Kemnay toilet block to go up for sale

An abandoned toilet block in Kemnay is due to be auctioned next month.

The toilet block is located on Aquithie Road, in the centre of town and close to the Burnett Arms.

The building previously belonged to Aberdeenshire Council, which sold it in 2018 to a private developer.

In 2020, the council granted permission for the developers to transform the building into two business units.

However, these plans never progressed beyond the blueprints, and the building remains in its original form.

The building has an internal space of 355 square feet, and the entire plot covers an area of 969 square feet.

It is connected to mains electricity, drainage and water.

A new owner would have to reapply for planning permission due to the time that has lapsed since 2020 – planning permissions usually expire after three years.

The toilet block is listed with Auction House Scotland and will be auctioned on May 15, with a guide price of £30,000.