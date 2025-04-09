17th-Century Old Aberdeen home on the market for £250k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

17th-Century Old Aberdeen home on the market for £250k

It has three bedrooms and approximately 0.3 acres of land.

By Chris Cromar
Chapter House.
Chapter House could be yours for £250k. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

How do you fancy embracing the quaint Old Aberdeen lifestyle? Well, your perfect home may have just hit the market.

Chapter House, which is located on Don Street in the historic conservation area of the Granite City, is up for sale for offers over £250,000.

Chapter House.
The could be your next front door. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

Described by solicitors Ledingham Chalmers as a “fairly unique” property, the three-bedroom dwellinghouse comes with the original charm you would expect from being in such a historic location.

The 17th-Century home has been refurbished and maintained throughout to a high standard by the current owners.

The home enjoys the benefits of gas central heating and double glazing, therefore it “blends historic charm with modern convenience”.

Chapter House.
The house dates back to 1655 and was restored in 1973. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

As well as this, it overlooks the scenic River Don and the popular Seaton Park lies on its doorstep.

As you step inside the property, you are immediately greeted into the vestibule which is laid in tiles and hosts a built-in storage cupboard.

Chapter House.
The hallway is welcoming. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

Chapter House Aberdeen: What is the interior like?

With the lounge being an important part of any home, the one at Chapter House does not disappoint and is cosy and charming.

Chapter House.
The lounge would be great for relaxing in. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of base and wall units, with contrasting work surfaces incorporating a range of appliances and space available to host a dining table and chairs.

Chapter House.
A kitchen and a dining room rolled into one. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

Up stairs is where the home’s three bedrooms are located and a carpeted staircase leads you here.

The first bedroom benefits from a built-in wardrobe and further space available to host freestanding bedroom furniture.

Chapter House.
“Wake up it’s a beautiful morning” would ring true at Chapter House. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

The second and third bedrooms are both single ones, with one laid in carpet and the other in laminate flooring. Both have built-in storage.

Chapter House.
The second and third bedrooms could be turned into an office. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

On the first floor, there is a newly fitted shower room with grey concrete effect aqua panelling, as well as a WC and wash hand basin.

Chapter House.
The shower room is modern. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

A hatch provides access to the loft space which is floored, providing excellent storage or the possibility to convert into further accommodation.

Externally, the property benefits from generous enclosed garden space extending to approximately 0.3 acres of land and has access to on-street permit parking.

Chapter House.
A glass of prosecco and a book would be bliss in the shared courtyard. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

The property also benefits from a shared walled courtyard, with an area of lawn that is maintained by Aberdeen City Council.

