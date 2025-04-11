Couple who built their dream home near Banchory puts it on market at £685,000

When it comes to dramatic home makeovers, this plush property near Banchory is nothing short of extraordinary.

Over the course of 14 years, Graeme and Jacqueline Davidson poured their blood, sweat and tears into transforming the dilapidated steading and house into a serene countryside sanctuary with over 1.8 acres of beautifully landscaped garden grounds.

Proving that perseverance pays off, the home is a renovation masterpiece with an array of stunning features including five fabulous bedrooms, a sleek open plan kitchen/diner and a lounge with a balcony overlooking Scolty Hill.

End of an era at beautiful Banchory home…

But after almost 30 years in the dream home they created together, Jacqueline and Graeme have made the difficult decision to put their house on the market.

“It’s going to be a sad, tough day when we leave Cruan,” says Jacqueline.

“It has been a labour of love converting Cruan and making it is what it is today but we know the time is right and we are ready to move on.

“We have created so many happy memories with our friends and family which will never fade nor be forgotten.

“It truly is a hidden gem and we hope that the new owners will love and enjoy the house and grounds as much as we have over the past 30 years.”

Major renovation project…

It was back in 1995 when Jacqueline and Graeme bravely took on the challenge of renovating Cruan while juggling three children under the age of six.

“The renovation was a huge challenge with juggling three young children, work and day to day life,” says Jacqueline.

“We stayed in the old house and renovated the steading first.

“On completion of these works we moved into steading area where all five of us slept in the lounge and used a shed with a makeshift toilet and shower.

“Believe me, it wasn’t pleasant in the dead of winter.

“We then moved onto tearing down the house and converting it and finally works were complete on 24th May 2000.”

Challenging renovation…

Together with the major internal works, the couple also worked their magic on the extensive garden grounds.

“The grounds were basically a bog filled with overgrown trees,” says Jacqueline.

“So we felled trees and we brought in machinery to dig, scrape and level off the grounds.

“Lorries carted rubbish off site and took in hundreds of tons of materials to strengthen and straighten out the grounds.”

Breathtaking beautiful from the outside, it’s instantly apparent the incredible amount of work Jacqueline and Graeme have poured into designing their dream home.

Every corner of this home is sleek and stylish…

And after soaking up the wonderful views and the beautiful garden, it’s time to head inside where contemporary interiors are sure to wow.

Opening up the handsome home is a stylish porch which flows through to the open plan kitchen and dining area.

With its integrated appliances, central island and breakfast bar, the superb kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of cooks.

Also on the ground floor is an amazing master bedroom with a large bay window, a walk-in wardrobe and a spa-like ensuite shower room.

Completing this floor is a fantastic family room with attractive views over the garden and a beautiful family bathroom.

The garden is a breath of fresh air…

Upstairs, there is an amazing formal lounge with a wood burning stove and a balcony where views over Scolty Hill can be savoured.

Also on this floor is three further double bedrooms, a home office/fifth bedroom and a cloakroom.

Outside, the landscaped garden grounds are a horticultural haven.

Together with a gated driveway, there is also a detached garage with a cloakroom and a partially floored loft space.

And for those who love some alfresco dining, there is a garden room complete with a wood burning stove.

‘We’ll miss everything about our home’

Other outbuildings include a covered car port, timber shed, timber summer house and a metal shed.

Reflecting on what they’ve enjoyed most about their home, Jacqueline says it has been the location.

“The thing we have enjoyed most about living at Cruan is the private, peaceful setting,” says Jacqueline.

“It’s magical when we step out the door and into the garden, just having the space, privacy and peacefully surroundings is blissful.”

‘We’ve loved the peaceful setting’

Asked what she thinks will appeal most to buyers, Jacqueline says it’s a mix of so many factors.

“I’d like to say everything really,” she says.

“The functionality of the house, the grounds and garden, the countryside setting and the close proximity to Banchory which is a 20-minute walk on a quiet country road.

“A five-minute walk takes you to the Scolty.

“We are so close to the local amenities yet we seems so far away from all the hustle and bustle.”

Cruan, Auchattie, Banchory, is on the market for offers over £685,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01330 824646.

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

First-time buyer Charlotte gives Aberdeen flat an amazing makeover