With a spacious interior and bags of charm, it makes for the ultimate entertaining home.

Entering from the vestibule into the hallway, to your left is the bright and airy sitting room, with large windows and French doors leading out to the garden.

The sitting room. Image: Savills.

Opposite the sitting room is the dining room, which features a statement fireplace.

The heart of the home is the expansive entertaining space, which encompasses the kitchen and lounge area.

The dining room. Image: Savills.

Baylissburn House is located in exclusive Aberdeen postcode

The kitchen boasts cobalt blue cabinetry and modern integrated appliances, including a lilac AGA.

Light wood flooring complements the bold colours, while a central island makes the kitchen ideal for keen cooks.

The kitchen. Image: Savills.

Next to the kitchen is the utility room.

The space is also connected to the garden room, which maximises the views over the garden with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The garden room. Image: Savills.

The bedrooms are contained within one two-storey wing of the home.

Heading down the hallway, there is one bedroom with an en suite bathroom, which includes a standalone tub.

The master bedroom. Image: Savills.
The master ensuite. Image: Savills.

At the end of the hall is the large master bedroom, equipped with a spacious dressing room and an en suite with both a shower and a bathtub.

The bedroom is carpeted in vibrant royal blue, with large windows bringing in plenty of natural light.

Bieldside home with private woodland and pond for sale

Upstairs, there are two more double bedrooms, which shared a family bathroom.

A newly built double garage has an upstairs area that is fully floored and includes a toilet.

One of two upstairs bedrooms. Image: Savills.

The upper level can be used as a workshop, home office or extra storage space, and it features a balcony.

The surroundings offer peace and tranquillity away from the hustle and bustle of Aberdeen.

The double garage. Image: Savills.

There are three acres of private woodland near the property, while a private driveway outside the front door provides ample room for parking.

A large pond, which attracts abundant wildlife, is a standout feature of the garden.

The pond. Image: Savills.

The listing agent said: “Offering living space that is both practical and visually stunning.

“The diverse room composition and meticulous attention to detail make this a truly remarkable residence.”

Baylissburn House is listed with Savills for £1.3 million.

Conversation