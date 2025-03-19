Is this a film lover’s dream home in Aberdeen? Stunning monochrome flat with home cinema hits open market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Is this a film lover’s dream home in Aberdeen? Stunning monochrome flat with home cinema hits open market

The "one-of-a-kind" flat has been listed for sale this week.

By Graham Fleming
The property includes a swanky home cinema. Image: Aberdein Considine
The property includes a swanky home cinema. Image: Aberdein Considine

The perfect flat for Aberdeen film lovers may have just hit the market this week.

Flat Two, situated at 8 North Silver Street, features a stunning monochrome home –  complete with its very own home cinema.

The impressive luxury film room features five fold-out leather chairs, an authentic retractable projector set-up and is complete with decorative film posters to create an “unparalleled home entertainment experience”.

The other rooms also impress, with each designed and decorated to a high standard, complete with an “award-winning German LA-designed kitchen”.

The property is on North Silver Street. Image: Aberdein Considine
The property features a luxury home cinema. Image: Aberdein Considine

The Granite City apartment has gone up for sale through Aberdein Considine, with the asking price offers over £220,000.

For that price, potential buyers will find one bedroom, two living spaces and two bathrooms.

The listing appeared on the market earlier this week, and those interested have been urged to book an early viewing to “avoid disappointment”.

Potential buyers will be greeting with a spacious reception room: Image: Aberdein Considine
The “award-winning” kitchen. Image: Aberdein Considine
A spacious bathroom is included. Image: Aberdein Considine

Aberdeen flat with home cinema is designed to ‘highest standard’

The property description reads: “We are delighted to present this one-of-a-kind apartment in the heart of Aberdeen.

“Designed to the highest standard, this exceptional property benefits from modern secondary glazing and gas central heating throughout.

“Situated in a prestigious city centre location, this property enjoys proximity to Union Street’s shops, cafés and transport links.”

Buyers can also enjoy a home office space. Image: Aberdein Considine
The property’s bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

The agents describe it as “a truly standout home”.

Viewers will be welcomed by an open plan reception space, which includes a dining area and “award-winning” kitchen.

The cinema room is situated just off the main living area and there is also a utility room and high-spec bathroom.

The hallway which will greet the new owner. Image: Aberdein Considine
Could you see yourself in this Aberdeen home? Image: Aberdein Considine

Upstairs there is the master suite, accompanied by a “luxurious” en-suite shower room.

Other benefits include a video-triggered entry system, bike storage and on-street parking.

The property listing is available to view here.

Conversation