Secluded mansion in 127 acres of rugged Highland countryside hits the market

A secluded modern mansion set among 127 acres of rugged Highland countryside could be the ideal retreat for someone seeking peace and tranquillity.

Silverdale may look settled into its surroundings but was in fact built about 15 years ago, just five miles south of Inverness.

The stunning and rugged backdrop makes it the perfect home for a nature lover or someone looking for a slower pace of life.

The home is symmetrical, with crow-step gables, deep window openings and a Welsh slate roof.

Its white walls contrast with the colours of the countryside and the greenery of the mature woodland surrounding it.

Entry is via a covered porch, which leads into the entrance hallway, with a cloakroom/guest toilet to the right.

Ahead is the dining hall, with plenty of storage to the rear underneath the wooden central staircase leading upstairs.

To the right, through double doors, is the largest room in the house – the drawing room – with a feature fireplace. Large windows with French doors open out to the back garden.

Also to the right of the mansion is the study, which could double as a playroom.

To the left of the dining hall is the modern kitchen, with room for informal dining.

Modern mansion nestled in the Highlands for sale

The kitchen features light wood cabinets and a small central island, with French doors opening out to the garden.

From the kitchen, there is access to the separate annexe living accommodation.

This consists of a small kitchen leading into the living room.

From the living room, a hallway leads to two double bedrooms, both with en suites – perfect for visiting guests or relatives.

Heading upstairs, the central staircase splits in two to the first floor.

To the far left of the first floor is the magnificent master bedroom suite, which has an en suite bathroom with a shower and a separate dressing room.

The picture windows bring in tons of light to every room.

There are two large bedrooms with en suite shower rooms and two additional large bedrooms, which share a family bathroom featuring a bathtub and a walk-in shower.

Outside, the house makes an impression on the drive up to it, with a circular fountain at the entrance.

There is also a biomass boiler and a mineral-quality private water supply.

Silverdale sits on a vast 127-acre estate scattered with mature woodlands and lochans (small lochs).

The mansion offers potential for outdoor pursuits such as stalking or wildfowling.

Despite being secluded and remote, there is easy access into Inverness, which offers amenities including shops, schools and supermarkets.

Silverdale is listed with Galbraith for £1,350,000.