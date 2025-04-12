Kintore lodge with its own man cave and bar could be yours for £700k

A stunning Kintore lodge complete with an included man cave and bar has gone on the market.

The Lodge on the village’s Kingsfield Road, was put on sale for the price of £700,000 this week.

Listed by solicitors Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace, the lodge boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living areas, a double garage and large garden.

Stretched over three acres of land, the highlight of the property is the customised man cave, with its very own bar.

It also has a snooker table and dart board for game nights with family and friends.

However, the property incorporates a rustic hardwood aesthetic in each of its rooms.

The living room can be accessed from the hallway which includes a cosy fireplace, with views out the front window of the property.

The hardwood and brick-styled kitchen has a sink island and retro black hob set up.

The dining area leads off the kitchen, giving diners a lovely view onto the back garden.

There is a second living area with picture-style windows connected to the rear patio area.

Upstairs, potential buyers will be able to see the property’s four bedrooms, including the master bedroom which has been described as spacious and complete with en-suite bathroom.

Meanwhile, the three other bedrooms also promise plenty or room for family or guests.

Outside houses the large double garage as well as the shed and large garden area.

Kintore has strong transport links, with a train station with frequent services to Aberdeen as well as being close to the A96 road.

It takes roughly 20 minutes to reach Aberdeen by car.

Those interested in this Kintore lodge should contact solicitors Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace from their website here.