Converted cottage in the Cairngorms with its own sauna hits the market

A beautiful cottage with its own sauna, nestled in the Cairngorms, is up for sale.

Easter Tulloch Cottage is situated in Tulloch close to Nethy Bridge.

The four-bedroom and three-bathroom property is in a secluded setting with views over the Cairngorms National Park.

Formerly a derelict farm cottage, in 2012 the property was converted into a contemporary house.

Adjacent to the cottage and accessed by a small yard is a two-storey annexe with one bedroom and an adjacent storeroom with a sauna.

A look inside…

A well-lit hallway welcomes visitors to the country home.

The open-plan sitting room and dining area form the largest room in the home.

It offers a great amount of space to entertain guests.

Double doors in the sitting room provide easy access to the outdoors – perfect for families with pets.

There is a large kitchen and dining area for preparing and serving meals.

Within the main home, there are three spacious bedrooms.

All of these rooms offer beautiful views of the surrounding countryside.

Adjacent to the cottage, there is a two-storey annexe.

Within the annexe, there is a spacious sitting room which has a wood-burning stove.

There is also another bedroom on the first floor of the annexe.

Along with this, there is a shower room and plenty of storage space.

Cottage offers its own sauna

The main feature of the home is its own sauna area.

It is the perfect place to relax after a long day.

Easter Tulloch Cottage is listed with Galbraith for offers over £625,000.