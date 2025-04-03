Couple put their beautiful Bieldside family home with gorgeous garden on the market for £410,000

Ageing like a fine wine, this beautiful Bieldside home is brimming with period charm and character.

Belying its 125-year-old history, the superb semi-detached property on North Deeside Road has been the perfect home for Steven Reid, his wife Judith and their two daughters Amy, 12, and six-year-old Chloe.

‘We fell in love with our beautiful Bieldside home’

Steven, who is an accountant and Judith, who works in financial services as a paraplanner, say they instantly fell in love with the home.

“We were looking for a house within the catchment area for the Cults schools,” says Steven.

“We had viewed a few houses but they weren’t quite what we wanted.

“But then Thornton Villa came on the market and as soon as we walked through the front door, we knew this was the house we wanted.

“We loved the wide hallway and staircase as well as the large living areas, and fantastic entertaining space at the back of the house.”

Timeless granite home full of personality…

For the past 10 years, the property has been the place for the couple to bring up their two children, but the time has come for them to move on.

“There are so many lovely houses in the area and a few are coming onto the market for sale,” says Steven.

“So we’re keen to test the market and see if this is the time for us to move up the ladder a bit.”

Striking from the outside with its grey granite stonework, it’s only once over the threshold that the property’s personality really shines through.

Setting a stylish tone is the beautiful hallway which seamlessly flows through to the rest of the ground floor.

At the front of the property is the impressive lounge complete with a traditional fireplace.

‘We spend a lot of our time in the open-plan kitchen’

At the heart of the home is the modern kitchen which is open-plan to the family room and dining room.

Steven says the kitchen was one of the areas they have improved over the years.

“Since we moved in, we’ve made a few minor changes but nothing major,” says Steven.

“We swapped around the kitchen and dining rooms to give us a larger kitchen area, where we seem to spend a lot of our time.

“As well as this, we floored the loft which has created a huge amount of storage space.

“We also put an office area in the utility room.”

‘The back garden has been perfect for family barbecues’

Completing the ground floor is a convenient utility room and a shower room.

Upstairs, there are two large double bedrooms, a further single room, and a family bathroom.

Outside, the back garden is a sun trap which has been designed for alfresco entertaining with a patio and lawn.

Also outside is a detached tandem double garage with parking space.

Over the years, the garden has been at the centre of family gatherings.

“We’ve made great use of the fantastic entertaining space at the back for large family barbecues,” says Steven.

“I man the grill while Jude keeps everyone entertained.

“We’ve hosted several family celebrations, including milestone birthdays.”

‘We’ve loved everything about our home’

Asked what they’ve enjoyed most about their home, the couple say it has been a mix of everything.

“The house itself is beautiful, and the location has been perfect for us over the past 10 years,” says Steven.

“It’s a short walk to and from the schools, and it’s an easy commute.

“Also, the back gate opens onto Marchbank Road, a cul-de-sac with no passing traffic so it’s safe for the kids.

‘It’s a great home for a young family’

Steven also says the low-maintenance back garden has been a serene and sunny sanctuary.

“The back garden is south facing so is a great suntrap when the weather plays ball,” says Steven.

“In terms of location, the Bieldside shops and the Bieldside Inn are a few minutes’ walk away.

“And just out the back gate is Old Ferry Road.

“This leads to the River Dee, passing the Newton Dee Café and onto the Old Deeside Railway Line.”

Asked who they think would suit the home next, Steven says it would be perfect for a family.

“It’s a great home for raising young family, we’ve loved it for that purpose,” he says.

“But it would suit anybody who loves the character and features of a beautiful traditional granite house.”

Thornton Villa, 103 North Deeside Road, Bieldside, Aberdeen, is on the market for over £410,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Storie, Cruden and Simpson on 01224 740718 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like: