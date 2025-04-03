Couple put their beautiful Bieldside family home with gorgeous garden on the market for £410,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple put their beautiful Bieldside family home with gorgeous garden on the market for £410,000

Steve and Judith Reid say their superb semi-detached home in North Deeside Road has been an amazing place to bring up their two daughters.

Steve and Judith say their beautiful home, pictured, has been the ideal place to brin up their daughters.
Steve and Judith say their beautiful home, pictured, has been the ideal place to brin up their daughters. Image: Storie, Cruden and Simpson
By Rosemary Lowne

Ageing like a fine wine, this beautiful Bieldside home is brimming with period charm and character.

Belying its 125-year-old history, the superb semi-detached property on North Deeside Road has been the perfect home for Steven Reid, his wife Judith and their two daughters Amy, 12, and six-year-old Chloe.

Steven and Judith Reid have created many happy memories in their beautiful Bieldside home. Image: Steven and Judith Reid

‘We fell in love with our beautiful Bieldside home’

Steven, who is an accountant and Judith, who works in financial services as a paraplanner, say they instantly fell in love with the home.

“We were looking for a house within the catchment area for the Cults schools,” says Steven.

“We had viewed a few houses but they weren’t quite what we wanted.

“But then Thornton Villa came on the market and as soon as we walked through the front door, we knew this was the house we wanted.

“We loved the wide hallway and staircase as well as the large living areas, and fantastic entertaining space at the back of the house.”

Imagine relaxing with all the family in this sumptuous and stylish lounge. Image: Storie, Cruden and Simpson
Located next to the kitchen area, this is the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine before dinner. Image: Storie, Cruden and Simpson

Timeless granite home full of personality…

For the past 10 years, the property has been the place for the couple to bring up their two children, but the time has come for them to move on.

“There are so many lovely houses in the area and a few are coming onto the market for sale,” says Steven.

“So we’re keen to test the market and see if this is the time for us to move up the ladder a bit.”

Striking from the outside with its grey granite stonework, it’s only once over the threshold that the property’s personality really shines through.

Setting a stylish tone is the beautiful hallway which seamlessly flows through to the rest of the ground floor.

At the front of the property is the impressive lounge complete with a traditional fireplace.

The contemporary kitchen is the icing on the cake. Image: Storie, Cruden and Simpson
With a sleek and stylish kitchen like this at your fingertips, it’s impossible not to be inspired to rustle up delicious meals. Image: Storie, Cruden and Simpson

‘We spend a lot of our time in the open-plan kitchen’

At the heart of the home is the modern kitchen which is open-plan to the family room and dining room.

Steven says the kitchen was one of the areas they have improved over the years.

“Since we moved in, we’ve made a few minor changes but nothing major,” says Steven.

“We swapped around the kitchen and dining rooms to give us a larger kitchen area, where we seem to spend a lot of our time.

“As well as this, we floored the loft which has created a huge amount of storage space.

“We also put an office area in the utility room.”

Wake up feeling refreshed and raring to go after a blissful sleep in this bright and beautiful bedroom. Image: Storie, Cruden and Simpson
Steven and Judith say they were instantly impressed by the spacious and bright hallways. Image: Storie, Cruden & Simpson

‘The back garden has been perfect for family barbecues’

Completing the ground floor is a convenient utility room and a shower room.

Upstairs, there are two large double bedrooms, a further single room, and a family bathroom.

Outside, the back garden is a sun trap which has been designed for alfresco entertaining with a patio and lawn.

Also outside is a detached tandem double garage with parking space.

Over the years, the garden has been at the centre of family gatherings.

“We’ve made great use of the fantastic entertaining space at the back for large family barbecues,” says Steven.

“I man the grill while Jude keeps everyone entertained.

“We’ve hosted several family celebrations, including milestone birthdays.”

Family barbecues can be savoured in the sun-trap garden. Image: Storie, Cruden and Simpson
There’s plenty of space for children to burn off energy in the low maintenance back garden. Image: Storie, Cruden and Simpson

‘We’ve loved everything about our home’

Asked what they’ve enjoyed most about their home, the couple say it has been a mix of everything.

“The house itself is beautiful, and the location has been perfect for us over the past 10 years,” says Steven.

“It’s a short walk to and from the schools, and it’s an easy commute.

“Also, the back gate opens onto Marchbank Road, a cul-de-sac with no passing traffic so it’s safe for the kids.

Working from home is stress free in this utility room/home office. Image: Storie, Cruden and Simpson
Family meals can be enjoyed in this attractive dining area. Image: Storie, Cruden and Simpson

‘It’s a great home for a young family’

Steven also says the low-maintenance back garden has been a serene and sunny sanctuary.

“The back garden is south facing so is a great suntrap when the weather plays ball,” says Steven.

“In terms of location, the Bieldside shops and the Bieldside Inn are a few minutes’ walk away.

“And just out the back gate is Old Ferry Road.

“This leads to the River Dee, passing the Newton Dee Café and onto the Old Deeside Railway Line.”

Asked who they think would suit the home next, Steven says it would be perfect for a family.

“It’s a great home for raising young family, we’ve loved it for that purpose,” he says.

“But it would suit anybody who loves the character and features of a beautiful traditional granite house.”

Thornton Villa, 103 North Deeside Road, Bieldside, Aberdeen, is on the market for over £410,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Storie, Cruden and Simpson on 01224 740718 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

