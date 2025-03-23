Tom and Caitlin give Ballater cottage a bright and beautiful makeover

Who: Tom Checkley, 37, a mortgage broker, his wife Caitlin, 30, who part owns the Tarmachan Cafe, their one-year-old son Rafferty and their adorable dogs, Rio and Rolo.

What: A beautiful detached, traditional granite home.

Where: 16 Albert Road, Ballater.

Here Tom shares their renovation journey…

“Caitlin and I met in Whistler, Canada, where we were working at the time.

Over the years, we travelled and worked throughout the Commonwealth so we regularly moved house.

Caitlin managed to live in 13 different houses in Whistler, so we were especially looking forward to settling into our own space.

So after living in Australia, we decided to move back to Scotland.

Initially, we lived with Caitlin’s parents locally while house hunting.

It was while browsing the ASPC property website when we spotted the cottage.

So what were your first impressions?

When we went to see it, we particularly loved the proportions of the rooms.

Walking into a traditional property, you never know how small the rooms might feel or how low the ceilings might be.

But this house felt surprisingly spacious inside.

The ceilings downstairs were nice and high, and the upstairs bedrooms didn’t feel restricted by being in the roof.

‘The garden was a challenge’

Also, the bright, open landing initially seemed like an inefficient use of space, but in reality, it adds so much light and creates a useful area.

It’s the perfect place for an early morning stretch or yoga.

So we bought the property and moved into our new home in September 2020.

The first big challenge was the garden, which seemed not to have been used or maintained for decades.

Perseverance pays off…

There were random overgrown mounds everywhere, building stones buried in odd spots, and the whole space had been overtaken by brambles.

Safe to say, it was a huge project to flatten it and start again.

As part of the garden renovation, we have added a big deck, large patio, a lawn, a herb garden, a fire pit area, and some planters that make perfect little veggie patches in season.

All this happened throughout our first three summers in the home before it was finally completed last year.

‘We’re never afraid to add a pop of colour’

Inside, the house itself was in great condition, with a modern kitchen and bathroom while still retaining lots of lovely traditional features.

The main change we wanted to make was bringing some colour into the space, as it was pretty much navy throughout.

So in the house, we have introduced colour throughout and added some storage and desk space to one of the family rooms, which really bought the room to life.

In terms of our interiors, we really wanted to lean into the cottage feel but with a fun and bright approach.

We’re never afraid of a pop of colour.

‘We’ve created exactly the home we wanted’

We also worked with a fantastic local furniture maker, The Crooked Shed, who uses reclaimed materials.

Craig from The Crooked Shed, crafted our mantels, office desk and storage, as well as our table and bench which are our favourite pieces.

Some of our favourite places to visit are antique centres for furniture and accessories.

Any trip through Scotland is often planned with an antique detour in mind.

Caitlin’s parents live in Kincardine O’Neil, so we are frequent visitors to the antique centre in the church, an amazing addition to the village.

‘Our home is a real haven’

Reflecting on our renovation, the greatest challenge was the garden as it felt like an archaeological dig at times.

Overall, we feel like we’ve created exactly the home we wanted.

We had discussed extending our home, and if we had the time to commit to it, we probably would.

But for now, our house is a real haven for us.

It can feel like a really fun, vibrant space, while easily becoming a super cosy nook by night.

Our advice to anyone else undertaking a renovation would be, don’t be afraid that things will clash, just give it a go.

We are huge advocates of colour, it makes such a difference as well as artwork, paint and accessories.”

Braemar Cottage, 16 Albert Road, Ballater, is on the market for offers over £280,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Laurie and Co on 01339 755535 or check out the website aspc.co.uk