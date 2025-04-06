First-time buyer Charlotte gives Aberdeen flat an amazing makeover

Who: Charlotte Cookson, 27, a veterinary nurse, who shares her property with her four-year-old ginger cat called Frankie.

What: A charming two-bedroom, self-contained apartment set out across two floors.

Where: 3 Forest Avenue, in the west end of Aberdeen.

Here Charlotte shares all the details of her Aberdeen flat’s amazing makeover…

I previously lived in a rental property with my best friend Taba on Holburn Street so this flat was my first big venture by myself.

I was very excited to own a property and to put my creative twist on it, which I was never allowed to do in a rental.

It was while browsing on the property website ASPC when I found this flat.

I scrolled through a lot of flats until I found this one.

The chesterfield sofas instantly stood out to me so I emailed the estate agents to organise a viewing.

Charlotte loved giving her Aberdeen flat a makeover…

When I went to view the flat, I loved the location as it felt safe and there were so many cute cafes nearby.

I also loved the fact that it’s a 10-minute walk from Union Street and Duthie Park.

Some of the other things I loved about the home was that it has its own front door, there is free parking outside and the rooms with high ceilings are all super bright which is great for all my plants.

Also, with two floors, I felt that the property felt more like a house than a flat.

So I bought the property in February 2022.

Bland space transformed by quirky interiors…

In terms of the layout, the property has a living room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Interior wise, the space was very white and bland so I felt it needed some quirky touches to make it really stand out and to make the most of the space.

In the living room, I’ve went for a gentlemen’s club meets retro pop look.

I achieved this by using deep colours such as green which I used on the walls with contrasting burgundy sofas.

To add an unexpected contrast in the room, I used a bright rug and wall art.

I had a lot of fun finding vintage furniture to finalise the look.

‘My decor is mostly second-hand’

In the main bedroom, I’ve created a bohemian vibe using burnt peaches and soft brown colours to create warmth and character.

Accents such as wall hangings and plants further helped to create a relaxed aura.

For the kitchen, I went for an industrial vibe by incorporating exposed brick work, metal fixtures and accents to the decor.

The finishing touch was adding industrial Edison bulb lighting to marry it all together.

Most of my decor is sourced from charity shops, vintage stores and Facebook Marketplace.

I prefer to source things this way as I find it much more personable and fun.

‘I love my quirky flat’

Some of my favourite items include the Radiogram from Old School Vintage in Balmedie and the gramophone which is from a charity shop in Hazlehead.

I also love my gallery wall which is made up of a collection of vintage paintings and pieces I found on holiday.

In terms of home improvements, I installed a new front door, keeping the original look of the front door but making it more modern and practical.

I also installed new double glazing, part floored the loft and put in new flooring in the landing and the second bedroom.

The apartment already had a new modern bathroom fitted and fresh carpets which was a bonus.

So what was your greatest challenge?

For me, the greatest challenge was trying to decorate with a cat which resulted in spilt paint and a new carpet but luckily I had no major issues.

On reflection, I love how quirky the interior and layout of my flat is.

The upstairs/downstairs living makes it feel like a home and all the bright areas allow for plenty of indoor plants to thrive.

Additionally, I love living in the west end area as it’s thriving with so many things to do and I always feel really safe.

I was really proud to own this as my first property.

My advice for anyone else who is renovating would be to put your own personality in the property and most importantly have fun and enjoy it.”

3 Forest Avenue, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £145,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like: