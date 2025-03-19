Is this a film lover’s dream home in Aberdeen? Stunning monochrome flat with home cinema hits open market

The perfect flat for Aberdeen film lovers may have just hit the market this week.

Flat Two, situated at 8 North Silver Street, features a stunning monochrome home – complete with its very own home cinema.

The impressive luxury film room features five fold-out leather chairs, an authentic retractable projector set-up and is complete with decorative film posters to create an “unparalleled home entertainment experience”.

The other rooms also impress, with each designed and decorated to a high standard, complete with an “award-winning German LA-designed kitchen”.

The Granite City apartment has gone up for sale through Aberdein Considine, with the asking price offers over £220,000.

For that price, potential buyers will find one bedroom, two living spaces and two bathrooms.

The listing appeared on the market earlier this week, and those interested have been urged to book an early viewing to “avoid disappointment”.

Aberdeen flat with home cinema is designed to ‘highest standard’

The property description reads: “We are delighted to present this one-of-a-kind apartment in the heart of Aberdeen.

“Designed to the highest standard, this exceptional property benefits from modern secondary glazing and gas central heating throughout.

“Situated in a prestigious city centre location, this property enjoys proximity to Union Street’s shops, cafés and transport links.”

The agents describe it as “a truly standout home”.

Viewers will be welcomed by an open plan reception space, which includes a dining area and “award-winning” kitchen.

The cinema room is situated just off the main living area and there is also a utility room and high-spec bathroom.

Upstairs there is the master suite, accompanied by a “luxurious” en-suite shower room.

Other benefits include a video-triggered entry system, bike storage and on-street parking.

The property listing is available to view here.