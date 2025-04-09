For sale: Peterhead soft play centre, gym and football pitch hits the market

A leisure complex near Peterhead featuring a massive soft play centre, café, modern gym, and outdoor football pitch has been put up for sale.

The property comprises a large brick and metal building located on Station Avenue in Boddam.

The business has been listed with a guide price of £2.1 million.

It is split into two main areas – Infinity Gym and Loopty Lou’s Soft Play Centre.

Infinity Gym

A gym kitted out with Technogym equipment, including cross-trainers, treadmills, exercise bikes, multi gyms, elliptical machines, rowers, and free weights.

The gym is split into various sections, including cardio areas, fixed weights and free weights areas, and strength training.

It is also signed up to an affiliation with HYROX, a very popular sporting event that has taken the UK by storm.

Due to high demand, the gym recently underwent an expansion, with the new area now known as the “Leg Room”.

A studio is located on the first floor, along with changing rooms and showers, while a separate mezzanine area gives the gym a light and airy feel.

Loopty Lou’s Soft Play Centre

Loopty Lou’s is a purpose-built soft play centre for children up to 12 years old, located on the ground floor of the building.

It is the largest soft play centre in Aberdeenshire and was designed by SPI Global Play Ltd.

Facilities include play frames, slides, climbing tubes, and climbing walls.

There is an additional baby and toddler zone for smaller kids to play in.

The café serves hot food such as baked potatoes, burgers, and chips, along with sandwiches and toasties.

There is also a separate room dedicated to children’s parties and other related events.

What else is included?

In addition, there is a five-a-side AstroTurf pitch outside the building towards the rear, with floodlights for evening bookings.

There are also various outdoor climbing frames within the grounds of the complex.

There are 52 car parking spaces onsite and two additional disabled spaces

Both businesses are owned by Jason Stephens, who said: “Having initially opened the soft play eight years ago, we have continuously expanded and built the business into the success it is today.

“Although both businesses still have the potential for significant growth, we feel that after eight years of dedication, it is now time for fresh ideas and new creative owners to take over.

“Additionally, our family life is changing, and we believe it is the right time for us to move on.”

The guide price is £2.1 million.