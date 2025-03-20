Rothienorman home with 24 acres of land hits the market for £825,000

A home near Rothienorman with beautiful countryside views has hit the market.

The impressive Tower House, which is close to Cross of Jackson, offers four-bedrooms and three-bathrooms.

It also boasts “picturesque” views over the surrounding countryside and its own sizeable parcel of land.

Erected as a professional self-build between 2002 and 2012, Tower House was completed by the current owner.

A look inside Tower House

Inside the home there is an impressive dining hall which has plenty of space for entertaining guests.

The sitting room and lounge space are bathed in natural light from the large windows.

Meanwhile, the heart of the home is the dining kitchen where its large island provides a sizeable worksurface for any home chef and is ideal for casual dining.

For everyday domestic tasks there is a utility room with external access and a toilet.

The principal bedroom has a seated area within the bay window and is also ensuite.

A second bedroom also offers fantastic views and an ensuite shower room.

Two further bedrooms have built in wardrobes and are serviced by the main bathroom.

The sale of Tower House includes about two acres of garden grounds; around 11.5 acres of agricultural land and woodland that runs to about 11 acres.

Extensive garden space

The house itself has an easily maintained garden.

A grass field of around 11.5 acres appears to be mostly fenced, has a water trough and several small areas of spruce adjoining the house grounds.

There is also woodland of around 11 acres of a mixed conifer and deciduous block.

Built in 2002, with similar finishes to the house, is the double garage with workshop and attic accommodation.

Property agent Fiona Gormley said: “The attention to detail within this property is clear from the moment you enter.

“The feeling of space, both inside and out, makes it a very special house indeed.

“The land surrounding it provides a private and scenic setting.”

Tower House is being listed with Savills for offers over £825,000.