Highland lodge with private beach and stunning coastal views on sale

Doune Bay Lodge is on the Knoydart peninsula with views of the rugged West Coast.

By Ross Hempseed
Doune Bay Lodge photographed from a distance
Doune Bay Lodge. Image: Savills.

A Highland lodge with a private beach and spectacular views over the rugged West Coast could be yours for £395,000.

Doune Bay Lodge is located on the remote Knoydart peninsula in the Highlands, offering peace and tranquility.

Named after the sheltered bay it sits in, the lodge is currently operating as a holiday let.

An aerial view of Doune Bay Lodge
An aerial view of Doune Bay Lodge. Image: Savills.

However, it could be the ideal home for those who love the outdoors.

The lodge is completely off-grid, with power supplied from a solar PV and micro-hydro system.

Deck looking out over grass and water
The grassy space between the lodge and the shore. Image: Savills.

The current owners travel to the remote via their own boat, otherwise the journey would include the ferry from  Mallaig followed by a five-mile drive.

The lodge itself consists of a large open-plan living space, which makes the most of the views over the Sound of Sleat to the Isle of Skye and the Cuillin mountain range.

The kitchen in the property with dining table in background
The kitchen. Image: Savills.

The kitchen is well-appointed with a range cooker, mounted cabinets and access through the full-height patio doors onto the elevated deck.

This area would make a great entertaining space for guests on a summer evening.

The living area with wooden beams on roof
The living area. Image: Savills.

Doune Bay Lodge has its own private beach

Due to its current use as a holiday let, there are five generously proportioned en-suite bedrooms over two levels.

A bedroom with a slanting roof and double bed
One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills.

The principal bedroom enjoys spectacular views from the full-height patio doors leading onto the outside deck.

In addition to the main lodge, there is a store/workshop with separate access and its own shower room. There is also a boathouse.

Bedroom with double bed and patio doors leading to a balcony on the left
One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills.

However, the highlight of the property is definitely the private beach.

The small community of Doune can trace its history back 4,000 years and has only ever had a maximum population of 130 people.

Bathroom
One of the bathrooms. Image: Savills.

The Knoydart peninsula is also home to the Old Forge, the most remote pub in mainland Britain.

It is just a 20-minute drive away from Doune Bay Lodge.

Aerial view of house and view over Sound of Sleat
The view out over the Sound of Sleat. Image: Savills.

Also up for sale is the neighbouring property, Dun Ban.

Doune Bay Lodge is listed with Savills for £395,000.

