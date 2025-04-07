Secluded mansion in 127 acres of rugged Highland countryside hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Secluded mansion in 127 acres of rugged Highland countryside hits the market

Silverdale is surrounded by woodland and lochans, but is in easy reach of Inverness.

By Ross Hempseed
Secluded modern mansion in the Highlands.
Silverdale near Inverness. Image: Galbraith.

A secluded modern mansion set among 127 acres of rugged Highland countryside could be the ideal retreat for someone seeking peace and tranquillity.

Silverdale may look settled into its surroundings but was in fact built about 15 years ago, just five miles south of Inverness.

The stunning and rugged backdrop makes it the perfect home for a nature lover or someone looking for a slower pace of life.

The mansion is set amongst 127 acres. Image: Galbraith.

The home is symmetrical, with crow-step gables, deep window openings and a Welsh slate roof.

Its white walls contrast with the colours of the countryside and the greenery of the mature woodland surrounding it.

The dining hall. Image: Galbraith.

Entry is via a covered porch, which leads into the entrance hallway, with a cloakroom/guest toilet to the right.

Ahead is the dining hall, with plenty of storage to the rear underneath the wooden central staircase leading upstairs.

The drawing room. Image: Galbraith.

To the right, through double doors, is the largest room in the house – the drawing room – with a feature fireplace. Large windows with French doors open out to the back garden.

Also to the right of the mansion is the study, which could double as a playroom.

To the left of the dining hall is the modern kitchen, with room for informal dining.

Modern mansion nestled in the Highlands for sale

The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

The kitchen features light wood cabinets and a small central island, with French doors opening out to the garden.

From the kitchen, there is access to the separate annexe living accommodation.

This consists of a small kitchen leading into the living room.

The annexe living room. Image: Galbraith.
One of the annexe bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.

From the living room, a hallway leads to two double bedrooms, both with en suites – perfect for visiting guests or relatives.

Heading upstairs, the central staircase splits in two to the first floor.

The impressive staircase. Image: Galbraith.

To the far left of the first floor is the magnificent master bedroom suite, which has an en suite bathroom with a shower and a separate dressing room.

The picture windows bring in tons of light to every room.

The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.
The master ensuite. Image: Galbraith.

There are two large bedrooms with en suite shower rooms and two additional large bedrooms, which share a family bathroom featuring a bathtub and a walk-in shower.

The family bathroom. Image: Galbraith.
One of the other bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.

Outside, the house makes an impression on the drive up to it, with a circular fountain at the entrance.

There is also a biomass boiler and a mineral-quality private water supply.

The estate has several small lochans. Image: Galbraith.

Silverdale sits on a vast 127-acre estate scattered with mature woodlands and lochans (small lochs).

The mansion offers potential for outdoor pursuits such as stalking or wildfowling.

Despite being secluded and remote, there is easy access into Inverness, which offers amenities including shops, schools and supermarkets.

Silverdale is listed with Galbraith for £1,350,000.

Conversation