Rothienorman home with 24 acres of land hits the market for £825,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Rothienorman home with 24 acres of land hits the market for £825,000

Tower House boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

By Ena Saracevic
Tower House is up for sale. The staircase is just one impressive feature. Image: Savills.
Tower House is up for sale. The staircase is just one impressive feature. Image: Savills.

A home near Rothienorman with beautiful countryside views has hit the market.

The impressive Tower House, which is close to Cross of Jackson, offers four-bedrooms and three-bathrooms.

It also boasts “picturesque” views over the surrounding countryside and its own sizeable parcel of land.

Erected as a professional self-build between 2002 and 2012, Tower House was completed by the current owner.

Tower House is near Rothienorman. Image: Savills.

A look inside Tower House

Inside the home there is an impressive dining hall which has plenty of space for entertaining guests.

The sitting room and lounge space are bathed in natural light from the large windows.

Meanwhile, the heart of the home is the dining kitchen where its large island provides a sizeable worksurface for any home chef and is ideal for casual dining.

For everyday domestic tasks there is a utility room with external access and a toilet.

The sitting room. Image: Savills.
The dining room – with the home’s impressive staircase to the rear. Image: Savills.

The principal bedroom has a seated area within the bay window and is also ensuite.

A second bedroom also offers fantastic views and an ensuite shower room.

Two further bedrooms have built in wardrobes and are serviced by the main bathroom.

The principal bedroom. Image: Savills.
Another sizeable bedroom. Image: Savills.

The sale of Tower House includes about two acres of garden grounds; around 11.5 acres of agricultural land and woodland that runs to about 11 acres.

Extensive garden space

The house itself has an easily maintained garden.

A grass field of around 11.5 acres appears to be mostly fenced, has a water trough and several small areas of spruce adjoining the house grounds.

There is also woodland of around 11 acres of a mixed conifer and deciduous block.

The double garage. Image: Savills.

Built in 2002, with similar finishes to the house, is the double garage with workshop and attic accommodation.

Property agent Fiona Gormley said: “The attention to detail within this property is clear from the moment you enter.

“The feeling of space, both inside and out, makes it a very special house indeed.

“The land surrounding it provides a private and scenic setting.”

Tower House is being listed with Savills for offers over £825,000.

Conversation