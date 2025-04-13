David and Karen build dream home with amazing garden bar near Elgin

Who: David Earsman, 48, a contracts manager, his wife Karen, 55, an administrator, and their son Jack plus their Tibetan Spaniel, Daisy. Their older son, Greg, has been living and working in California for several years.

What: The Goodwood, a fabulous, detached new-build home featuring five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Where: Troves, a semi-rural area on the edge of Elgin.

Here, David talks about building their dream home near Elgin…

“Before building The Goodwood, we lived in a detached house in Elgin.

It had been extended but we wanted more space, a bigger garden, and additional garages.

We had always dreamed of building our own home, so when we stumbled upon the last available plot on Hallowood Road, we knew it was meant to be.

The location was a major draw for us as Troves is a sought-after area just three miles from Elgin.

It offers the perfect balance between countryside tranquillity and town convenience.

The close-knit community makes it a peaceful and charming place to live.

‘We built our dream home near Elgin’

So we purchased the plot in June 2015, we laid the foundations two months later and by October 2016, our dream home was complete.

Building the house was both an exciting and challenging experience.

We spent months clearing the site and obtaining planning and building warrants.

The construction process took around nine to 10 months, during which we first lived in a rental property and then moved into a static caravan on-site for the final few months.

It was a tough period as our lives were effectively on hold.

Our youngest son Jack was in his second year of school, balancing his studies while we managed full-time jobs and the build.

But in the end, it was all worthwhile.

‘We hosted an amazing New Year celebration’

Inside, our property has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

At the heart of the home is the large open-plan kitchen, family and dining area, where we spend most of our time.

This space features a cosy log burner that adds warmth and character.

And whether it’s enjoying a quiet evening or hosting a lively gathering, this area truly brings everyone together.

Just this past New Year, we hosted a Hogmanay celebration with family.

Our son Greg was home from San Francisco with some of his friends visiting from Los Angeles so they enjoyed a traditional Scottish Hogmanay.

It was a fantastic celebration, and we even managed to fit everyone overnight to continue the festivities on New Year’s Day.

‘Goodwood is the perfect name for our dream home’

The property also has two seating areas on the first floor which are ideal for relaxing with a good book while enjoying beautiful views.

In terms of bedrooms, the generous master suite is particularly impressive as it has a dressing room and an ensuite with a free-standing bath.

When designing the interiors, we aimed for a modern and elegant look.

So we invested in high-quality materials and used local suppliers wherever possible.

We also named our home The Goodwood due to the significant use of ‘good wood’ used throughout the build including Douglas Fir cladding and American Walnut.

The name is also a nod to our love of motorsports and cars, inspired by the famous Goodwood circuit.

Enjoy a cocktail in the garden bar…

Outside, the space is just as impressive.

In the back garden we’ve created a bar, an outdoor kitchen and two separate decked areas that are sun traps throughout the day.

We also have planters for growing fruit and vegetables, along with a covered potting area which is perfect for keen gardeners.

There’s also ample storage space for garden tools and a dedicated log store.

‘Our vision came to life’

At the front of the property, you’ll find a spacious driveway with space for several cars.

In addition, there’s a detached garage with lockable storage area for caravans or motorhomes.

On reflection, our vision came to life exactly as we had imagined and we wouldn’t change a thing.

The space and surroundings are what we love most about our home — it’s simply a wonderful place to be, with a fantastic community spirit in Troves.

For anyone else considering a self-build project, my advice is simple: find the right location and stay committed.

It can be a long and challenging journey, but the sense of accomplishment when you step into your dream home makes it all worthwhile.”

The Goodwood, Hallowood Road, Troves, Elgin, is on the market for offers over £695,000.

To arrange a viewing, contact Deena Aranci on 01506 371111 or email deena@compassestates.uk.

Or for more information, check out the website compassestates.uk

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like: