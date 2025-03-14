Stunning five-bed mansion near Banchory goes on sale for £895,000

A stunning five-bedroom mansion near Banchory has been put on the market with an asking price of £895,000.

Hilltop, at Glassel, north-west of Banchory is being sold by agents Aberdein Considine for the price of £895,000.

The property, which has been completed to an “exceptional standard”, also “commands spectacular country views” from its elevated position.

It includes five-bedrooms, three living spaces and five bathrooms.

Potential buyers will also find over two acres of ground which extends to the rear of the property.

Looking at the building itself, the “substantial” house is finished with “smooth render, larch cladding and granite stonework” that are easy on the eye.

Inside, a grand entrance hall leads into a “stunning” formal lounge with a wood-burning stove set inside a granite fireplace – the “perfect place to relax”.

From the lounge, there is an impressive combined kitchen and dining room, with a variety of bespoke granite surfaces and wood cabinets.

A patio and utility room lead off the kitchen.

The rear hall gives access to one of the ground-floor bedrooms as well as the shower and sauna room.

The upstairs staircase then leads up to a combined office and “game” room, which enjoys a “breathtaking” view.

Elsewhere, the master bedroom includes a dressing area, fitted wardrobe and en-suite bathroom. Across the landing the rest of the property’s bedrooms can be found.

Banchory’s Hilltop ‘constructed to highest of standards’

Outside, an extensive gravel driveway provides ample turning space and there is a tarred area to the front of the double garage which is fitted with an electric door.

The detached oak framed triple car port provides further sheltered parking and storage.

The garden grounds are fully enclosed and mostly laid to lawn with a decorative rockery area and a path leads down to the stock proof paddock.

The property description reads: “An exciting opportunity has arisen to acquire this substantial five bedroom detached architect designed family home, which has been completed to an exceptional standard and specification with attention to detail being evident throughout.

“Designed to complement the natural surroundings, this property occupies an elevated position which commands spectacular country views and stands in two acres of ground.

“Hilltop has been constructed to the highest of standards and should be viewed to appreciate the high quality finish that is evident throughout together with the panoramic country views that this home enjoys.”