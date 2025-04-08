Open the doors to refined countryside living at South Ythsie this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Open the doors to refined countryside living at South Ythsie this weekend

Take a look at Churchill Homes’ new South Ythsie development at the open weekend April 11 - 13

Presented by Churchill Homes
Take a look at one of the new homes available in the Caim Collection.
Imagine pulling up at your front door, kicking your shoes off and sitting down on the sofa with a cup of tea, soaking in panoramic views of the Aberdeenshire countryside from your window, as the evening sun bathes your private garden in soft light.

Or waking up to a stunning sunrise, choosing your outfit from your walk-in wardrobe and heading into your bespoke kitchen with breathtaking vaulted high ceiling, then asking Alexa to play your favourite song while your coffee pours.

For residents at Churchill Homes’ new South Ythsie development, this is no pipe dream.

Taken from the Gaelic word meaning sanctuary, The Caim Collection is a small hamlet of 10 architect-designed, 3 and 4-bed homes, located a mile east of the village of Tarves and 30 minutes from Aberdeen’s city centre.

The doors to the luxurious Sheiling and Croft house styles will open to the public for an open weekend from this Friday, April 11 to Sunday, April 13, from 9am to 5pm daily.

Buyers are invited to enjoy complimentary drinks and nibbles as they explore the newly completed homes – and there’s even Easter treats for the wee (or not so wee) ones!

Set to redefine countryside living, South Ythsie is perfect for those who appreciate both modern luxury and the beauty of rolling rural landscapes, but with convenient access to local amenities in both Pitmedden and Tarves. Churchill Homes is installing a new country-style path that will lead residents to The Shed gym and coffee shop, just a 10-minute walk away.

The collection has been thoughtfully designed to blend open plan living with multi-functional social spaces for entertaining, and quiet, private bedroom areas.

The homes’ exteriors draw on the surroundings and create a balance between traditional Scottish vernacular design – which uses local materials – and modern styling, combining contemporary aesthetics with practical, family-friendly layouts.

Charing exteriors, stylish interiors, and generous plot size make these new Churchill Homes a perfect option for growing families.

The designs have been inspired by nearby cottages, while the stylish interior design takes its influence from the surrounding nature.

The exceptionally generous plot sizes provide plenty of outside space and room to breathe.

The flagship Sheiling house type has been designed by Aimee Pirie, Churchill Homes’ creative director.

The front door opens into a generous vestibule, with light filling the hallway through a large picture window.

This contemporary single-level home has two distinct sides, with one dedicated to modern living and entertaining, with a truly “wow” open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge area and a separate WC and utility room, which opens directly outside.

The Caim Collection offers contemporary living with a focus on comfort and style.

An additional, separate living room could be used as a formal lounge, playroom or office, with high-speed fibre broadband connectivity for working from home.

The other wing is made for relaxation, with four spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes. Two have ensuite shower rooms and there’s also a spa-style family bathroom.

Each bedroom in the Caim Collection was designed with ultimate relaxation in mind.

The inspired placement of windows means light floods in, bringing the outdoors in.

Aimee wanted to create spaces she would love to live in herself, which is evident in the design and finish of each property.

“We are delighted to be hosting an open weekend at South Ythsie, where the Caim Collection offers buyers the best of both worlds – modern, beautiful and sustainable spaces in a tranquil, rural setting,” she said.

“I have designed each house as if it were my own. Rather than typical bungalows or family houses, these are memorable high-end homes with all the functions and accessories placed where they make most sense.

“We are looking forward to welcoming buyers on April 11, 12 and 13 and helping them to customise and visualise their dream forever home so it can be shared and enjoyed for years to come.”

The Caim Collection homes benefit from a high specification which includes all flooring, underfloor heating, fitted wardrobes and full fibre broadband as standard. Each home has an individually designed kitchen from Kitchens International, with integrated Siemens appliances and induction hob.

The homes are highly energy efficient and also include a 3-phase electricity supply which can accommodate a high-speed EV charger. Each of the houses has PV panels to generate electricity and the latest air source heat pumps, which use outside air to keep your home warm and snug.

Churchill Homes has been building homes across the North-east for more than 35 years, with homes built to order to allow buyers to customise their interior.

The 4-bed Croft house (plot 10) is on the market for £456,000, while The Sheiling (plot 5) is priced at £585,000.

For more information on South Ythsie (AB41 7LS), visit Churchill Homes’ website or get in touch:  contact sales@churchill-homes.co.uk or  01224 256180.

The open weekend will be held daily from this Friday, April 11 to Sunday, April 13, from 9am to 5pm. No booking is required. The development is clearly signposted off the main B999 road to Tarves.

