Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Stunning seaside escape with views of Stonehaven harbour for sale

The house on Castle Street is "unique and characterful" and sits within Stonehaven old town.

By Ross Hempseed
7 Castle Street with views out to Stonehaven harbour. Image: Savills.
7 Castle Street with views out to Stonehaven harbour. Image: Savills.

A stylish house just a stone’s throw from Stonehaven harbour has been put up for sale.

The home on Castle Street offers stunning sea views, while inside the owners have given it a modern makeover.

Set over three floors, the property offers stylish accommodation which emphasises open-plan living and makes the most of those views.

On the ground floor, there are three good-sized bedrooms as well as a family bathroom with a roll-top bath.

Downstairs bathroom. Image: Savills.

The open-plan living area on the first floor is the heart of the home, with large windows – equipped with semi-automatic Thomas Sanderson blinds – letting natural light flood in.

There’s also a balcony, which is the perfect spot to enjoy a drink and make the most of a sunny day while looking out to sea.

The living area, with feature wall. Image: Savills.
The impressive living/dining space. Image: Savills.

The spacious living/dining room is enhanced by the cosy log burner with an exposed brick wall behind.

There is plenty of room to accommodate a large dining table, making the space perfect for entertaining.

Unique light fixtures and wood give the space a homely feel. Image: Savills.

Wooden accents throughout the space and the unique light fixture add to the stylish aesthetic of the interior.

Also on the first floor is the kitchen, featuring grey floor tiles, dark grey cabinets and modern appliances.

In the centre is an island which has room for stools – ideal for informal dining.

The kitchen featuring a central island. Image: Savills.
The kitchen has a stylish grey colour scheme. Image: Savills.

Historic Stonehaven property given a modern facelift.

Off the kitchen is a separate utility room with an additional sink, as well as a shower room.

Heading upstairs, there is the master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe. The room benefits from a wall of windows, framing the harbour view.

The master bedroom. Image: Savills

This floor also has a unique frosted glass tile design on several walls which allows light to pass through.

A second bathroom, along with a second bedroom with more stunning views over the harbour, are also on this floor.

The frosted glass details in the hall. Image: Savills.

The fully enclosed garden at the rear is tiered, with the bottom tier comprising a gravel area. There is also access to the balcony, via a spiral staircase.

Steps lead up to the next level, which has a large lawn with flower beds, then up to a paved patio which offers views looking out towards Stonehaven harbour.

The steps lead up to a stone bothy, which is currently a workshop but could be a separate office space.

The front facade. Image: Savills.

The listing agent said: “This remarkable property offers luxury, comfort and practicality.

“I love the private terrace, which is an extension of the living space, for alfresco dining, sea air and views.”

This property is listed with Savills for £425,000.

