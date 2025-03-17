Converted cottage in the Cairngorms with its own sauna hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Converted cottage in the Cairngorms with its own sauna hits the market

Easter Tulloch Cottage was formerly a derelict farm house though in 2012 it had a major conversion.

By Ena Saracevic
The Highland cottage has hit the market. Image: Galbraith.
A beautiful cottage with its own sauna, nestled in the Cairngorms, is up for sale.

Easter Tulloch Cottage is situated in Tulloch close to Nethy Bridge.

The four-bedroom and three-bathroom property is in a secluded setting with views over the Cairngorms National Park. 

Formerly a derelict farm cottage, in 2012 the property was converted into a contemporary house.

Adjacent to the cottage and accessed by a small yard is a two-storey annexe with one bedroom and an adjacent storeroom with a sauna.

 

The back of the cottage. Image: Galbraith.

A look inside…

A well-lit hallway welcomes visitors to the country home.

The open-plan sitting room and dining area form the largest room in the home.

It offers a great amount of space to entertain guests.

Double doors in the sitting room provide easy access to the outdoors – perfect for families with pets.

The sitting room. Image: Galbraith.
The kitchen and dining area. Image: Galbraith.

There is a large kitchen and dining area for preparing and serving meals.

Within the main home, there are three spacious bedrooms.

All of these rooms offer beautiful views of the surrounding countryside.

Adjacent to the cottage, there is a two-storey annexe.

Stairs within the annexe. Image: Galbraith.
The annexe’s sitting room area. Image: Galbraith.

Within the annexe, there is a spacious sitting room which has a wood-burning stove.

There is also another bedroom on the first floor of the annexe.

Along with this, there is a shower room and plenty of storage space.

Cottage offers its own sauna

The main feature of the home is its own sauna area.

It is the perfect place to relax after a long day.

The sauna area. Image: Galbraith.
There is an annexe adjacent to the home. Image: Galbraith.

Easter Tulloch Cottage is listed with Galbraith for offers over £625,000.

