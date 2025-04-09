17th-Century Old Aberdeen home on the market for £250k

How do you fancy embracing the quaint Old Aberdeen lifestyle? Well, your perfect home may have just hit the market.

Chapter House, which is located on Don Street in the historic conservation area of the Granite City, is up for sale for offers over £250,000.

Described by solicitors Ledingham Chalmers as a “fairly unique” property, the three-bedroom dwellinghouse comes with the original charm you would expect from being in such a historic location.

The 17th-Century home has been refurbished and maintained throughout to a high standard by the current owners.

The home enjoys the benefits of gas central heating and double glazing, therefore it “blends historic charm with modern convenience”.

As well as this, it overlooks the scenic River Don and the popular Seaton Park lies on its doorstep.

As you step inside the property, you are immediately greeted into the vestibule which is laid in tiles and hosts a built-in storage cupboard.

Chapter House Aberdeen: What is the interior like?

With the lounge being an important part of any home, the one at Chapter House does not disappoint and is cosy and charming.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of base and wall units, with contrasting work surfaces incorporating a range of appliances and space available to host a dining table and chairs.

Up stairs is where the home’s three bedrooms are located and a carpeted staircase leads you here.

The first bedroom benefits from a built-in wardrobe and further space available to host freestanding bedroom furniture.

The second and third bedrooms are both single ones, with one laid in carpet and the other in laminate flooring. Both have built-in storage.

On the first floor, there is a newly fitted shower room with grey concrete effect aqua panelling, as well as a WC and wash hand basin.

A hatch provides access to the loft space which is floored, providing excellent storage or the possibility to convert into further accommodation.

Externally, the property benefits from generous enclosed garden space extending to approximately 0.3 acres of land and has access to on-street permit parking.

The property also benefits from a shared walled courtyard, with an area of lawn that is maintained by Aberdeen City Council.