Tom and Caitlin give Ballater cottage a bright and beautiful makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Tom and Caitlin give Ballater cottage a bright and beautiful makeover

Tom Checkley, a mortgage broker and his wife Caitlin, who part owns the Tarmachan Cafe, have brought their idyllic cottage to life with colour and reclaimed furniture.

Tom and Caitlin have put their own stamp on their idyllic Ballater cottage, pictured.
Tom and Caitlin have put their own stamp on their idyllic Ballater cottage. Image: Laurie and Co
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Tom Checkley, 37, a mortgage broker, his wife Caitlin, 30, who part owns the Tarmachan Cafe, their one-year-old son Rafferty and their adorable dogs, Rio and Rolo.

What: A beautiful detached, traditional granite home.

Where: 16 Albert Road, Ballater.

Tom and Caitlin have enjoyed bringing their cottage to life with vibrant colours and reclaimed furniture. Image: Tom Checkley
Leafy green tones create calm vibes in this wonderful living space. Laurie and Co

Here Tom shares their renovation journey… 

“Caitlin and I met in Whistler, Canada, where we were working at the time.

Over the years, we travelled and worked throughout the Commonwealth so we regularly moved house.

Caitlin managed to live in 13 different houses in Whistler, so we were especially looking forward to settling into our own space.

So after living in Australia, we decided to move back to Scotland.

Initially, we lived with Caitlin’s parents locally while house hunting.

It was while browsing the ASPC property website when we spotted the cottage.

Bold colours and artwork bring personality to this pretty property. Image:  Laurie and Co
Pops of pink bring energy to this living space. Image: Laurie and Co

So what were your first impressions?

When we went to see it, we particularly loved the proportions of the rooms.

Walking into a traditional property, you never know how small the rooms might feel or how low the ceilings might be.

But this house felt surprisingly spacious inside.

The ceilings downstairs were nice and high, and the upstairs bedrooms didn’t feel restricted by being in the roof.

The contemporary kitchen has all the right ingredients. Image: Laurie and Co
This attractive snug is the perfect place to work from home. Image: Laurie and Co

‘The garden was a challenge’

Also, the bright, open landing initially seemed like an inefficient use of space, but in reality, it adds so much light and creates a useful area.

It’s the perfect place for an early morning stretch or yoga.

So we bought the property and moved into our new home in September 2020.

The first big challenge was the garden, which seemed not to have been used or maintained for decades.

The garden has been totally transformed. Image: Laurie and Co
Olive greens bring positive energy to this space. Image: Laurie and Co

Perseverance pays off…

There were random overgrown mounds everywhere, building stones buried in odd spots, and the whole space had been overtaken by brambles.

Safe to say, it was a huge project to flatten it and start again.

As part of the garden renovation, we have added a big deck, large patio, a lawn, a herb garden, a fire pit area, and some planters that make perfect little veggie patches in season.

All this happened throughout our first three summers in the home before it was finally completed last year.

The bathroom is overflowing with style. Image: Laurie and Co
Zesty orange tones bring warmth, energy and a sense of comfort to this beautiful bedroom. Image: Laurie and Co

‘We’re never afraid to add a pop of colour’

Inside, the house itself was in great condition, with a modern kitchen and bathroom while still retaining lots of lovely traditional features.

The main change we wanted to make was bringing some colour into the space, as it was pretty much navy throughout.

So in the house, we have introduced colour throughout and added some storage and desk space to one of the family rooms, which really bought the room to life.

In terms of our interiors, we really wanted to lean into the cottage feel but with a fun and bright approach.

We’re never afraid of a pop of colour.

Wake up feeling refreshed after a good night’s sleep in this dreamy bedroom. Image: Laurie and Co
Soft pinks create a welcoming atmosphere. Image: Laurie and Co

‘We’ve created exactly the home we wanted’

We also worked with a fantastic local furniture maker, The Crooked Shed, who uses reclaimed materials.

Craig from The Crooked Shed, crafted our mantels, office desk and storage, as well as our table and bench which are our favourite pieces.

Some of our favourite places to visit are antique centres for furniture and accessories.

Any trip through Scotland is often planned with an antique detour in mind.

Caitlin’s parents live in Kincardine O’Neil, so we are frequent visitors to the antique centre in the church, an amazing addition to the village.

The sleek tiles and splashes of black give this bathroom boutique hotel vibes. Image: Laurie and Co
Every corner of this stunning cottage has been thoughtfully curated. Image: Laurie and Co

‘Our home is a real haven’

Reflecting on our renovation, the greatest challenge was the garden as it felt like an archaeological dig at times.

Overall, we feel like we’ve created exactly the home we wanted.

We had discussed extending our home, and if we had the time to commit to it, we probably would.

But for now, our house is a real haven for us.

It can feel like a really fun, vibrant space, while easily becoming a super cosy nook by night.

Our advice to anyone else undertaking a renovation would be, don’t be afraid that things will clash, just give it a go.

We are huge advocates of colour, it makes such a difference as well as artwork, paint and accessories.”

Braemar Cottage, 16 Albert Road, Ballater, is on the market for offers over £280,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Laurie and Co on 01339 755535 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation