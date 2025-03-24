“We’re happy we opted for a new build”: Family finds the perfect place to call home in Countesswells

A happy homeowner shares her personal experience finding the perfect property for her family in CHAP Homes’ Countesswells development.

Kirsty and David Soto never considered buying a new build. But because of certain circumstances, they wanted to move house quickly.

They ultimately decided to purchase a luxurious four-bedroom detached home at Countesswells, just a short drive away from Aberdeen city centre.

Kirsty shares why she and her husband, together with their daughter Lyra, chose a new build within Countesswells, CHAP Homes’ award-winning development.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised”

“We were surprised how straightforward it was to buy a house. I thought it was going to be a nightmare but it was super easy, to be honest.

“CHAP Homes is really easy to deal with, easy to communicate with. The company offered us an assured sale part exchange deal which was quite straightforward to work out. They were really supportive in terms of selling our previous house and moving in.

“We were quite worried about buying a new build and then finding out there’s lots of problems with it and having to sort them out. But we’ve been pleasantly surprised by our experience.

“Our home is great. The layout’s good. The build quality is really nice. We haven’t found that many issues with the house at all. We’ve been here for a couple of years now. There wasn’t a whole load of snagging issues. They’re really small stuff. Most of them were fixed really quickly.

“The location’s lovely. It’s quiet and it feels very private. At the same time, it’s accessible to go to Aberdeen. It’s not far out to get to work.

“The access to Hazlehead Wood is a good, big plus point for us. There’s a lot of woodland trails and walking. We have a little one so it’s nice to get out and about and not have to drive anywhere to go for walks.

“There’s a new school too. That’s nice, especially because it’s walkable for us. Our outdoor spaces are also great for kids.

“Countesswells is a nice place to live. It’s a lovely community and we’ve had a few people who have done things for us. For example, someone living two streets away made my daughter’s birthday cake.

“We can still contact Karen and Caroline from CHAP Homes if there’s any problem. They’re really approachable and most things are sorted out pretty quickly.

“In the end, we’re happy we decided to go for a new build. It’s the best for us.”

City life or countryside? Enjoy both at Countesswells

Countesswells’ location is strategic, allowing residents to have easy access to city conveniences while living within the serene beauty of nature.

Situated just a few miles from Aberdeen city centre, Countesswells is close to urban amenities like cafés and restaurants, shopping centres, theatres and cinemas.

At the same time, it’s surrounded by stunning countryside and trails for walking, cycling and other leisure activities. The development invites residents to embrace the outdoors and enjoy an active lifestyle right on their doorstep.

It even has green spaces within it, including The Orchard and Cults Burn Park.

A well-connected area

Countesswells has public transport options readily available, including regular bus services to and from Aberdeen. It’s very appealing to those working in Granite City who need quick access to their workplaces.

There are also excellent transport links like the A944 and AWPR (Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route), which connect residents to north and south Aberdeenshire as well as the surrounding areas. This ensures seamless commutes to more work and leisure destinations.

Catching a flight is also a breeze with Aberdeen International Airport just a 12-minute drive away.

A convenient and friendly neighbourhood

Countesswells is in a very desirable location near areas of high regard like Cults, Milltimber, Kingswells and Westhill.

The newly opened Countesswells Primary School and a shopping area with a Sainsbury’s supermarket are within walking distance.

Residents are also looking forward to easy access to new health facilities including a dentist’s clinic and an NHS centre.

Choose your home at CHAP Homes’ Countesswells development

CHAP Homes has four-bedroom luxury family homes on offer with top class specifications, including detached garages and Grain Hyperfast broadband.

Ask about CHAP Homes’ fabulous incentives like paid LBTT (land and buildings transaction tax), assistance with mortgage repayments and cashback deals so you can purchase your dream home.

If you need to sell your previous home, enquire about the assured sale offer to part exchange an existing property.

Are you a first-time home buyer? There’s one three-bedroom property left that can be ideal for you!

Visit CHAP Homes’ website for more information on its Countesswells development.

To book your appointment, call Caroline on 07796 446881 or email cmcnicoll@chap.co.uk You can also call Karen on 07825 337145.