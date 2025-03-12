Charming Tarves home is a breath of fresh air, and on market for offers over £399,000

Embrace the tranquility and beauty of the countryside while remaining close to the hustle and bustle of city life in this wonderful family home.

Located in the vibrant village of Tarves, this fabulous four-bedroom property has been a happy home for Dorothy and Sean Walton, their son Oliver, 20, and their dog Rufus.

From the moment they first set eyes on the property, Dorothy says they knew it would be the perfect place to bring up their son.

“What first attracted us to the property was the beautiful village location,” says Dorothy.

“It’s also not far from Ellon and Dyce which is handy.

“As well as the location, we also loved the size and space that the property offered.”

Home filled with happy memories…

But after 16 amazing years, the couple, who have been married for 32 years, have put their beautiful home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

“Oliver is 20 now and looking to get his own place,” says Dorothy.

“So we no longer need a house this size.

“We are trying to find a house in Tarves as we would love to stay in the village.”

It’s easy to see why Dorothy and Sean quickly fell in love with the modern detached home as the exterior oozes sophistication.

Impressive interiors…

After soaking up the elegant exterior, it’s time to head inside where the immaculate interiors are sure to impress.

Setting a stylish tone is the bright and beautiful hallway which leads into the superb lounge area.

With its beautiful bay window, the spacious lounge is the ideal place to relax.

Meanwhile, another great place to switch off and unwind is the superb sunroom.

Whether it’s curling up on the sofa with a good book and a cup of tea or catching up with friends over a few drinks, the sunroom is the ideal escape.

‘We’ve had loads of parties over the years’

And during the warmer summer months, the French doors can be thrown open to the wonderful back garden.

Dorothy says their home has been a great place to entertain over the years.

“We love the house especially its wonderful sized rooms,” says Dorothy.

“The sunroom is a lovely place to relax in and we’ve have had loads of parties over the years.

“When we first moved in, we threw a Halloween party to get to know all the children and families along the street.

“Christmas and Halloween are great fun in Tarves as the village makes such an effort.

“There’s also a Bonfire night and the annual firework display.”

Contemporary kitchen sure to whet the appetite…

Undoubtedly the heart of the home is the impressive dining kitchen.

From self-cleaning ovens and an instant hot water tap to the induction hob, every corner of the dining kitchen is designed for modern family life.

Completing the ground floor is the utility room, a WC and a snug which could be used as a family room or office space.

Upstairs, there is a family bathroom plus four sumptuous bedrooms including the master bedroom, which has a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room.

Dine outside in style…

Outside, alfresco dining can be savoured in the fully enclosed back garden.

Together with a patio area, the garden also has an astroturf lawn and a summer house.

And in terms of storage space, the property has plenty, with a partially floored loft and a double garage.

Asked who they think the property would suit next, Dorothy says it would be ideal for a family or a couple.

“It would suit a family that needs lots of room, or a professional couple who might require more space,” says Dorothy.

‘We have loved our home’

Reflecting on their time in the property, Dorothy says they will always remember it with fond memories.

“We will miss everything about our home,” says Dorothy.

“The size, the location and the security which is inherent in Tarves.

“We have loved living in this house.

“We’ve also loved the village as we go on lots walks with our dog Rufus and we are only 10 minutes from Haddo House.”

46 Duthie Road, Tarves, is on the market for offers over £399,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01358 21893 or check out the website aspc.co.uk