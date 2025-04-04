Plush period property in Aberdeen’s west end on the market for £290,000

Timeless elegance meets modern comfort in this stunning period property in Aberdeen’s west end.

Enjoying a quiet yet central location in Blenheim Place, just a few minutes from Union Street, this superb self-contained double upper flat is brimming with charm and character.

From the four fabulous bedrooms and stylish kitchen to the spa-like bathroom and attractive dining area, every inch of this plush property has been meticulously designed for contemporary living.

But what really sets this property apart from other homes is its characterful period features including intricate cornicing, marble fireplaces and high ceilings.

Period property in Aberdeen’s west end…

Before even stepping foot inside, it’s impossible not to admire the property’s striking granite exterior.

And the good vibes continue inside where an exclusive entrance hallway and wide staircase lead to the first floor and into a large dining area.

Whether it’s a Sunday roast dinner with all the family or a games night with friends, the bright dining area complete with a large open fireplace is the perfect place to entertain.

Equally as impressive is the front lounge where you can watch the world go by from the beautiful bay window.

This immaculate room is complemented by high ceilings, a magnificent marble fireplace as well as cornicing and an eye-catching ceiling rose.

Four dreamy bedrooms…

Meanwhile, for those who love to cook, the sleek and stylish kitchen is sure to whet the appetite.

Fitted with high gloss storage units, a breakfast bar and integrated appliances, the kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of cooks.

And for those who work from home, the fourth bedroom could easily be used as a home office.

Also on this floor is a utility room and the third bedroom, a spacious double room which could be used as a formal dining space.

Completing the first floor on a mezzanine level is the contemporary bathroom with free standing bath and separate walk-in shower.

Immaculate home in walk-in condition…

On the upper floor, there are two sumptuous bedrooms including a double room with a Velux window and two large built-in wardrobes.

Situated in the eaves of the property, the dreamy master bedroom boasts built-in storage and a fantastic dressing area.

Outside, the property has a lovely shared garden area.

In addition, there is a large outhouse with two coal cellars for storage and a large, floored area above.

Further storage can be found in the garage which sits at the back of the garden and can be accessed via the back lane.

Wonderful west end location…

In terms of location, this home enjoys the best of both worlds.

Situated in a quiet spot on an attractive tree-lined street, the home is only a few minutes’ walk from Union Street.

The property is also close to businesses within the Queen’s Cross area and enjoys easy access to Anderson Drive.

76 Blenheim Place, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £290,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Andersonbain on 01224 456789 or check out the website

aspc.co.uk

The same owner is also selling 78 Blenheim Place and for more information check out the website aspc.co.uk

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Take a look inside Hannah and Grant’s charming converted woollen mill near Banchory