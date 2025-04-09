For sale: Peterhead soft play centre, gym and football pitch hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Peterhead soft play centre, gym and football pitch hits the market

Loopty Lou's in Boddam also has 52 parking spaces.

By Ross Hempseed
Loopty Lou's is Aberdeenshire's largest soft play area.
Loopty Lou's is Aberdeenshire's largest soft play area. Image: Right Move.

A leisure complex near Peterhead featuring a massive soft play centre, café, modern gym, and outdoor football pitch has been put up for sale.

The property comprises a large brick and metal building located on Station Avenue in Boddam.

The business has been listed with a guide price of £2.1 million.

The facility is located in Boddam near Peterhead. Image: Right Move.

It is split into two main areas – Infinity Gym and Loopty Lou’s Soft Play Centre.

Infinity Gym

A gym kitted out with Technogym equipment, including cross-trainers, treadmills, exercise bikes, multi gyms, elliptical machines, rowers, and free weights.

The Infinity Gym. Image: Right Move.

The gym is split into various sections, including cardio areas, fixed weights and free weights areas, and strength training.

Free weights area. Image: Right Move.

It is also signed up to an affiliation with HYROX, a very popular sporting event that has taken the UK by storm.

Due to high demand, the gym recently underwent an expansion, with the new area now known as the “Leg Room”.

The Leg Room. Image: Right Move.

A studio is located on the first floor, along with changing rooms and showers, while a separate mezzanine area gives the gym a light and airy feel.

Loopty Lou’s Soft Play Centre

Loopty Lou’s is a purpose-built soft play centre for children up to 12 years old, located on the ground floor of the building.

It is the largest soft play centre in Aberdeenshire and was designed by SPI Global Play Ltd.

The play frame rises several metres in height. Image: Right Move.

Facilities include play frames, slides, climbing tubes, and climbing walls.

There is an additional baby and toddler zone for smaller kids to play in.

The slides. Image: Right Move.

The café serves hot food such as baked potatoes, burgers, and chips, along with sandwiches and toasties.

There is also a separate room dedicated to children’s parties and other related events.

The soft play also has tables and chairs for parents to watch. Image: Right Move.

What else is included?

In addition, there is a five-a-side AstroTurf pitch outside the building towards the rear, with floodlights for evening bookings.

There are also various outdoor climbing frames within the grounds of the complex.

The football pitch. Image: Right Move.

There are 52 car parking spaces onsite and two additional disabled spaces

Both businesses are owned by Jason Stephens, who said: “Having initially opened the soft play eight years ago, we have continuously expanded and built the business into the success it is today.

“Although both businesses still have the potential for significant growth, we feel that after eight years of dedication, it is now time for fresh ideas and new creative owners to take over.

“Additionally, our family life is changing, and we believe it is the right time for us to move on.”

The guide price is £2.1 million.

