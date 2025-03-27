Property: Liam and Shannon say goodbye to their dream family home near Blackburn

From getting engaged to bringing their baby daughter Faye home for the first time, Liam and Shannon Reid have celebrated life’s most precious moments in their beautiful home near Blackburn.

So much more than just bricks and mortar, their stunning semi-detached property in Hatton of Fintray, a peaceful village close to Blackburn and Dyce, has been where the couple have made unforgettable memories.

But after nearly seven years, the couple have put their wonderful three-bedroom home on the market as they embark on an exciting new chapter.

“We will miss the house in general as we have carried out a great amount of work to the property and we have a lot of precious memories here,” says Liam.

“In the last six years we have got engaged, married and welcomed our first born into the world, and our home has been at the heart of it all.”

Love at first sight…

Strikingly beautiful from the outside, it’s no surprise that Liam and Shannon instantly fell in love with the home.

“The street itself is lovely and we were initially attracted to the fact it’s a closed end street with no through traffic so it is very peaceful,” says Liam.

“We were also impressed by the large driveway which offers plenty of off-street parking, and the garden as we saw a lot of potential in it.”

The couple bought their new home in October 2018 and relished the opportunity to put their own stamp on it.

“After spending two months of evenings and days off doing a lot of decorating and general work, we moved into our new home in December 2018, just the week before Christmas,” says Liam.

Putting their own stamp on their home…

Immaculately presented from the outside, the real magic begins inside where sleek and stylish accommodation creates a serene sanctuary.

At the heart of the home is the superb lounge complete with a large picture window.

Also impressive is the contemporary dining kitchen.

From the fitted storage units and integrated appliances to the worktop space, the kitchen is undoubtedly the hub of the home.

Over the years, Liam and Shannon have worked hard to create the perfect family home.

“When we first moved in, the property had electric storage heating so we enlisted a professional company to carry out a full oil conversion,” says Liam.

“This included a new external boiler, new radiators, piping, and an oil tank which is hidden away in the back of the garden.”

Labour of love…

This was the first of many improvements the couple made to their superb home.

“We changed the kitchen fairly quickly too,” says Liam.

“We went for a modern gloss white with a half depth worktop which really suits the style.

“Upstairs, we also put in a new bathroom, complete with tile work, underfloor heating, and even a custom sized mirror with a de-misting patch in the back.

“Most recently we changed all the internal doors to oak which has really made a huge difference to the feel of the house.”

Completing the ground floor is a handy cloakroom toilet.

‘The community spirit is second to none’

Meanwhile, a good night’s sleep is guaranteed as there are two spacious double bedrooms plus a single bedroom which is currently used as a nursery.

Also on the upper floor is a pristine family bathroom.

Outside, the fully enclosed back garden with a decked area and lawn is the perfect place for family barbecues.

And for those who love to workout, there’s a home gym located in a log cabin in the garden.

‘We’ve enjoyed how central our home is’

Asked what they enjoyed most about their home, Liam says it has to be the community spirit.

“Probably the community here in Fintray which really is second to none,” says Liam.

“Everyone is really helpful and says hello.

“You can pretty much guarantee that if you ever needed help you could ask anyone.

“As well as this, we’ve also enjoyed how central it is.

“It’s only five minutes to Blackburn which has loads of amenities while Kintore or Dyce are also nearby.”

5 Lairds Grove, Hatton of Fintray, Dyce, Aberdeen, is currently under offer.

