Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Stunning five-bed mansion near Banchory goes on sale for £895,000

Hilltop in Banchory offers "spectacular country views" and lots of accommodation for potential buyers.

By Graham Fleming
Hilltop was recently put on sale. Image: Aberdein Considine
Hilltop was recently put on sale. Image: Aberdein Considine

A stunning five-bedroom mansion near Banchory has been put on the market with an asking price of £895,000.

Hilltop, at Glassel, north-west of Banchory is being sold by agents Aberdein Considine for the price of £895,000.

The property, which has been completed to an “exceptional standard”, also “commands spectacular country views” from its elevated position.

It includes five-bedrooms, three living spaces and five bathrooms.

The house has been finished to “an exceptional standard”. Image: Aberdein Considine
The property includes over two acres of outside space. Image: Aberdein Considine
A large garage is included. Image: Aberdein Considine

Potential buyers will also find over two acres of ground which extends to the rear of the property.

Looking at the building itself, the “substantial” house is finished with “smooth render, larch cladding and granite stonework” that are easy on the eye.

Inside, a grand entrance hall leads into a “stunning” formal lounge with a wood-burning stove set inside a granite fireplace – the “perfect place to relax”.

One of the property’s living spaces. Image: Aberdein Considine
The hallway. Image: Aberdein Considine
The property has a combined kitchen and dining/living space. Image: Aberdein Considine
Could you picture yourself in this impressive library area? Image: Aberdein Considine

From the lounge, there is an impressive combined kitchen and dining room, with a variety of bespoke granite surfaces and wood cabinets.

A patio and utility room lead off the kitchen.

The rear hall gives access to one of the ground-floor bedrooms as well as the shower and sauna room.

The upstairs staircase then leads up to a combined office and “game” room, which enjoys a “breathtaking” view.

Elsewhere, the master bedroom includes a dressing area, fitted wardrobe and en-suite bathroom. Across the landing the rest of the property’s bedrooms can be found.

The master bedroom has been described as “stunning”. Image: Aberdein Considine
The office and games room is “perfect” for those looking to work from home. Image: Aberdein Considine
The combined bathroom and sauna is a highlight. Image: Aberdein Considine
Potential buyers can enjoy a glorious view over the Aberdeenshire countryside. Image: Aberdein Considine

Banchory’s Hilltop ‘constructed to highest of standards’

Outside, an extensive gravel driveway provides ample turning space and there is a tarred area to the front of the double garage which is fitted with an electric door.

The detached oak framed triple car port provides further sheltered parking and storage.

The garden grounds are fully enclosed and mostly laid to lawn with a decorative rockery area and a path leads down to the stock proof paddock.

The property has a number of guest bedrooms. Image: Aberdein Considine
Another of the house’s guest rooms. Image: Aberdein Considine
The upstairs hallway connecting its various rooms. Image: Aberdein Considine
A spacious bathroom and shower area. Image: Aberdein Considine

The property description reads: “An exciting opportunity has arisen to acquire this substantial five bedroom detached architect designed family home, which has been completed to an exceptional standard and specification with attention to detail being evident throughout.

“Designed to complement the natural surroundings, this property occupies an elevated position which commands spectacular country views and stands in two acres of ground.

“Hilltop has been constructed to the highest of standards and should be viewed to appreciate the high quality finish that is evident throughout together with the panoramic country views that this home enjoys.”

