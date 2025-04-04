Plush period property in Aberdeen’s west end on the market for £290,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plush period property in Aberdeen’s west end on the market for £290,000

With four bedrooms, two reception rooms and a spa-like bathroom, this stunning property in Aberdeen's west end is a gem of a granite home.

By Rosemary Lowne
This stunning granite home, pictured, is full of charm and character.
This stunning granite home, pictured, is full of charm and character. Image: Andersonbain

Timeless elegance meets modern comfort in this stunning period property in Aberdeen’s west end.

Enjoying a quiet yet central location in Blenheim Place, just a few minutes from Union Street, this superb self-contained double upper flat is brimming with charm and character.

From the four fabulous bedrooms and stylish kitchen to the spa-like bathroom and attractive dining area, every inch of this plush property has been meticulously designed for contemporary living.

But what really sets this property apart from other homes is its characterful period features including intricate cornicing, marble fireplaces and high ceilings.

Imagine relaxing in this stunning lounge. Image: Andersonbain
Entertaining guests is easy in this attractive dining room. Image: Andersonbain

Period property in Aberdeen’s west end…

Before even stepping foot inside, it’s impossible not to admire the property’s striking granite exterior.

And the good vibes continue inside where an exclusive entrance hallway and wide staircase lead to the first floor and into a large dining area.

Whether it’s a Sunday roast dinner with all the family or a games night with friends, the bright dining area complete with a large open fireplace is the perfect place to entertain.

Equally as impressive is the front lounge where you can watch the world go by from the beautiful bay window.

This immaculate room is complemented by high ceilings, a magnificent marble fireplace as well as cornicing and an eye-catching ceiling rose.

The kitchen is sleek and stylish. Image: Andersonbain
This bright and spacious room is perfect for working from home. Image: Andersonbain

Four dreamy bedrooms…

Meanwhile, for those who love to cook, the sleek and stylish kitchen is sure to whet the appetite.

Fitted with high gloss storage units, a breakfast bar and integrated appliances, the kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of cooks.

And for those who work from home, the fourth bedroom could easily be used as a home office.

Also on this floor is a utility room and the third bedroom, a spacious double room which could be used as a formal dining space.

Completing the first floor on a mezzanine level is the contemporary bathroom with free standing bath and separate walk-in shower.

Sweet dreams are guaranteed in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Andersonbain
The master bedroom has an amazing dressing area. Image: Andersonbain

Immaculate home in walk-in condition…

On the upper floor, there are two sumptuous bedrooms including a double room with a Velux window and two large built-in wardrobes.

Situated in the eaves of the property, the dreamy master bedroom boasts built-in storage and a fantastic dressing area.

Outside, the property has a lovely shared garden area.

In addition, there is a large outhouse with two coal cellars for storage and a large, floored area above.

Further storage can be found in the garage which sits at the back of the garden and can be accessed via the back lane.

The beautiful bathroom is overflowing with style. Image: Andersonbain
This property has an array of striking period features including this amazing fireplace. Image: Andersonbain

Wonderful west end location…

In terms of location, this home enjoys the best of both worlds.

Situated in a quiet spot on an attractive tree-lined street, the home is only a few minutes’ walk from Union Street.

The property is also close to businesses within the Queen’s Cross area and enjoys easy access to Anderson Drive.

76 Blenheim Place, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £290,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Andersonbain on 01224 456789 or check out the website  
aspc.co.uk

The same owner is also selling 78 Blenheim Place and for more information check out the website aspc.co.uk

