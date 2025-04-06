First-time buyer Charlotte gives Aberdeen flat an amazing makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First-time buyer Charlotte gives Aberdeen flat an amazing makeover

Veterinary nurse Charlotte Cookson says she sourced most of her quirky interiors from Facebook Marketplace, vintage stores and charity shops.

As a first-time buyer, Charlotte relished the chance to put her own personality in her new home.
As a first-time buyer, Charlotte relished the chance to put her own personality in her new home. Image: Aberdein Considine
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Charlotte Cookson, 27, a veterinary nurse, who shares her property with her four-year-old ginger cat called Frankie.

What: A charming two-bedroom, self-contained apartment set out across two floors.

Where: 3 Forest Avenue, in the west end of Aberdeen.

Veterinary nurse Charlotte Cookson loved browsing through charity shops and vintage stores to find quirky interiors for her new home. Image: Charlotte Cookson
Charlotte loved giving her Aberdeen flat an amazing makeover. Image: Aberdein Considine

Here Charlotte shares all the details of her Aberdeen flat’s amazing makeover…

I previously lived in a rental property with my best friend Taba on Holburn Street so this flat was my first big venture by myself.

I was very excited to own a property and to put my creative twist on it, which I was never allowed to do in a rental.

It was while browsing on the property website ASPC when I found this flat.

I scrolled through a lot of flats until I found this one.

The chesterfield sofas instantly stood out to me so I emailed the estate agents to organise a viewing.

Charlotte went for a gentleman’s club/retro pop vibe in the living room. Image: Aberdein Considine
Quirky pieces like the gramophone and the wall art adds character to this space. Image: Aberdein Considine

Charlotte loved giving her Aberdeen flat a makeover…

When I went to view the flat, I loved the location as it felt safe and there were so many cute cafes nearby.

I also loved the fact that it’s a 10-minute walk from Union Street and Duthie Park.

Some of the other things I loved about the home was that it has its own front door, there is free parking outside and the rooms with high ceilings are all super bright which is great for all my plants.

Also, with two floors, I felt that the property felt more like a house than a flat.

So I bought the property in February 2022.

Vibrant greens bring the beauty of the outdoors inside. Image: Aberdein Considine
This bohemian style bedroom is the perfect place to relax. Image: Aberdein Considine

Bland space transformed by quirky interiors…

In terms of the layout, the property has a living room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Interior wise, the space was very white and bland so I felt it needed some quirky touches to make it really stand out and to make the most of the space.

In the living room, I’ve went for a gentlemen’s club meets retro pop look.

I achieved this by using deep colours such as green which I used on the walls with contrasting burgundy sofas.

To add an unexpected contrast in the room, I used a bright rug and wall art.

I had a lot of fun finding vintage furniture to finalise the look.

Charlotte went for an industrial look for her kitchen. Image: Aberdein Considine
The exposed brick wall, metal fixtures and Edison lighting adds character to the kitchen. Aberdein Considine

‘My decor is mostly second-hand’

In the main bedroom, I’ve created a bohemian vibe using burnt peaches and soft brown colours to create warmth and character.

Accents such as wall hangings and plants further helped to create a relaxed aura.

For the kitchen, I went for an industrial vibe by incorporating exposed brick work, metal fixtures and accents to the decor.

The finishing touch was adding industrial Edison bulb lighting to marry it all together.

Most of my decor is sourced from charity shops, vintage stores and Facebook Marketplace.

I prefer to source things this way as I find it much more personable and fun.

Sleek and stylish, the immaculate bathroom is the perfect place to freshen up. Image: Aberdein Considine
Green tiles and complementing plants give the kitchen a fresh and vibrant feel. Image:  Aberdein Considine

‘I love my quirky flat’

Some of my favourite items include the Radiogram from Old School Vintage in Balmedie and the gramophone which is from a charity shop in Hazlehead.

I also love my gallery wall which is made up of a collection of vintage paintings and pieces I found on holiday.

In terms of home improvements, I installed a new front door, keeping the original look of the front door but making it more modern and practical.

I also installed new double glazing, part floored the loft and put in new flooring in the landing and the second bedroom.

The apartment already had a new modern bathroom fitted and fresh carpets which was a bonus.

Charlotte installed a new front door in-keeping with the building. Image: Aberdein Considine
Charlotte says it’s important to put your own personality into your home. Image: Aberdein Considine

So what was your greatest challenge?

For me, the greatest challenge was trying to decorate with a cat which resulted in spilt paint and a new carpet but luckily I had no major issues.

On reflection, I love how quirky the interior and layout of my flat is.

The upstairs/downstairs living makes it feel like a home and all the bright areas allow for plenty of indoor plants to thrive.

Additionally, I love living in the west end area as it’s thriving with so many things to do and I always feel really safe.

I was really proud to own this as my first property.

My advice for anyone else who is renovating would be to put your own personality in the property and most importantly have fun and enjoy it.”

3 Forest Avenue, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £145,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

