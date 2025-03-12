Charming Tarves home is a breath of fresh air, and on market for offers over £399,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Charming Tarves home is a breath of fresh air, and on market for offers over £399,000

Enjoy the peace and beauty of the countryside while remaining close to town and city life in this superb family home.

By Rosemary Lowne
First impressions are excellent at 46 Duthie Road
First impressions are excellent at 46 Duthie Road. Image: Aberdein Considine

Embrace the tranquility and beauty of the countryside while remaining close to the hustle and bustle of city life in this wonderful family home.

Located in the vibrant village of Tarves, this fabulous four-bedroom property has been a happy home for Dorothy and Sean Walton, their son Oliver, 20, and their dog Rufus.

From the moment they first set eyes on the property, Dorothy says they knew it would be the perfect place to bring up their son.

“What first attracted us to the property was the beautiful village location,” says Dorothy.

“It’s also not far from Ellon and Dyce which is handy.

“As well as the location, we also loved the size and space that the property offered.”

Dorothy and Sean Walton have enjoyed 16 happy years in their beautiful home. Image: Dorothy Walton
Relax to the max in the superb lounge area. Image: Aberdein Considine

Home filled with happy memories…

But after 16 amazing years, the couple, who have been married for 32 years, have put their beautiful home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

“Oliver is 20 now and looking to get his own place,” says Dorothy.

“So we no longer need a house this size.

“We are trying to find a house in Tarves as we would love to stay in the village.”

It’s easy to see why Dorothy and Sean quickly fell in love with the modern detached home as the exterior oozes sophistication.

Soak up some vitamin D in the attractive sunroom. Image: Aberdein Considine
Whether it's a roast dinner with all the family or homework with the children, this bright space is the perfect place to spend time with family. Image: Aberdein Considine

Impressive interiors…

After soaking up the elegant exterior, it’s time to head inside where the immaculate interiors are sure to impress.

Setting a stylish tone is the bright and beautiful hallway which leads into the superb lounge area.

With its beautiful bay window, the spacious lounge is the ideal place to relax.

Meanwhile, another great place to switch off and unwind is the superb sunroom.

Whether it’s curling up on the sofa with a good book and a cup of tea or catching up with friends over a few drinks, the sunroom is the ideal escape.

Cooking is a stylish affair in the contemporary kitchen. Image: Aberdein Considine
With such stylish fixtures and fittings, it's impossible not to be inspired to cook in this modern kitchen. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘We’ve had loads of parties over the years’

And during the warmer summer months, the French doors can be thrown open to the wonderful back garden.

Dorothy says their home has been a great place to entertain over the years.

“We love the house especially its wonderful sized rooms,” says Dorothy.

“The sunroom is a lovely place to relax in and we’ve have had loads of parties over the years.

“When we first moved in, we threw a Halloween party to get to know all the children and families along the street.

“Christmas and Halloween are great fun in Tarves as the village makes such an effort.

“There’s also a Bonfire night and the annual firework display.”

This property has plenty of places to work from home. Image: Aberdein Considine
Enjoy a fabulous night's sleep in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

Contemporary kitchen sure to whet the appetite…

Undoubtedly the heart of the home is the impressive dining kitchen.

From self-cleaning ovens and an instant hot water tap to the induction hob, every corner of the dining kitchen is designed for modern family life.

Completing the ground floor is the utility room, a WC and a snug which could be used as a family room or office space.

Upstairs, there is a family bathroom plus four sumptuous bedrooms including the master bedroom, which has a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room.

Wake up on the right side of bed after a great night’s sleep in this room. Image: Aberdein Considine
There's plenty of spots to work from home in this attractive home. Image: Aberdein Considine

Dine outside in style…

Outside, alfresco dining can be savoured in the fully enclosed back garden.

Together with a patio area, the garden also has an astroturf lawn and a summer house.

And in terms of storage space, the property has plenty, with a partially floored loft and a double garage.

Asked who they think the property would suit next, Dorothy says it would be ideal for a family or a couple.

“It would suit a family that needs lots of room, or a professional couple who might require more space,” says Dorothy.

This gorgeous garden is made for entertaining. Image: Aberdein Considine

‘We have loved our home’

Reflecting on their time in the property, Dorothy says they will always remember it with fond memories.

“We will miss everything about our home,” says Dorothy.

“The size, the location and the security which is inherent in Tarves.

“We have loved living in this house.

“We’ve also loved the village as we go on lots walks with our dog Rufus and we are only 10 minutes from Haddo House.”

46 Duthie Road, Tarves, is on the market for offers over £399,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01358 21893 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation