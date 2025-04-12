Kintore lodge with its own man cave and bar could be yours for £700k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Kintore lodge with its own man cave and bar could be yours for £700k

The property also features four bedrooms, two living rooms and a spacious back garden.

By Graham Fleming
The peroperty includes a man cave with a snooker table and dart board. Image: Raeburn,, Christie, Clark and Wallace
A stunning Kintore lodge complete with an included man cave and bar has gone on the market.

The Lodge on the village’s Kingsfield Road, was put on sale for the price of £700,000 this week.

Listed by solicitors Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace, the lodge boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living areas, a double garage and large garden.

Stretched over three acres of land, the highlight of the property is the customised man cave, with its very own bar.

It also has a snooker table and dart board for game nights with family and friends.

Is this your dream home? Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace
The property sports a large garden. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace
It also includes a double garage. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace
The hallway. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

However, the property incorporates a rustic hardwood aesthetic in each of its rooms.

The living room can be accessed from the hallway which includes a cosy fireplace, with views out the front window of the property.

Its rooms have a hardwood, rustic aesthetic, Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

The hardwood and brick-styled kitchen has a sink island and retro black hob set up.

The dining area leads off the kitchen, giving diners a lovely view onto the back garden.

There is a second living area with picture-style windows connected to the rear patio area.

The combined kitchen and dining area. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace
The patio leads out into the back garden. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

Upstairs, potential buyers will be able to see the property’s four bedrooms, including the master bedroom which has been described as spacious and complete with en-suite bathroom.

Meanwhile, the three other bedrooms also promise plenty or room for family or guests.

The master bedroom. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace
The bedrooms of the property are located upstairs. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace
One of the en-suite bathrooms. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

Outside houses the large double garage as well as the shed and large garden area.

Kintore has strong transport links, with a train station with frequent services to Aberdeen as well as being close to the A96 road.

It takes roughly 20 minutes to reach Aberdeen by car.

Those interested in this Kintore lodge should contact solicitors Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace from their website here.

