Stunning Orkney farm complete with private beach goes up for sale for £1.4 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Stunning Orkney farm complete with private beach goes up for sale for £1.4 million

The property has been described as a "serene" escape to island life.

By Mike Merritt
Could you take on this Orkney farm? Image: K Allan Properties
Could you take on this Orkney farm? Image: K Allan Properties

A stunning 570-acre farm on Orkney with its very own private sandy beach is up for sale for nearly £1.4m.

Noup Farm, situated on the island of Westray, represents “a unique blend of agricultural functionality and serene island living”.

Westray is one half of the shortest scheduled flight in the world. The short hop between Papa Westray and Westray usually takes just two minutes – including taxiing – to complete the 1.7 mile flight, which is about the same length as the runway at Edinburgh Airport. The record is 53 seconds!

Could you take on this farm? Image: K Allan Properties
The farm is based in a stunning part of the isles. Image: K Allan Properties
Could you take on this Orkney farm? Image: K Allan Properties
The properties main kitchen. Image: K Allan Properties
A homely living space is also included. Image: K Allan Properties

On the market with K Allan Properties, the farm, which extends to 566-acres of land, includes a 3-bedroom farmhouse and a 4-bedroom workers’ cottage.

The estate agency said the sale “offers a rare opportunity to own a beautiful island property currently utilized for agricultural purposes”.

“This property offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of the most north-westerly peninsular on the Isle,” K Allan Properties said.

One of the included bathrooms. Image: K Allan Properties
Some unfurnished rooms also have untapped potential. Image: K Allan Properties
The dining area. Image: K Allan Properties
Potential buyers can expect all of the home comforts. Image: K Allan Properties

“Imagine waking up to breath taking clifftop views across the vast Atlantic Ocean, a sight that will never cease to amaze.

“One of the standout features of this property is its private sandy cove, providing a tranquil escape right at your doorstep. The Bay of Noup stretches out into the sea, offering a mesmerising backdrop to your daily life. This secluded beach offers a peaceful retreat and breathtaking coastal scenery, enhancing the property’s allure for personal enjoyment and potential tourism ventures.

“Noup Farm represents a unique blend of agricultural functionality and serene island living, providing an unparalleled opportunity for investment and development in one of the most picturesque locations in the Orkney Islands.

“Noup Farm’s diverse landscape supports a rich array of wildlife, including sea otters, seals, migratory seabirds, sea eagles, and puffins. The proximity to the RSPB Reserve at Noup Head further enriches the property’s natural environment, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts and conservation projects.”

The back garden patio is perfect for enjoying the scenery. Image: K Allan Properties
The back garden also comes with plenty of outdoor space. Image: K Allan Properties
A shed is also included for storage. Image: K Allan Properties

Noup Farm offers ‘serene beauty’ of island life

K Allan Properties said this feature could offer the buyer potential tourism ventures.

“Noup Farm offers boundless opportunities for diversification beyond traditional farming, with potential for development in tourism, conservation, and creative industries.

“This exceptional property combines agricultural functionality with the serene beauty of island life, making it an unmatched investment in the Orkney Islands,” it says.

A number of farm structures are also listed. Image: K Allan Properties
A view of the cattle barn. Image: K Allan Properties

The land comprises of grassland, heathland, wetland, and rugged cliffs, and is classified as Class 6(2) and Class 6(3) by the James Hutton Institute.

The soil is part of the Olrig series, derived from Middle Old Red Sandstone, providing a solid foundation for various agricultural activities.

Noup Farm’s diverse landscape supports a rich array of wildlife, including sea otters, seals, migratory seabirds, sea eagles, and puffins.

The farm has been listed for £1.4 million. Image: K Allan Properties
A toolshed is also included. Image: K Allan Properties

The farm is also near the RSPB Reserve at Noup Head, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts and conservation projects, K Allan said.

Noup Farm is on sale for offers in the region of £1,395,000.

Conversation