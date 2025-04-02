Elegant townhouse in picturesque Aberdeenshire town up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elegant townhouse in picturesque Aberdeenshire town up for sale

Hazelgrove is located in the coastal town of Inverbervie.

By Ross Hempseed
Hazelgrove in Inverbervie is an impressive and substantial property. Image: Savills.
An elegant townhouse in the picturesque coastal town of Inverbervie has been put up for sale.

Hazelgrove is located on Montrose Road, the main route through Inverbervie, providing excellent transport links to Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

The townhouse dates back to the 1860s and features an elegant front façade with a wide arch over the covered porch.

The impressive hallway. Image: Savills.

Upon entering the property, visitors are greeted by a carpeted hallway leading into the spacious sitting room.

The room boasts a panelled ceiling, picture rail, fireplace with overmantel and two side seats, as well as two wall lights and a bay window.

The sitting room. Image: Savills.

To the rear of the sitting room is the study, a cosy and inviting space with a decorative fireplace.

At the very back of the townhouse is the kitchen, which includes wooden units and work surfaces, tiled splashbacks and an island unit with a granite worktop.

The kitchen. Image: Savills.

A separate utility area is connected to the kitchen.

The kitchen leads into the sizeable sunroom, a bright, airy and modern space with slanted ceilings, skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The sun room. Image: Savills.

The centrepiece is a freestanding wood-burning stove, ideal for warmth on a chilly winter evening.

On the other side of the property, there is a guest bathroom and a spacious dining room with parquet flooring and another impressive fireplace.

The dining room. Image: Savills.

Beyond the dining room is the butler’s pantry, which includes a back door and fitted units with a cooker, sink, dryer and fridge-freezer.

The hallway then opens up to a stand-out room—the drawing room—featuring an ornate ceiling, picture and dado rails and a fireplace with an AGA wood-burning stove.

Off the drawing room is a downstairs bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

Shower room. Image: Savills.

Elegent townhouse in Inverbervie hits the market

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, two of which are front-facing with large windows that allow in plenty of natural light.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills.

The first floor also features the family bathroom, which includes a central standalone bathtub and a separate shower.

Family bathroom. Image: Savills.

Additionally, there is a box room, which can be used as a child’s playroom, as well as an extra bathroom.

The front garden is landscaped with lawns, shrubs, and flower borders.

Another bedroom. Image: Savills.

An impressive modern oak timber-built garage includes three double-opening doors, a sink, power, lighting and a sauna room.

The rear garden is mainly lawned, featuring apple trees, paths, a greenhouse, a henhouse and a tool shed.

The rear of the townhouse. Image: Savills.
The rear garden. Image: Savills.

A separate outbuilding provides general storage, a log store and a toilet. The entire property sits on just over an acre of land.

Hazelgrove is listed with Savills for offers over £695,000.

