Nairn guest house could be yours for just over £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Nairn guest house could be yours for just over £1 million

Cawdor House was the first manse built for the Free Church in Scotland.

By Ross Hempseed
Cawdor House guest house.
Cawdor House guest house. Image: Right Move.

A Victorian guest house in the centre of Nairn has been put up for sale with a price tag of just over £1 million.

The former manse at Cawdor House, on Cawdor Street, is a stone’s throw from Nairn High Street.

It was the first purpose-built minister’s home for the Free Church in Scotland.

However, it was later given a new lease of life and has been operating as a boutique guest house for several years.

It is understood the guest house is continuing to trade while being up for sale.

The dining room. Image: Right Move.
The dining room is located at the front of the building. Image: Right Move.

The property has been extensively renovated over time but still retains many of its original features, blending period and modern styles.

Upon entering the building, to the right is a large dining room connected to the kitchen and pantry.

To the left is a separate lounge area.

The main staircase. Image: Right Move.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Right Move.

A separate entrance on the left of the building leads to another living area, which includes a living room, small kitchen, bedroom, and shower room.

At the back of the building is another self-contained accommodation unit spread over three levels.

The main first-floor area of the building consists of six bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, ranging from a superior king to a single room.

One of the double bedrooms. Image: Right Move.
The guest house is located in the heart of Nairn. Image: Right Move.

There are two further large bedrooms in the attic.

The owners of the guest house – Anika and Andy Schulz – previously operated a cafe in the town.

However, in July 2024, they announced the cafe would be closing with the guest house remaining open.

Cawdor House is for sale with Christie & Co for £1.05m.

Conversation