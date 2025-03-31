Nairn guest house could be yours for just over £1 million

A Victorian guest house in the centre of Nairn has been put up for sale with a price tag of just over £1 million.

The former manse at Cawdor House, on Cawdor Street, is a stone’s throw from Nairn High Street.

It was the first purpose-built minister’s home for the Free Church in Scotland.

However, it was later given a new lease of life and has been operating as a boutique guest house for several years.

It is understood the guest house is continuing to trade while being up for sale.

The property has been extensively renovated over time but still retains many of its original features, blending period and modern styles.

Upon entering the building, to the right is a large dining room connected to the kitchen and pantry.

To the left is a separate lounge area.

A separate entrance on the left of the building leads to another living area, which includes a living room, small kitchen, bedroom, and shower room.

At the back of the building is another self-contained accommodation unit spread over three levels.

The main first-floor area of the building consists of six bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, ranging from a superior king to a single room.

There are two further large bedrooms in the attic.

The owners of the guest house – Anika and Andy Schulz – previously operated a cafe in the town.

However, in July 2024, they announced the cafe would be closing with the guest house remaining open.

Cawdor House is for sale with Christie & Co for £1.05m.