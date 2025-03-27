Do you fancy purchasing your own art gallery in the heart of Royal Deeside?

An art gallery in the heart of Royal Deeside has gone on the market for £300,000

Braemar Gallery, located on Mar Road in the village, has been operating for almost four decades.

It showcases Scottish artists and printmakers whose works are displayed and sold on a commission basis.

Over the years, the gallery has also built up a loyal customer base.

Calum Innes, the agent handling the sale, said the business was perfect for “someone with an interest and love of art.”

Braemar Gallery has been operating under the current owners for more than 25 years.

In addition to art, Andrew and Kirsty Braidwood have hosted numerous “intimate concerts” by talented Scottish musicians.

Braemar Gallery on the market for £300k

The building consists of a bright and airy retail area, along with a small apartment for the new owner or staff.

There is also an extensive basement, which has been used as a music studio.

In total, the building covers 1,288 square feet.

This includes the shop floor, a workshop, a kitchen, a shower room and a toilet.

Mr Braidwood said: “I have loved every minute of my involvement with this business and the talented artists with whom I have been fortunate to work.

“I now wish to pursue some other interests, and the time has come to pass on the baton. But I would say to anyone interested that Braemar is a unique place to live, with a wonderful blend of natural beauty, rich history, vibrant culture, and a wonderfully welcoming community.”

The village of Braemar is regarded as one of the best places to live in the UK.

It is most famous for its strong links to the Royal Family due to its proximity to Balmoral Castle – the late Queen Elizabeth’s summer residence.

Braemar Gallery has been listed with Galbraith for £300,000.