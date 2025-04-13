David and Karen build dream home with amazing garden bar near Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

David and Karen build dream home with amazing garden bar near Elgin

It was no pain, no gain for David Earsman and his wife Karen who lived in a static caravan on-site while they built their dream home near Elgin.

David and Karen put their blood, sweat and tears into creating their dream home near Elgin.
David and Karen put their blood, sweat and tears into creating their dream home near Elgin. Image: Compass Estates
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: David Earsman, 48, a contracts manager, his wife Karen, 55, an administrator, and their son Jack plus their Tibetan Spaniel, Daisy. Their older son, Greg, has been living and working in California for several years.

What: The Goodwood, a fabulous, detached new-build home featuring five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Where: Troves, a semi-rural area on the edge of Elgin.

David Earsman and his wife Karen, pictured, say their new build project was a challenge but it was worth it in the end.
David Earsman and his wife Karen, pictured, say building their dream home near Elgin was a challenge but it was worth it in the end. Image: David Earsman

Here, David talks about building their dream home near Elgin… 

“Before building The Goodwood, we lived in a detached house in Elgin.

It had been extended but we wanted more space, a bigger garden, and additional garages.

We had always dreamed of building our own home, so when we stumbled upon the last available plot on Hallowood Road, we knew it was meant to be.

The location was a major draw for us as Troves is a sought-after area just three miles from Elgin.

It offers the perfect balance between countryside tranquillity and town convenience.

The close-knit community makes it a peaceful and charming place to live.

David and Karen opted for modern and elegant interiors. Image: Compass Estates
With floor to ceiling windows, this sleek and stylish space basks in natural sunlight. Image: Compass Estates

‘We built our dream home near Elgin’

So we purchased the plot in June 2015, we laid the foundations two months later and by October 2016, our dream home was complete.

Building the house was both an exciting and challenging experience.

We spent months clearing the site and obtaining planning and building warrants.

The construction process took around nine to 10 months, during which we first lived in a rental property and then moved into a static caravan on-site for the final few months.

It was a tough period as our lives were effectively on hold.

Our youngest son Jack was in his second year of school, balancing his studies while we managed full-time jobs and the build.

But in the end, it was all worthwhile.

This contemporary kitchen is sure to whet the appetite. Image: Compass Estates
Entertaining is an elegant affair at The Goodwood, a new-build home near Elgin. Image: Compass Estates

‘We hosted an amazing New Year celebration’

Inside, our property has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

At the heart of the home is the large open-plan kitchen, family and dining area, where we spend most of our time.

This space features a cosy log burner that adds warmth and character.

And whether it’s enjoying a quiet evening or hosting a lively gathering, this area truly brings everyone together.

Just this past New Year, we hosted a Hogmanay celebration with family.

Our son Greg was home from San Francisco with some of his friends visiting from Los Angeles so they enjoyed a traditional Scottish Hogmanay.

It was a fantastic celebration, and we even managed to fit everyone overnight to continue the festivities on New Year’s Day.

Watch the world go by from this beautiful space. Image: Compass Estates
Bathe under the stars in this chic bathroom. Image: Compass Estates

‘Goodwood is the perfect name for our dream home’

The property also has two seating areas on the first floor which are ideal for relaxing with a good book while enjoying beautiful views.

In terms of bedrooms, the generous master suite is particularly impressive as it has a dressing room and an ensuite with a free-standing bath.

When designing the interiors, we aimed for a modern and elegant look.

So we invested in high-quality materials and used local suppliers wherever possible.

We also named our home The Goodwood due to the significant use of ‘good wood’ used throughout the build including Douglas Fir cladding and American Walnut.

The name is also a nod to our love of motorsports and cars, inspired by the famous Goodwood circuit.

Sumptuous is the perfect word to describe this beautiful bedroom. Image: Compass Estates
The dressing room is seriously impressive. Image: Compass Estates

Enjoy a cocktail in the garden bar…

Outside, the space is just as impressive.

In the back garden we’ve created a bar, an outdoor kitchen and two separate decked areas that are sun traps throughout the day.

We also have planters for growing fruit and vegetables, along with a covered potting area which is perfect for keen gardeners.

There’s also ample storage space for garden tools and a dedicated log store.

There’s no such thing as last orders at this garden bar. Image: Compass Estates
Enjoy alfresco entertaining all year round in this amazing garden bar. Image: Compass Estates

‘Our vision came to life’

At the front of the property, you’ll find a spacious driveway with space for several cars.

In addition, there’s a detached garage with lockable storage area for caravans or motorhomes.

On reflection, our vision came to life exactly as we had imagined and we wouldn’t change a thing.

The space and surroundings are what we love most about our home — it’s simply a wonderful place to be, with a fantastic community spirit in Troves.

For anyone else considering a self-build project, my advice is simple: find the right location and stay committed.

It can be a long and challenging journey, but the sense of accomplishment when you step into your dream home makes it all worthwhile.”

You don’t need to go far to find the bar at The Goodwood. Image: Compass Estates
Soak up the views from this attractive space. Image: Compass Estates

The Goodwood, Hallowood Road, Troves, Elgin, is on the market for offers over £695,000.

To arrange a viewing, contact Deena Aranci on 01506 371111 or email deena@compassestates.uk.

Or for more information, check out the website compassestates.uk

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Conversation