Open the doors to refined countryside living at South Ythsie this weekend

Imagine pulling up at your front door, kicking your shoes off and sitting down on the sofa with a cup of tea, soaking in panoramic views of the Aberdeenshire countryside from your window, as the evening sun bathes your private garden in soft light.

Or waking up to a stunning sunrise, choosing your outfit from your walk-in wardrobe and heading into your bespoke kitchen with breathtaking vaulted high ceiling, then asking Alexa to play your favourite song while your coffee pours.

For residents at Churchill Homes’ new South Ythsie development, this is no pipe dream.

Taken from the Gaelic word meaning sanctuary, The Caim Collection is a small hamlet of 10 architect-designed, 3 and 4-bed homes, located a mile east of the village of Tarves and 30 minutes from Aberdeen’s city centre.

The doors to the luxurious Sheiling and Croft house styles will open to the public for an open weekend from this Friday, April 11 to Sunday, April 13, from 9am to 5pm daily.

Buyers are invited to enjoy complimentary drinks and nibbles as they explore the newly completed homes – and there’s even Easter treats for the wee (or not so wee) ones!

Set to redefine countryside living, South Ythsie is perfect for those who appreciate both modern luxury and the beauty of rolling rural landscapes, but with convenient access to local amenities in both Pitmedden and Tarves. Churchill Homes is installing a new country-style path that will lead residents to The Shed gym and coffee shop, just a 10-minute walk away.

The collection has been thoughtfully designed to blend open plan living with multi-functional social spaces for entertaining, and quiet, private bedroom areas.

The homes’ exteriors draw on the surroundings and create a balance between traditional Scottish vernacular design – which uses local materials – and modern styling, combining contemporary aesthetics with practical, family-friendly layouts.

The designs have been inspired by nearby cottages, while the stylish interior design takes its influence from the surrounding nature.

The exceptionally generous plot sizes provide plenty of outside space and room to breathe.

The flagship Sheiling house type has been designed by Aimee Pirie, Churchill Homes’ creative director.

The front door opens into a generous vestibule, with light filling the hallway through a large picture window.

This contemporary single-level home has two distinct sides, with one dedicated to modern living and entertaining, with a truly “wow” open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge area and a separate WC and utility room, which opens directly outside.

An additional, separate living room could be used as a formal lounge, playroom or office, with high-speed fibre broadband connectivity for working from home.

The other wing is made for relaxation, with four spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes. Two have ensuite shower rooms and there’s also a spa-style family bathroom.

The inspired placement of windows means light floods in, bringing the outdoors in.

Aimee wanted to create spaces she would love to live in herself, which is evident in the design and finish of each property.

“We are delighted to be hosting an open weekend at South Ythsie, where the Caim Collection offers buyers the best of both worlds – modern, beautiful and sustainable spaces in a tranquil, rural setting,” she said.

“I have designed each house as if it were my own. Rather than typical bungalows or family houses, these are memorable high-end homes with all the functions and accessories placed where they make most sense.

“We are looking forward to welcoming buyers on April 11, 12 and 13 and helping them to customise and visualise their dream forever home so it can be shared and enjoyed for years to come.”

The Caim Collection homes benefit from a high specification which includes all flooring, underfloor heating, fitted wardrobes and full fibre broadband as standard. Each home has an individually designed kitchen from Kitchens International, with integrated Siemens appliances and induction hob.

The homes are highly energy efficient and also include a 3-phase electricity supply which can accommodate a high-speed EV charger. Each of the houses has PV panels to generate electricity and the latest air source heat pumps, which use outside air to keep your home warm and snug.

Churchill Homes has been building homes across the North-east for more than 35 years, with homes built to order to allow buyers to customise their interior.

The 4-bed Croft house (plot 10) is on the market for £456,000, while The Sheiling (plot 5) is priced at £585,000.

For more information on South Ythsie (AB41 7LS), visit Churchill Homes’ website or get in touch: contact sales@churchill-homes.co.uk or 01224 256180.

The open weekend will be held daily from this Friday, April 11 to Sunday, April 13, from 9am to 5pm. No booking is required. The development is clearly signposted off the main B999 road to Tarves.