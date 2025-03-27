Do you fancy purchasing your own art gallery in the heart of Royal Deeside?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Do you fancy purchasing your own art gallery in the heart of Royal Deeside?

Braemar Gallery has been put up for sale by its owners.

By Ross Hempseed
Braemar Gallery
Braemar Gallery is up for sale. Image: Galbraith.

An art gallery in the heart of Royal Deeside has gone on the market for £300,000

Braemar Gallery, located on Mar Road in the village, has been operating for almost four decades.

It showcases Scottish artists and printmakers whose works are displayed and sold on a commission basis.

Over the years, the gallery has also built up a loyal customer base.

Calum Innes, the agent handling the sale, said the business was perfect for “someone with an interest and love of art.”

Andrew and Kirsty Braidwood
Andrew and Kirsty Braidwood have owned the gallery for years. Image: Galbraith.

Braemar Gallery has been operating under the current owners for more than 25 years.

In addition to art, Andrew and Kirsty Braidwood have hosted numerous “intimate concerts” by talented Scottish musicians.

Braemar Gallery on the market for £300k

The building consists of a bright and airy retail area, along with a small apartment for the new owner or staff.

There is also an extensive basement, which has been used as a music studio.

In total, the building covers 1,288 square feet.

Interior of Braemar Gallery
The gallery is a bright open space. Image: Galbraith.

This includes the shop floor, a workshop, a kitchen, a shower room and a toilet.

Mr Braidwood said: “I have loved every minute of my involvement with this business and the talented artists with whom I have been fortunate to work.

“I now wish to pursue some other interests, and the time has come to pass on the baton. But I would say to anyone interested that Braemar is a unique place to live, with a wonderful blend of natural beauty, rich history, vibrant culture, and a wonderfully welcoming community.”

Braemar Gallery sign inside shop
The gallery promotes Scottish art. Image: Galbraith.

The village of Braemar is regarded as one of the best places to live in the UK.

It is most famous for its strong links to the Royal Family due to its proximity to Balmoral Castle – the late Queen Elizabeth’s summer residence.

Braemar Gallery has been listed with Galbraith for £300,000.

