Stunning Orkney farm complete with private beach goes up for sale for £1.4 million

A stunning 570-acre farm on Orkney with its very own private sandy beach is up for sale for nearly £1.4m.

Westray is one half of the shortest scheduled flight in the world. The short hop between Papa Westray and Westray usually takes just two minutes – including taxiing – to complete the 1.7 mile flight, which is about the same length as the runway at Edinburgh Airport. The record is 53 seconds!

On the market with K Allan Properties, the farm, which extends to 566-acres of land, includes a 3-bedroom farmhouse and a 4-bedroom workers’ cottage.

The estate agency said the sale “offers a rare opportunity to own a beautiful island property currently utilized for agricultural purposes”.

“This property offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of the most north-westerly peninsular on the Isle,” K Allan Properties said.

“Imagine waking up to breath taking clifftop views across the vast Atlantic Ocean, a sight that will never cease to amaze.

“One of the standout features of this property is its private sandy cove, providing a tranquil escape right at your doorstep. The Bay of Noup stretches out into the sea, offering a mesmerising backdrop to your daily life. This secluded beach offers a peaceful retreat and breathtaking coastal scenery, enhancing the property’s allure for personal enjoyment and potential tourism ventures.

“Noup Farm represents a unique blend of agricultural functionality and serene island living, providing an unparalleled opportunity for investment and development in one of the most picturesque locations in the Orkney Islands.

Noup Farm offers ‘serene beauty’ of island life

K Allan Properties said this feature could offer the buyer potential tourism ventures.

“Noup Farm offers boundless opportunities for diversification beyond traditional farming, with potential for development in tourism, conservation, and creative industries.

“This exceptional property combines agricultural functionality with the serene beauty of island life, making it an unmatched investment in the Orkney Islands,” it says.

The land comprises of grassland, heathland, wetland, and rugged cliffs, and is classified as Class 6(2) and Class 6(3) by the James Hutton Institute.

The soil is part of the Olrig series, derived from Middle Old Red Sandstone, providing a solid foundation for various agricultural activities.

Noup Farm’s diverse landscape supports a rich array of wildlife, including sea otters, seals, migratory seabirds, sea eagles, and puffins.

The farm is also near the RSPB Reserve at Noup Head, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts and conservation projects, K Allan said.

Noup Farm is on sale for offers in the region of £1,395,000.